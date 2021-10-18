Kilmarnock still Championship favourites, says Billy Dodds, but Caley Thistle head coach relishes battle

Billy Dodds welcomes the chase at the top of the Championship – but still reckons Kilmarnock are the favourites despite Caley Thistle’s five-point cushion.

The Inverness CT head coach was beaming after seeing his side pull further clear at the top when his team beat Morton 2-0 on Saturday and nearest challengers Killie leaked a late goal to draw 2-2 at rock-bottom Dunfermline.

📺 Highlights of yesterday’s 2-0 win over Morton can be found online now https://t.co/a4uplPnRfx — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) October 17, 2021

The latter result allowed Raith Rovers, who take on ICT on Saturday, to nudge into second spot on goal difference.

Dodds was thrilled to reach the 22-point mark after the first round of fixtures, with a draw at Dunfermline and defeat at Hamilton the only blotches on an otherwise perfect start.

While he’s enjoying the view from top spot, he believes the money Killie have at their disposal will, in the end, give them a great chance of a swift return to the top-flight.

He said: “I just want to make sure we keep winning, keep picking up points. Let them chase, but I keep saying Kilmarnock remain the favourites.

👋 Morning ICTFC fans The goals from yesterday's 2-0 win against Morton! 🎯 Billy Mckay opens the scoring after meeting Mark Ridgers' ball! 👏 💪 After getting 5 stitches at half-time, Michael Gardyne scored in the second half! Happy weekend folks 🔝🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/l3rwQ1q7mJ — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) October 17, 2021

“I have said that from the start, every week, but in the Premiership, Rangers and Celtic are the favourites because they have the biggest budgets. Kilmarnock are the same in the Championship – they have the biggest budget.

“If we can stay in front of Kilmarnock, we’ll be there or thereabouts. That’s your target, even though we are leaders right now.

“It has been a brilliant quarter, getting 22 points. I won’t entertain getting carried away after a quarter of the season.”

Experienced duo make the difference

Striker Billy Mckay, whose hat-trick against Elgin City earned him his first league start, paid back his boss with the opening goal when he latched on to a clever clearance from keeper Mark Ridgers.

Another solid performance from the lads today topped of with another 3+ and clean sheet!! Long way to go but good positive start to the season! #ICTFC 🔵🔴 — Mark Ridgers (@MarkRidgers) October 16, 2021

Michael Gardyne, who suffered a head knock with Morton’s Cameron Blues which required an extension to the interval, added a second goal early in the second half to seal the points.

Dodds was delighted two of his summer signings, who were both freed from Ross County, hit the net and also picked out 19-year-old Roddy MacGregor for a special mention.

He added: “Billy came in and I fancied him to score when he was one-one-one. Michael Gardyne is now on four goals and he’s on an unbelievable scoring run.

“He brings so much to the team and had a discipline for a winger, which I like, and he’s chipping in with goals. That’s why I brought him to the club.

“The balance of youth again for me was important. I don’t like to point out individuals, but Roddy MacGregor is showing a maturity and consistency this season. I am really enjoying watching him play.”

Clean sheet foundation for victory

After falling two goals down against Accies then Elgin, keeping it tight was top of the list for Inverness at the weekend and Dodds knew, if they shut out Morton, they’d have a golden chance to secure the points.

He said: “We were stubborn and showed a resistance, but we had to because Morton brought a lot to the game.

“I asked the players to keep a clean sheet and I knew we’d be capable of scoring goals and that’s what happened.

“When you see Partick winning 6-1 at Hamilton on Friday, Raith beating Arbroath and Kilmarnock drawing at Dunfermine, it’s a great three points.”

Half-time delay works for Gardyne

Former Scotland, Aberdeen and Rangers striker Dodds has been involved in football for decades, but the 15-minute delay to the second half was a new one to him.

However, he was grateful to have Gardyne patched up for action – a view not apparently shared by his opposite number.

Dodds added: “It was a unique situation and I’ve not seen it happen before, although I don’t think Gus MacPherson was happy about it.

“Two players had a head knock, and I was delighted to get Michael Gardyne back on because he scored the second goal.

“Maybe Gus didn’t want Michael on the pitch because he’s a dangerous player.

“I wasn’t thinking too much about it at half-time because I was just trying to focus the players, because we were in front, and I wanted us to see out the game.”