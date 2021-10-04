Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, October 4th 2021
Caley Thistle fan view: Defensive reinforcements must be priority in January

By David Sutherland
October 4, 2021, 11:45 am
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds at full-time.
I will be the first to admit that there are times when I predict things in this column that never happen, but on occasions I do get things right.

Some weeks ago I expressed concern at the lack of strength in depth defensively at Caley Thistle.

So, when I saw the Inverness starting 11 before kick-off at the Fountain of Youth Stadium on Saturday I had my concerns.

The first choice back four has been so reliable this season that to lose two of them had to be a bit of a worry.

David Carson and Danny Devine were replaced by Cameron Harper and Wallace Duffy.

Now, let me stress here and now that Caley Thistle’s loss at Hamilton was not simply down to these players.

It was a pretty poor team performance on the day and that was unusual.

However, there was no defensive cover on the bench and in Duffy we had a player who has not been making the bench this season thrown straight into the first team.

There are plenty attacking and midfield options in this squad but, at the back on Saturday, Billy Dodds had no alternatives to consider.

As we head through the autumn and into winter there will be the inevitable injuries and suspensions, and with defenders the most likely players to pick up yellow cards, we could find ourselves in a similar situation to Saturday on a regular basis.

If Caley Thistle are still in contention when January comes along you feel they will surely try and strengthen in this area.

The one good thing about Saturday was that Kilmarnock were beaten and Arbroath dropped two points so no real harm was done.

A six point gap at the top would have been nice but that’s just me being greedy.

It will, though, be interesting to see how the team reacts to their first league loss of the season.

