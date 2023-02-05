Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason blasts recent performances ahead of clash with leaders Livingston

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason blasts recent performances ahead of clash with leaders Livingston

By Sophie Goodwin
February 5, 2023, 6:00 am
Caley Thistle Women were beaten on the road against Dryburgh Athletic last weekend. Image: Jill Runcie/SportPix.
Caley Thistle Women were beaten on the road against Dryburgh Athletic last weekend. Image: Jill Runcie/SportPix.

Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason didn’t hold back as she expressed her feelings on her side’s recent performances.

The Highlanders have lost their first two SWF Championship games of 2023 against Renfrew and Dryburgh Athletic, and have slipped down to sixth in the third-tier table.

Mason described the 3-1 defeat to Dryburgh as the “worst” performance she’s seen from her side all season, and admits it left her asking questions about her squad.

Inverness return to action against title-favourites Livingston at home on Sunday, but Mason says her players must forget about points and places for now, and focus on their own performances.

Mason said: “The players just haven’t been performing and they need to take a long, hard look at themselves because they’re more than capable of it, but they just can’t seem to produce on a Sunday.

“We’re now nowhere near in the running for promotion, so all we want to see now is improved performances and for the girls to be playing with a bit of pride.

Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason.

“There’s no point setting targets for this and that in the league at the minute, we just have to take each game as they come right now.

“What we can do, though, is maybe prepare and look ahead for next season and it may well be that we need a clear out of players who don’t have the commitment or capabilities for this level.

“I think we’ve maybe been a bit nice in that sense and we’ve had players here who have taken their position in the squad for granted. For the rest of the season, it will be a case of some of the players playing to keep their place for next year.”

‘Things will improve’

Mason says the players have recognised things haven’t been good enough and have started to take steps towards addressing the issues which they feel are affecting them on the pitch.

The Caley Thistle manager added: “At training, the effort and application is good and everyone gets on and mucks in, but when it comes to a Sunday we’re finding it’s not good enough.

“The girls are organising player meetings at the moment because they know what they’re getting from us as coaches is enough to equip them, and it’s still just not coming together.

“I’m contemplating if it’s me that’s getting things entirely wrong. I’ve held meetings with players as well to try and better understand their thoughts and what they feel isn’t working.

“Hopefully we can find some answers this week against Livingston and start to turn things around. It’s definitely not doomsday, we know things can – and will have to – improve.”

The other fixtures in the north…

In SWF League One, Westdyke will be looking to keep up the pace with Falkirk, who are a point ahead in second, when they host Dundee West at Lawsondale, while the Bairns are in Aberdeen to face Grampian Ladies.

In the Biffa SWFL North, Stonehaven will be making to look it two wins in a row, after picking up their first victory of the season against Buchan, when they host Inverurie Locos.

Huntly host Dyce at Christie Park, with both sides having won two out of their first three league games, while Buchan are on the road to Forfar Farmington, who are unbeaten so far.

Westdyke Thistle will be hoping to pick up their first win of the season away to Glenrothes Strollers, having lost their opening two matches in the new fifth-tier.

