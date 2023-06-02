Inverness Football Memories project captured on film within SFA’s week-long 150th celebrations

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The benefits of the Football Memories project for elderly fans and those living with Alzheimer’s and dementia is being highlighted by the Scottish FA ahead of Saturday’s Scottish Cup final between Caley Thistle and Celtic.

Following a visit last week, the SFA have released a video of the latest meeting where around 50 male members of the community attended ICT’s Caledonian Stadium.

Former Caley Jags managers John Robertson and Charlie Christie spoke about many of their big moments as players and bosses, including special cup-ties and looked ahead to this weekend’s showpiece final.

Football Memories, with assistance from High Life Highland’s bilingual website Am Baile, is an initiative between Caley Thistle, Ross County, Clach and Nairn County where a range of gathered media, including photos, audio, newspaper clippings and memorabilia are used to relive past football tales.

As part of the year-long celebration of the 150th anniversary of the founding of the Scottish FA, the promotion of the project rounds off a week-long series of celebratory events, with the first-ever ‘Week of Football’.

Jags’ kit talk led to title win memory

The sessions run at the stadium on the final Friday of the month and Robertson offered a perfect example of a latest memory topic.

He said: “A few weeks ago, we chatted about (ICT’s red and black) away strip this season. The modern person sees it as AC Milan, the older fans see it as Inverness Thistle.

“It was a nod to 50 years ago when Thistle won the Highland League due to Caledonian. It was the last game of the season and it finished 1-1 between Thistle and Caledonian.

“Then there was a rearranged game at Telford Street where Elgin needed to beat Caledonian to win the league.

“Elgin were 3-1 up at half-time, but Caledonian fought back and won 5-3, which meant Inverness Thistle won the league.

“That was a nod to 50 years ago when Thistle won the league, and it was amazing speaking to the guys about and seeing the twinkle in their eyes.”

Photos ‘unlock’ brain’s door again

And Robertson explained how there’s a clear response from some of those attending when they see an image or an article which acts as a trigger.

He said: “We did the Caley Thistle ‘Go Ballistic’ 3-1 Scottish Cup win at Celtic match where we showed the group photographs of players action photographs, programmes from the day, medals, trophies, anything that triggers them.

“Dementia closes a compartment in the brain, and you don’t go back in there. But these photographs unlock the door again.

“A short period but a vital period that allows them to react and interact again, which unfortunately in a lot of cases a lack of interaction in the brain makes it waste away. These short periods makes the brain respond again.”

Best ICT community project so far

And Christie is in no doubt of the value of football memories, which is delivered by the ICT community development trust.

He said: “Football Memories is probably the best initiative I’ve seen run since we began in 1994. It’s probably my favourite initiative.

“It’s great to see its numbers rise, from the first day to now having around 40 to 50 members at the latest meeting.

“It plays such an important part. Some of the people who come along, perhaps their partners have passed away, or they are maybe in the house on their own and they don’t get out too much.

“For these people to come along and socialise with others of a similar age and reminisce is great for bringing people together.”

Website helps to add to memorabilia

ICT community trust manager Craig Masterton is thrilled to see Football Memories grow and have such a telling impact for those involved.

He said: “In the last year, we have driven the project to a new level.

“The participation has more than doubled and getting the older players involved, when it was Caley, and Thistle, Ross County, Clach and Nairn County, and having those attending interacting brings back so many memories from when they were young.

“It gives the guys such a lift, to talk in a male-environment, which is maybe not something they will get every day of the week.

“The partnership with Am Baile has really helped grow the memorabilia we have, having it all on the website.

“I think there was 1.2 million viewers on the social media they are putting out there and it’s showing no signs of slowing down.”

Newly-forged friendships are ‘great’

At last week’s gathering was 80-year-old Alan Gillies, from Inverness, who explained why he comes back each month.

He said: “The project began a year ago and I’ve been coming along regularly from the start.

“I’m also involved in the walking football (run by the ICT community trust) and it’s really great.

“I love the overall involvement and friendship there is in it. You meet people you wouldn’t normally meet – it’s great.”

He added: “As you get older, you have less opportunity to get involved in things in many ways.

“I’ve always liked football. I coached youth football for 50 years, but you reach a stage where the old bones don’t do what you want them to do.

“Walking football, which is weekly, and the monthly Football Memories project are great.

“It was great to see Charlie Christie here. I remember Charlie when he was a youngster playing in the Inverness Street League. That’s going back more than 40-odd years.”

⚽️ 𝙁𝙤𝙤𝙩𝙗𝙖𝙡𝙡 𝙈𝙚𝙢𝙤𝙧𝙞𝙚𝙨 ⚽️ The theme of the ICT Football Memories meeting today was cup finals and famous victories over Celtic.

Started as an Inverness Thistle fan

And Brian Thomson, 67, from Inverness is a big ICT fan, having been an Inverness Thistle supporter and he explained the benefits he gets from the club’s community activities.

He said: “My uncle was a committee member and he used to give me a season ticket to Inverness Thistle when I was younger.

“I have supported Caley Thistle since (they were established in) 1994. I sponsor defender David Carson’s home shirt and volunteer on matchdays for the ICT Community Trust, doing the half-time raffle.

“Also, I take part in the walking football on Thursdays and Football Fans in Training on Monday nights.”