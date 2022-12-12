Caley Thistle fan view: Club made right call to play the kids – and they didn’t let anyone down

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle fan view: Club made right call to play the kids – and they didn’t let anyone down

By David Sutherland
December 12, 2022, 11:45 am
Inverness players thank fans at full time at New Douglas Park. Images: Craig Foy/SNS Group
Inverness players thank fans at full time at New Douglas Park. Images: Craig Foy/SNS Group

It’s a strange competition. The SPFL Trust Trophy, or the Challenge Cup as some people might still refer to it, has been part of the fabric of Scottish football for a long time now.

The clubs that are allowed to enter it have changed over the years.

We have had clubs from England, Wales and Northern Ireland taking part together with Scottish Premiership B teams.

I get the impression that fans of lower league clubs enjoy coming up against the teams from other countries.

It just makes a nice change to see clubs you don’t normally see.

Those same fans are less enamoured with the B teams. I think they feel this competition was never designed for top flight clubs so we can do without their youth squads.

The downside of this competition is that few people get really interested in it until their team is in the final. That’s sad as for so many clubs who participate it’s their only chance of winning a national knock-out trophy.

Not that such matters will be an issue for Caley Thistle fans this season.

Young lads certainly didn’t let themselves or the club down

I always felt that there would be significant changes to the Inverness line-up for Saturday but even I was surprised at how they picked ten boys childminded by goalkeeper Mark Ridgers.

The club had warned us about this at the start of last week and I can’t say I disagree with the approach they took.

It was certainly prudent to rest what is left of the first-team squad during the club’s present injury woes.

Though, these young lads went down 2-0 to the Accies they certainly didn’t let themselves or the club down.

They were unlucky not to score and make life more difficult for the home team.

However, when the two clubs meet again in the Championship on Saturday things will be very different.

Inverness will need to take something from that one as they can’t afford to drop any further back from the Championship leaders.

It will not be easy, I suspect.

