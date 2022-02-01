Caley Thistle loan signing Joe Hardy eager for goal rush to bolster promotion bid

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Forward Joe Hardy is determined to provide extra firepower which helps take Caley Thistle all the way to the Championship title.

The 23-year-old joined the Highlanders on loan from Accrington Stanley on Friday until the end of the season.

Playing in Scotland is a whole new ball game for the striker, who came on for the second half of Saturday’s 1-0 league loss at Kilmarnock, which saw ICT slip to third.

Hardy began his career at youth level with Brentford, where he netted 40 goals in 80 appearances, which led to him joining English giants Liverpool.

Despite making his first-team debut for the Reds in a 1-0 FA Cup win against Shrewsbury Town in February 2020, he continued to score goals at age-group level, bagging six goals in 12 outings for the under-23s.

A calf injury has prevented him featuring for English League One club Accrington, although he’s been back at full training since November.

The short-term switch to the north of Scotland, he hopes, will work a treat for both parties and he has targets in mind.

He said: “How well the team are playing and pushing for the title will make it an exciting end to the season. I want to come here, score some goals and help the team.

“I haven’t played here before, but I am looking forward to it. It’s a lovely place to live and (I’m) looking forward to getting going.

“The chance of promotion was a massive pull and the experience of winning games to try and get to the top of the table. It is something the whole team are looking to try and do.”

Sharp passing impresses Hardy

Although still in his first full week with Inverness, Hardy likes what he sees from his team-mates as they seek to bounce back from Saturday’s defeat this weekend when they host Morton.

He said: “I’ve been really impressed. Training is of a good standard. Pass the ball and keep the ball.

“We dominated on Saturday – it is a shame we couldn’t get the goal at the end, but we will do that against most teams.

“We will keep the ball. Once we get the opportunities we have to take them and that is how we will win the league.”

Hardy was joined on Friday by Wolves forward Austin Samuels, who joined on an 18-month contract, having been on loan at Aberdeen earlier this season.

Head coach Dodds had already brought in loan signings Logan Chalmers from Dundee United and Bristol City’s Sam Pearson to provide the spark and support to main marksman Billy Mckay, who has missed the last two games through injury.

ICTFC HT Sub: Joe Hardy on, Tom Walsh off — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) January 29, 2022

Hardy added: “I want to get a real grasp of my football, I want to win the league and score goals and help the team.

“It is a tough game, Kilmarnock is a tough away game and I have been thrown into the deep end in my first game. (We’re now) looking forward and the standard is really good.”

Eager to learn from ex-striker Dodds

Hardy is keen to soak up information from ex-Scotland, Aberdeen and Rangers striker, head coach Billy Dodds, during the next few months.

He added with a smile: “Yeah, us small strikers tend to stick together and I’m looking to learn from the manager and the position. He knows Scottish football inside out and I will make the most of it.”