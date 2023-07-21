Danny Devine: Caley Thistle can still make Viaplay Cup progress

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Danny Devine: Caley Thistle can still make Viaplay Cup progress

The Inverness centre-half knows victories are needed against Airdrie and Dundee to keep their slim knockout hopes alive.

By Paul Chalk
The heat is on for Danny Devine and Inverness - but the defender says they are at their best in their toughest tests. Image: SNS Group
Danny Devine insists Caley Thistle are far from thinking their Viaplay Cup campaign is over following their shock midweek slip-up at Dumbarton.

The experienced defender, who signed a new one-year deal last month, knows the 2-1 defeat against their League Two hosts means they now must beat Championship rivals Airdrieonians at home on Tuesday and Premiership hosts Dundee a week on Sunday to have any chance of reaching the knockouts.

Last season, only the best three runners-up made it through, and ICT have only their opening day 2-1 win over Bonnyrigg Rose in the bank so far. Dundee and Airdrie each have three points and have a game in hand over ICT. 

Devine, 30, who won the Scottish Cup with the Highlanders in 2015, knows only two big performances and results can offer them a chance of getting out of their section for the second successive season.

He said: “Our aim is working towards the first game of the (league) season. We’re putting everything into our League Cup campaign, and we can hopefully still get out of the group.

“We will be going all out to win these two games. We have a week’s rest between the Dumbarton and Airdrie ties.

“Airdrie and Dundee will be tough games, but we have shown in the past when we come up against tough teams, we can pull it out of the bag.

“We were bitterly disappointed for those who travelled to see us. We never got the win for them, but we will look to put that right on Tuesday against Airdrie, who are riding high after their promotion to the Championship.

“It will be interesting to see what they’re like and we can gauge how they are ahead of the league season starting.

“For us, it’s all about us preparing right this week and going all out to win the game.”

Danny Devine after Dumbarton had doubled their lead to 2-0 on Tuesday. Image: Craig Foy/SNS Group

Wasteful at both ends costly for ICT

The centre-half, who has also played for Dunfermline Athletic and Partick Thistle, felt Tuesday’s tie at Dumbarton was lost though a mixture of wasteful chances and being punished for two slack moments.

He said: “We created enough chances to win three, four, five games, but it was one of those nights.

“We had a lot of the ball, but switched off twice and they scored two goals, which were sloppy from our point of view. We played well and missed a few chances, so it was a tough one to take.

“It’s really about being ruthless in both boxes. We played really well, but I’d take a win over playing well all day. It’s no consolation, but we just need to keep building.”

Devine: Mckay’s more than a finisher

The bright moment amid a disappointing night for Inverness was forward Billy Mckay’s second half goal, which took his tally for the club to 101 goals – the same as record-holder Dennis Wyness.

Devine was thrilled to see Mckay enter the record books, but stressed his game is based on more than hitting the net with regularity.

He added: “It’s brilliant for Billy. He got one chopped off on Tuesday, which should have stood, but still scored in the second half.

ICT striker Billy Mckay. Image: SNS Group

“A lot of people look at Billy and think ‘he’s a small forward’, but the number of goals he’s got is incredible. It’s not just his goals – it’s about his work-rate and build-up outside the box.

“Hopefully he can keep doing the business for us this season and we can see where it takes us.”

Strong competition for places

So far this summer, full-back Jake Davidson, midfielder Charlie Gilmour and attacker Adam Brooks have joined the Caley Jags, with two wide players and potentially trialist forward Harry Lodovica to be added.

After losing defender Robbie Deas, midfielders Scott Allardice and Steven Boyd and striker Shane Sutherland, Devine says the rebuilding work is looking good to date.

He said: “We have replaced the boys who left. The manager has made it clear he still wants one or two more through the door.

“It’s always good to have options. It means boys are fighting for their places and there will be good competition for places.”

