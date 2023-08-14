City provost adds full support to return of Inverness Cup as Caley Thistle and Clachnacuddin bring silverware back for annual showdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

City provost adds full support to return of Inverness Cup as Caley Thistle and Clachnacuddin bring silverware back for annual showdown

Clach and Caley Thistle will go for city glory at Grant Street Park next week as the cup comes out of retirement after more than 15 years.

By Paul Chalk
Clach chairman Alex Chisholm, Inverness provost Glynis Campbell-Sinclair, and Caley Thistle chief executive Scot Gardiner promote next week's Inverness Cup showdown outside the city's Town House. Image: Courtesy of Caley Thistle
Clach chairman Alex Chisholm, Inverness provost Glynis Campbell-Sinclair, and Caley Thistle chief executive Scot Gardiner promote next week's Inverness Cup showdown outside the city's Town House. Image: Courtesy of Caley Thistle

Inverness provost Glynis Campbell-Sinclair is determined to ensure the Inverness Cup becomes an annual attraction on the Highland football calendar once more.

The Highland Council figurehead helped promote the relaunch of the cup – with common good fund money being used to help stage the Clach v Caley Thistle match at Grant Street Park next Tuesday.

The winners of the game between the city’s Highland League club and Scottish Championship outfit will claim the glittering trophy, first played for in 1895-96 when Caledonian FC were winners.

The Inverness Cup was last played for in 2005-2006 when Forres Mechanics were the winners, but busy diary dates and a lack of interest led to the previous tournament and the cup itself being put on ice – until now.

Clach and ICT usually play an annual pre-season game. This year, Caley Thistle’s appearance in the Scottish Cup final, in which they lost to Celtic on June 3, meant a delay.

It kicked off discussions between the clubs and the council, which has resulted in this fixture now having something more at stake.

The modern Caley Thistle last claimed the Inverness Cup in 2004-2005, while the Lilywhites last held it aloft in 1951-1952.

‘Whole new audience’ awaits Inverness Cup clash

Provost Campbell-Sinclair hopes the financial support provided will help generate fresh interest in the piece of silverware and its history, including from younger fans.

She said: “We’re absolutely delighted to have this competition back at Grant Street Park. We couldn’t do anything other than support it.

“This is going to be the one-off match to kickstart it, but it really should be an annual competition once again. After this game, the tournament dates can be organised to play for it next year.

“Inverness has evolved and grown so much since the last time the Inverness Cup was contested, so we have a whole new audience for it.

 

“It’s really important we move forward with this at pace so people can get behind the whole ethos of it.”

Fans urged to flock to Grant Street

The provost recalled how supporters from decades ago would flock to Inverness Cup matches.

She added: “The local derbies involving Clach, Caledonian and Inverness Thistle were massive.

“Back in those days, not a lot of families had cars, so people would be walking along to Grant Street, Telford Street Park, or Kingmills, and they would be mobbed.

“It really was an event and hopefully this will help bring even more fans in.”

The 2023 edition can be first of many

Clach chairman Alex Chisholm is thrilled the Lilywhites will be equal partners when it comes to the relaunch and he hopes it grows from strength to strength.

Clach chairman Alex Chisholm.

He said: “It great. Not just for Clach, Caley Thistle and all the history that goes along with the trophy.

“We have a long history as a club and had a long list of players having played in that tournament.

“It’s great to relaunch it with the full support from Caley Thistle, the council and the provost. It allowed us to get everything organised so quickly.

“We will see how we can progress the competition next year and the years after. We want to keep it going and further develop the competition.

“It’s a really prestigious trophy.

“Caley Thistle always like coming to play us at Grant Street Park.

“We’ll enjoy being the hosts and hopefully there will be a really good crowd for it.”

Clach’s new arrivals will get chance to shine v Caley Thistle

Chisholm explained it is a boost for the Clach players to have a free hit what will be a mainly up-and-coming ICT side next week.

He added: “It’s always good to play teams from a higher level. It will be a good test for our young guys.

“We have a few new players in, so it gives the manager (Jordan MacDonald) a chance to give these players a good run-out.

“So, from the club and the management side of things, the return of the Inverness Cup is a really positive thing for Inverness overall.”

Old trophy has an ‘amazing’ history

Inverness chief executive Scot Gardiner insists bringing a local cup with meaning back to life makes sense for both competing clubs this year.

Scot Gardiner, chief executive of Caley Thistle.

He said: “A lot of the old regional trophies were well-loved and well fought-for.

“In one of my previous roles (at Dundee), we were trying to reinstate the the Forfarshire Cup, and it has been brought back for youth level.

“I think it’s great to have the Inverness Cup back and playing Clach for it is fantastic.

“The history of the cup, going back to 1985, is amazing.

“Having the game early in the season is a good time to do it.

“And having an annual game is good and will bring in some funds for Clach, whom we have a very good relationship with in any case.”

Gardiner is delighted ICT fans will get a further opportunity to see the some of the club’s next generation in action, with the likes of Keith Bray and Robbie Thompson breaking into Billy Dodds’ senior squads in recent weeks.

He said: “Our emerging talent gets more of a chance than most (at first-team level), but at the same time, this is the perfect time for fans to see our youngsters in a game such as this.”

