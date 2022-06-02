Caley Thistle will be raring to go for new season, insists ex-ICT Scottish Cup winner Josh Meekings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Caley Thistle will be raring to go for new season, insists ex-ICT Scottish Cup winner Josh Meekings

By Paul Chalk
June 2, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: June 2, 2022, 8:31 am
Josh Meekings in his Caley Thistle playing days.

Caley Thistle will be refreshed rather than leg-weary when they return from a short break to have a fresh crack at glory next season.

That’s the view of 2015 Scottish Cup-winning defender Josh Meekings, as the players get a breather before a short summer break sees them plunged back into competitive action early.

The Inverness side’s promotion hopes went all the way to the last 45 minutes when they crashed 4-0 at St Johnstone on May 23 – that was two days after the Scottish Cup final where Rangers defeated Hearts 2-0 after extra-time.

The Premier Sports Cup, also known as the League Cup, gets started in early July, with ICT drawn in the same group as Livingston, Cove Rangers, Kelty Hearts and Albion Rovers.

Their first cup fixture is away to Kelty Hearts on July 9. That means their players will need some sort of pre-season action in late June, so will be back at work by the middle of the month.

Players equipped for earlier start

However, Meekings insists boss Billy Dodds, supported by head of performance Ross Hughes, will ensure the squad are ready to fire, despite six play-off games following a 36-fixture league campaign.

He said: “I’d imagine the players will be told this summer to rest as much as possible. When they return, they won’t be too far off it, in terms of fitness because the break is so short.

“The players will get all the information they need to. Clubs are more advanced than we were just seven or eight years ago.

Scottish Cup winner Josh Meekings.

“Although we were competing in the Premiership, we didn’t quite have all these facilities and information to hand like they do now. That shows the club is moving in the right direction.

“If the club aspires to being in the Premiership, these are the things you need to put in place if you want to be successful and then sustainable in the Premiership.

“Physical preparation is becoming more of a factor in professional football. The best in the world are absolute machines now.

“The top-end players are playing 60-70 games per season, which is incredible.

“While we don’t have the facilities the really top clubs have, they are more advanced behind the scenes and I’m sure they will be fine for when they return.”

Rest, recovery, then action…

Meekings and his team-mates were on cloud nine in the summer of 2015 after lifting the Scottish Cup and preparing for a Europa League debut.

Despite no silver lining this time, he insists the circumstances are the same for the players in terms of it will be more about fine-tuning when they return to work rather than needing to run themselves into the ground.

He said: “(Manager) John Hughes just told us not to do anything silly in the pre-season after we won the cup. If we maintained our weight and physical shape then we’d be fine compared to having five or six weeks off.

Caley Jags head coach Billy Dodds, left, with head of physical performance, Ross Hughes.

“It’s important for the players to get as much rest as possible right now.

“Although, because of the later finish to the season, you don’t have to do quite such gruelling sessions. You have a really good base after having such a demanding season.

“It’s a case of getting the feet up and getting ready to go again. It’s also important to mentally switch off, especially after the last few games they’ve had, which have been mentally draining as well as physically.

“I’m sure they will be managed properly. They have the sports scientist, Ross Hughes there now, who I worked with at Dundee for a time. He knows his stuff and I’m sure the players will be well looked after.”

