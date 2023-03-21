Ben Woods aiming to make Caley Thistle impact after returning from injury setback

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ben Woods aims to put a frustrating start to his Caley Thistle career behind him by breaking into Billy Dodds’ side in the coming weeks.

Former Manchester United and Burnley youth player Woods joined Inverness in January, on a deal until the end of the season.

The midfielder made his debut in a 0-0 draw against Queen’s Park, but was quickly sidelined by an ankle injury.

That kept the 20-year-old out of action until Saturday, when he made his return from the bench as a substitute in a 2-1 loss against the same opponents.

Woods is now eager to make up for lost time.

He said: “It’s not often you come up and sign for a new team, then make your debut and get injured in the same week.

“I had a slight knock when I first came up, but I had a bit of a setback after my debut.

“We had a proper look at it so I could get it right, as there’s no point in playing when you are not 100%.

“I have been out for nearly two months which has been frustrating. After coming up I have not really had the impact that I would have initially liked.

“I wanted to get playing straight away. It felt like forever but I got back on the pitch on Saturday and I feel like I’m now working on getting my match fitness up.

“Hopefully I can now have a proper impact and have a real go at helping the team.”

Woods hopes integration pays off

Having relocated to the Highlands, Wigan-born Woods says he has used his time away from the pitch to build a rapport with his new team-mates.

He added: “Being injured, I have been able to build relationships with the team off the pitch.

“The manager, the staff, the physios and all the players have all been brilliant while I have been injured.

“I have really integrated myself into the club and the team, and I just want to do that on the pitch now knowing I have done it off the pitch.

“Hopefully between now and the end of the season I will get that chance.”

Hampden Park opportunity awaits

Seventh-placed Caley Jags must claw back ground in order to keep their promotion play-off hopes alive, with nine points separating them from Partick Thistle, in fourth, who they host on Friday.

With a Scottish Cup semi-final against Falkirk at Hampden Park to look forward to next month, an exciting period lies ahead for Caley Jags nevertheless.

Woods insists he is focused on helping his side to pick up Championship points, before he turns his attention to trying to win a place in Dodds’ semi-final line-up.

Woods added: “There’s plenty to still look forward to. We’ve got quite a few games left in the league, and we’re still aiming to get into the play-offs if we can get a little run together.

“We have got to Hampden which is massive for the club and a great experience.

“Hopefully I’m in the team by then, but that’s up to the manager.

“It’s a massive game, playing at Hampden Park in a Scottish Cup semi-final.

“If you had told me I would have had that chance three months ago before I came up here, I would have laughed at you.

“I’m not necessarily thinking about that right now, I’m just thinking about Friday.

“We will have games after that where we want to build up, and get as many points on the board in the league.

“It’s nice to know we are going to Hampden, and we’ve got a good chance to get ourselves into a Scottish Cup final.”