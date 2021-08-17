Barry Wilson impressed by Caley Thistle coaching team under head coach Billy Dodds

Barry Wilson likes the shape of the coaching team at Caley Thistle as the Championship club seek to kick forward this season.

The first-team coach, who is ICT’s second all-time scorer behind Iain Stewart with 83 goals, is enjoying working under head coach Billy Dodds, who came in this summer after assisting interim boss Neil McCann last term.

Assistant manager Scott Kellacher is on his way back from a long-term illness and joins a group which includes Ryan Esson and new head of physical performance Ross Hughes.

Hughes worked with Dodds at Ross County and his addition to the backroom team is a real bonus according to Wilson.

He said: “Ross coming in gives us a different view on the fitness side of things.

“It’s maybe a more learned group within the coaching staff right now. Ross will focus on getting the boys to peak fitness and he also knows a bit about the game too, there’s no doubt, which is helpful.

“Ross being able to work on the players’ fitness and strength and conditioning allows Billy, myself and Scott (Kellacher when he returns) to concentrate on the coaching side, which is a real release for us.”

Fan power can lift us all, says Wilson

Meanwhile, like everyone at ICT, Wilson was delighted to have the team performing in front of fans again two Saturdays ago as the team edged out Raith Rovers 1-0 to jointly lead the Championship after two games with Partick Thistle and Kilmarnock.

The former winger admits the flat, soulless stadia during the pandemic stripped much of the fun out of football.

He added: “We didn’t enjoy last season. It was like playing friendly after friendly.

“Although you kind of get used to it, it doesn’t feel right. Hopefully those who came out last Saturday went away happy with the result. It’s just great to have them back and for the boys to be able to perform in front of them again.”

Joint table-toppers after two games

After sitting out the Premier Sports Cup weekend following their failure to get out of the groups, Caley Thistle host Ayr United in the Championship this Saturday.

Back-to-back opening season 1-0 victories over Arbroath away and Raith Rovers at home have put a spring in their step ahead of the Ayr clash.

The Honest Men lost their opening league game, 2-0 away to derby rivals Kilmarnock before battling back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Arbroath.

On Saturday, in the League Cup, David Hopkin’s team drew 1-1 against Premiership Dundee United before being edged out 4-3 on penalties.