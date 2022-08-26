Forward George Oakley keen for Caley Thistle to strike back after ‘shock to the system’ of Partick loss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Forward George Oakley keen for Caley Thistle to strike back after ‘shock to the system’ of Partick loss

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
August 26, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 26, 2022, 8:36 am
Caley Jags striker George Oakley is eyeing maximum points against Morton.
Caley Jags striker George Oakley is eyeing maximum points against Morton.

Striker George Oakley hopes Caley Thistle’s crushing blow at Partick Thistle might just jolt them towards three reactionary Championship points against Morton.

A 4-1 league loss at Firhill last Friday was Inverness’ first defeat of the campaign and it was a display which came out of the blue given their strong form in the opening weeks.

Oakley stepped off the bench in the second half and scored in the final move of the match, planting a powerful header into the net.

Sitting just below mid-table, ICT are level on five points with Saturday’s visitors Morton, and Oakley, who made a summer return to the club, admits the manner of the loss in Glasgow was a shocker.

He said: “We didn’t expect it. I don’t think they (Partick) expected it – no one did.

Inverness striker George Oakley, right, keeps the ball ahead of Cove Rangers defender Mark Reynolds.

“It was a shock to the system, but that’s football. You love it, you hate it, it happens, but it’s the way you bounce back from those results.

“To be honest, you would probably rather get those out of the way and learn from them.

“Then you can move on and make sure it doesn’t happen again, because we don’t want to have that feeling again this season.

“It’s a difficult league, everyone can beat anyone, so we just want to go on a run of games now and correct what happened on Friday.

“Obviously, that’s what we want to do this Saturday against Morton.”

Full focus on getting weekend points

Slack play contributed towards the result, with Brian Graham netting twice, alongside a penalty from Kevin Holt and a crashing header from Anton Dowds, sealing the result for Thistle.

Oakley insists it’s all about moving on to ensure a sharper show against the Ton, which will be Caley Thistle’s first game at the Caledonian Stadium since their impressive 4-1 win over Cove Rangers. 

Oakley said: “Looking at it, it’s very simple, but obviously you can’t change what has happened.

“You can only change what happens going forward.

“Mistakes happen, everyone makes them, so we just have to get on with it.

“We’ve got a game on Saturday to change everything, and then everyone can get that loss out of their heads and we can move on.

“In football, I’ve been around long enough to know that when you get results like that you don’t want it to happen again.

“You know the feeling, and you’re determined not to let that happen again, so it’s good to get it out of the way early doors.

“Now we just want to move on, and when Saturday comes, we’ll want to get the win and make everyone forget what happened against Partick.”

George Oakley headed a consolation goal for Caley Thistle at Partick Thistle on Friday.

Keen to be ‘helping hand’ in title push

Oakley, who previously played for ICT between 2017-2019 before playing for Hamilton, Bulgarian side Pirin Blagoevgrad, Kilmarnock and Woking, has two goals so far this term.

And he’s determined to play his part in helping last season’s beaten play-off finalists go one step further – all the way back to the Premiership for the first time since 2017.

He added: “I first came here when the club got relegated to the Championship.

“At that point, it was a reshuffle, which is always hard when you want to bounce straight back.

“It took quite a while to gel, but stepping into this group, it was like stepping into a team that has moulded together and know what’s going on.

“Hopefully I can be the helping hand they need to take that extra step and get promotion.

“A lot of the lads are still here from last year, so it’s just nice to step in.”

