Caley Thistle need ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ showing to beat Celtic in Scottish Cup final – Billy Dodds

Billy Dodds reckons Caley Thistle will need a once-in-a-lifetime display to stop Celtic wrapping up the treble in the Scottish Cup final.

However, the Inverness manager points to some of their biggest moments coming against the odds.

ICT were handed a reprieve when Queen’s Park were expelled from the Scottish Cup for fielding an ineligible player against them in a 2-0 win in January.

They went on to defeat top-table opponents Livingston and Kilmarnock 3-0 and 2-1, respectively, before seeing off League One Falkirk 3-0 in the Hampden semi-final.

Since winning the Premiership a fortnight ago, Ange Postecoglou’s Hoops have lost 3-0 to Rangers and drew 2-2 with St Mirren at the weekend.

The absence of injured centre-half Cameron Carter-Vickers hasn’t helped Celtic’s cause, but the league has been won, and they have not been at full strength in the last two matches.

Dodds is not reading anything into a couple of winless Celtic games and underlined the fact only the best will be good enough for his Championship side to give themselves a chance of adding 2023 to the list of ICT’s Scottish Cup wins in the competition over the Hoops, following 2000, 2003 and 2015 – when they lifted the cup after beating Falkirk in the showpiece.

He said: “Celtic might well have rotated their squad lately, but they are still formidable.

“We know we’re going to need a once-in-a-lifetime performance against them in the final to stand a chance.

“We know what’s required, but I have always said we’re a team that seems to show resilience against some of the better teams.

“Celtic have been the best team in the country for a number of years now, so it will take something special – but special things can happen in cup finals.”

Watching the play-offs is ‘sore’

Caley Thistle returned to action on Saturday when they defeated Northern Irish top-flight hosts Dungannon Swifts after a flight across the water.

Goals from Cammy Harper, Wallace Duffy and Austin Samuels helped ICT post a 3-1 win in their first outing since losing 2-1 to Ayr United on May 5, a result which ended their Championship play-off bid on the closing regular night of the campaign.

Inverness have had to watch on as Partick crushed Queen’s Park 8-3 overall in the quarters and have a 3-0 lead against Ayr to put one foot in the Premiership play-off final. They face Ayr at Somerset Park in the second leg of the semi-final on Friday.

Dodds explained his cup stars will be fully prepared to tackle the Hoops and the game against the Swifts was the starting point in terms of match-time for his players.

He said: “For us, as a Championship side, to reach the final is a great achievement by the players. We’ve got to embrace it.

“After the disappointment of missing out on the play-offs, having the Scottish Cup final is a great thing for the club.

“Listen, it’s still sore to watch the play-offs, but if you wanted the ideal next game, what better than facing Celtic in the Scottish Cup final?

“Don’t get me wrong, I’d much rather be contesting these play-offs ahead of the final, because it would have been the perfect build-up.

“But, before the final, we will have had a couple of games, including the match against Dungannon and will go from there.

“We will leave no stone unturned, and we’ve already done plenty of preparation for June 3.”

Swifts’ run-out was good for fitness

The ICT manager felt the game at Swifts’ Stangmore Park served its purpose as the Highlanders were grateful to their hosts for providing a good run-out for most of their squad.

He added: “Saturday offered exactly what we needed in terms of using it as a fitness exercise.

“There were a few rusty elements, but also a lot of good things, but that’s what I expected after a wee bit of time off since the Ayr game.

“We’re hoping to sort out another game in midweek, then we have a practice game amongst ourselves, and then we’ll be ready to go and shape up on the final week.”