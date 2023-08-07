Defender Jake Davidson eyes Caley Thistle improvement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Defender Jake Davidson eyes Caley Thistle improvement

The former Queen's Park full-back scored against the Spiders - but slack play overall was costly in an opening-day loss for Inverness.

By Paul Chalk
Jake Davidson crashes home his headed goal against Queen's Park, but it wasn't enough to prevent a 2-1 defeat. Image: Craig Brown/SNS Group
Jake Davidson crashes home his headed goal against Queen's Park, but it wasn't enough to prevent a 2-1 defeat. Image: Craig Brown/SNS Group

Scoring his first Caley Thistle goal paled into insignificance for defender Jake Davidson following their 2-1 opening day defeat against his old club Queen’s Park.

The 22-year-old right-back – who netted against Inverness for Queen’s in the same fixture’s 1-1 draw last season – headed home a late goal on Saturday.

But it wasn’t enough to prevent a home Championship loss against the Spiders.

Slack defensive play led to goals from Dom Thomas and Thomas Robson which set the Glasgow team on the road to victory in the Highlands. Davidson’s thumping goal, which went in off the crossbar, came too late.

Queen’s, who took their title push to the final night in May against Dundee, were worthy winners and ICT boss Billy Dodds slammed his team for more costly errors and a lack of energy all-round.

‘Performance wasn’t good enough’

This result follows Viaplay Cup losses against Dumbarton, Airdrieonians and Dundee, which saw them exit the competition at the group stages. 

Davidson is one of the five new recruits this summer and he was gutted they fell short on matchday one.

He said: “It’s disappointing, especially losing at home in the first game of the season.  We wanted to get points on the board.

“First and foremost, the performance wasn’t good enough. We need to start changing it soon.

“Personally, it was good to get on the scoresheet, but you’d rather do it in different circumstances.

“We left ourselves too much to do, with the way we started and gifting Queen’s Park a goal.

“We conceded another early in the second half and it was backs against the wall.”

Young ICT defence under pressure

The departure of Robbie Deas to Premiership Kilmarnock in June left a big void at the back, while experienced centre-half Danny Devine is returning from injury.

It means Davidson was part of a back-line with 24-year-old Wallace Duffy, 21-year-old Cammy Harper and 21-year-old Zak Delaney.

Davidson said: “We’re a young back four. It’s no excuse for what’s been happening, but we have to just learn from it. Hopefully we can cut these (mistakes) out soon.”

Jake Davidson in action recently against Dundee’s Malachi Boateng in the Viaplay Cup. Image: SNS Group

Championship ‘brilliant for neutral’

Saturday sees ICT head to Ayr United, who lost 3-1 at Morton on Saturday, before they go to Airdrie on August 26. The newly-promoted Diamonds lost 2-1 at Dunfermline at the weekend.

Having come so close to winning the league with Queen’s Park last term, the full-back stressed they will be going all out to get a victory at Ayr to get their campaign up and running.

He added: “The Championship is such a tight league.

“You saw at Queen’s Park last season, had we won on the last day, we would have won the league, yet we ended up finishing third. Anything can happen in this league.

“For a neutral, it’s brilliant to watch because anyone can beat anyone. We’ll be going down to Ayr looking for the win.”

