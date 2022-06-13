Caley Thistle confirm veteran Aaron Doran has signed one-year contract extension By Ryan Cryle June 13, 2022, 11:47 am Aaron Doran. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Inverness Caledonian Thistle attacker Aaron Doran has signed a new one-year deal, the club have confirmed. Caley Thistle chief executive Scott Gardiner had previously revealed in his end-of-season address to supporters a new contract had been tabled to Doran, who has made more than 300 appearances since arriving in the Highlands in 2011. The 31-year-old Irishman is the focus of a testimonial event later this week which will see several members of the Caley Jags’ 2015 Scottish Cup-winning squad reunited. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Fan power can drive Caley Thistle back to Premiership, says ex-defender Josh Meekings Reece McAlear joins Tranmere Rovers following Caley Thistle loan stint Caley Thistle legend Ross Tokely pinpoints FIVE areas boss Billy Dodds must bolster this summer Caley Thistle Women’s boss Karen Mason relishing new opponents in revamped Championship set-up