Caley Thistle confirm veteran Aaron Doran has signed one-year contract extension

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Inverness Caledonian Thistle attacker Aaron Doran has signed a new one-year deal, the club have confirmed.

Caley Thistle chief executive Scott Gardiner had previously revealed in his end-of-season address to supporters a new contract had been tabled to Doran, who has made more than 300 appearances since arriving in the Highlands in 2011.

The 31-year-old Irishman is the focus of a testimonial event later this week which will see several members of the Caley Jags’ 2015 Scottish Cup-winning squad reunited.