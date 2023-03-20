Billy Dodds looking for Caley Thistle to draw on experience in bid to make late Championship rally

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Billy Dodds looking for Caley Thistle to draw on experience in bid to make late Championship rally

By Andy Skinner
March 20, 2023, 5:00 pm
Billy Dodds. Image: SNS
Billy Dodds. Image: SNS

Billy Dodds has challenged Caley Thistle to lean on previous experience as they aim for a late rally in their Championship campaign.

Inverness’ promotion play-off hopes suffered a blow at the weekend, when they relinquished a first half lead to go down 2-1 to Queen’s Park.

The result has left Caley Jags nine points adrift of fourth-placed Partick Thistle, who they host on Friday in the first of eight games remaining.

Last season, Inverness’ play-off prospects were under threat following a run of 11 matches without a win, however, they secured their place by winning six of their final eight matches.

Caley Jags went on to reach the final, where they lost to Premiership side St Johnstone.

In the previous season, when Dodds was brought in to assist interim boss Neil McCann, a strong end to the campaign saw the Highlanders go from battling to avoid the relegation play-off spot to narrowly missing out on the top four.

Dodds insists a similar run of strong form in the closing stretch will be required in order to stand any chance of reviving their play-off hopes.

He said: “Any win we get is crucial at this time of the season. It has shown in the past -as a number two under Neil, (and) I felt we have shown since then we can put a run together.

Neil McCann, Barry Wilson and Billy Dodds at Caley Thistle.
Neil McCann, Barry Wilson and Billy Dodds at Caley Thistle.

“We went from relegation places to just missing out on the play-offs (under McCann) – that is the type of run we need to put together again.

“A lot of those players are still here, I would like them to be self-motivated and I think they are. They will get together and say: ‘we have done it before, we can do it again.’

“I just want to get my mind set we have to start something, and I want us to carry it on.

“If I thought they didn’t have a chance, I would be saying the injuries have cost us we have to sit and suffer. I don’t feel that, it is not done yet.”

MacGregor suffers injury blow, but Inverness have numbers to pick from

Caley Jags have the bulk of their squad available again, following a raft of injury problems earlier in the campaign.

They were dealt a blow on Saturday, however, after the recently-returned Roddy MacGregor was forced off injured shortly after coming on as a substitute.

Roddy MacGregor. Image: SNS

Dodds feels the recent Scottish Cup victories over Premiership sides Livingston and Kilmarnock have underlined the importance of having options to pick from.

He added: “You see what can happen with healthy competition. I’ve got it now.

“I’ve not been making excuses, I have been telling it the way it is all season.

“That meant, with players back, I had to make sure we got results.

“I think that’s been the case since the turn of the year.

“It can be a fluke when you beat a Premiership team. But when you beat two Premiership teams in Livingston and Kilmarnock, and we ran St Johnstone close in the play-offs, that is when you have the bulk of your squad that gets you better results.”

