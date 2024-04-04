Which north and north-east properties are in Shepherd’s latest online auction?

More than one-third of the 30 properties up for sale in Shepherd Chartered Surveyors’ next online auction are in the north and north-east.

There are 12 lots up for grabs in Aberdeen city and shire, Moray and the Highlands.

Guide prices across the catalogue range from £5,000 to £675,000.

Everything is going under the hammer in a live-streamed auction at 2.30pm on Thursday April 18.

All properties are open to remote bidding online, on the phone and by proxy.

‘Transparency and simplicity’

Shepherd managing partner Steve Barnett said: “Auctions offer the ability to sell all types of commercial property through our expansive network, while providing transparency and simplicity of the process.

“Our offering goes further as we can offer local market advice from our in-house team of chartered surveyors throughout our national network of local offices.”

So, what can you buy?

The north and north-east offering includes the former Buchan Braes Business Centre in Boddam, near Peterhead.

It has a guide price of £80,000 plus VAT/fees and its 5,649sq ft come with “potential for alternative use subject to planning”.

As well as cellular office space, it has staff facilities and a kitchen within two core areas.

Police stations remain unsold

Police Scotland is selling properties around the country as part of a restructure.

It is hoped funds raised from the sale of the buildings can be reinvested into vital policing services. The force says its current portfolio of buildings contains many that are no longer “fit for purpose”.

Two such properties went under the hammer earlier this year but remain unsold.

A former police station in Lairg, Sutherland, is back in this month’s auction with a guide price of £145,000 plus fees.

Shepherd first put the “attractive” building up for sale in early 2020.

The firm has described the two-storey, detached premises, with floor space totalling 2,883sq ft, as a “rare redevelopment opportunity”.

Peterhead’s old police station is going under the hammer again after being vacant for almost four years. It has a guide price of £65,000.

The Merchant Street building boasts 12,667sq ft but has lain empty since police relocated to Buchan House on St Peter Street in August 2020.

Cullen shop for sale with or without controversial dinosaur

Other properties coming up for auction again include Cullen antique store The Outlet, made famous by its giant dinosaur head on the roof.

It has a guide price of £12o,000 plus fees for 1,428sq ft of “development potential”.

And the controversial dinosaur is “available by separate negotiation”.

The Aberdeen property going under the hammer with a £320,000 guide price, plus fees, is 17-19 Windmill Brae. It is home to a pub, OGV Taproom, which occupies the 19,429sq ft building on an eight-year lease.

Meanwhile, the site of a former school in New Blyth, near Turriff, can be yours for £40,000. The 1.8-acre land asset previously had planning consent for 12 new homes.

Nearly four acres of woodland at Drynachan, near Invergarry in the Highlands, are being sold on behalf of Forestry and Land Scotland at a guide price is £35,000.

Shepherd says the land has development potential and may be suitable for a number of uses, subject to planning consent.

Industrial premises in Buckie are up for sale, with a guide price of £40,000 plus fees.

Retail units in Fraserburgh (currently let), Banff and Cullen are on offer with guide prices of £80,000, £55,000 and £56,000 respectively, plus fees in each case.

And the Scots Corner pub in Laurencekirk, Aberdeenshire, is going under the hammer with a guide price of £150,000 plus fees.

Potential buyers are asked to register via sdlauctions.co.uk

The online catalogue can be viewed via Shepherd’s website at shepherd.co.uk