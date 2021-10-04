Caley Thistle fan view: Defensive reinforcements must be priority in January

I will be the first to admit that there are times when I predict things in this column that never happen, but on occasions I do get things right.

Some weeks ago I expressed concern at the lack of strength in depth defensively at Caley Thistle.

So, when I saw the Inverness starting 11 before kick-off at the Fountain of Youth Stadium on Saturday I had my concerns.

The first choice back four has been so reliable this season that to lose two of them had to be a bit of a worry.

David Carson and Danny Devine were replaced by Cameron Harper and Wallace Duffy.

Now, let me stress here and now that Caley Thistle’s loss at Hamilton was not simply down to these players.

It was a pretty poor team performance on the day and that was unusual.

However, there was no defensive cover on the bench and in Duffy we had a player who has not been making the bench this season thrown straight into the first team.

There are plenty attacking and midfield options in this squad but, at the back on Saturday, Billy Dodds had no alternatives to consider.

As we head through the autumn and into winter there will be the inevitable injuries and suspensions, and with defenders the most likely players to pick up yellow cards, we could find ourselves in a similar situation to Saturday on a regular basis.

If Caley Thistle are still in contention when January comes along you feel they will surely try and strengthen in this area.

The one good thing about Saturday was that Kilmarnock were beaten and Arbroath dropped two points so no real harm was done.

A six point gap at the top would have been nice but that’s just me being greedy.

It will, though, be interesting to see how the team reacts to their first league loss of the season.