Adam Brooks eyes Caley Thistle starting shot on back of training advice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Adam Brooks eyes Caley Thistle starting shot on back of training advice

The ex-Celtic B forward aims to score Championship goals when given the nod by manager Duncan Ferguson.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
Caley Thistle forward Adam Brooks in control against Bonnyrigg Rose in the Viaplay Cup. Image: Jasperimage
Caley Thistle forward Adam Brooks in control against Bonnyrigg Rose in the Viaplay Cup. Image: Jasperimage

Striker Adam Brooks is sure he can take tips from training under Duncan Ferguson and help fire Caley Thistle up the Championship table.

The 19-year-old was a summer signing by previous manager Billy Dodds and he’s been knocking on the door to secure first-team action having scored a hatful of goals for Celtic B in the Lowland League.

Last season alone, the ex-Hoops starlet, who moved north on an initial two-year deal, netted 13 goals in just 19 outings and is relishing the step up to the second-tier.

So far, he’s made 10 appearances for Inverness, but only three have been from the start.

In his most recent start, he scored in the 4-2 SPFL Trust Trophy loss at Arbroath in September – his only competitive ICT goal so far.

Poor results leading to a change of manager in that month wasn’t the easiest thing to deal with.

Billy Dodds signed Adam Brooks for Caley Thistle. Image: Craig Brown/SNS Group

Brooks up for the fight at Inverness

However, Brooks says his focus remains the same with ex-Rangers, Everton and Newcastle star striker Duncan Ferguson now at the helm.

He said: “It was a tough start coming into the club and the previous manager getting sacked. Billy Dodds was the gaffer who brought me here, but that’s sadly part of football. These things happen.

“It’s just a case of trying to impress in training every day and when I come off the bench. Hopefully I can pick up a start and not lose my position from there.

“I’ve still got a positive mindset. The team are getting results, so it’s hard to break into the team when that’s the case. I understand that. We’re all here to fight for positions – it’s a good environment to be in.”

Change to have ex-strikers as bosses

The forward, who has played for Scotland at under-16, under-17 and under-19 levels, explained having top-class former strikers Dodds then Ferguson to learn from has been a massive boost at ICT.

He said: “In my whole career, I’ve had defenders as coaches, so it’s been handy to have had two former top strikers as managers at Inverness.

“It has been a big positive in terms of getting pointers at training in little drills for example. It’s been very good learning under the manager, who was a great player who played at the highest level.

“To learn wee things about being in and around the box has been really good for my game.”

Adam Brooks gets a word of advice from Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson ahead of going in against Airdrie recently. Image: Ewan Bootman / SNS Group)

Saturday is a ‘six-pointer’ – Brooks

If second-bottom Caley Thistle stretch their unbeaten run under Ferguson to five games by beating visitors Ayr United this Saturday, they will move to within two points of their mid-table opponents.

And Brooks said the players are in no doubt about how vital a victory could be against Ayr.

He added: “I have either played in or watched every game this season and the standard of teams is very good. It’s a tough league to play in, with there only being 10 clubs in the league.

“Every side seems to be able to beat one another. It’s a really competitive league and we’re in a good position now to kick on.

“It is a six-pointer on Saturday. It’s a good opportunity for us if we can win it and the gaffer has put the message across that this is probably our biggest game so far.

“It’s a big one and we’re all looking forward to it. You can tell that in training – the intensity has been really up there, so hopefully we can the three points.”

Duncan Ferguson shows his delight after Nathan Shaw put Caley Thistle 1-0 ahead at Dundee United last weekend in a match which ended 1-1. Images: Euan Cherry/SNS Group

High intensity helping ICT’s squad

Last weekend, ICT held unbeaten Championship leaders Dundee United to a 1-1 draw at Tannadice and Brooks explained it further raised the mood within the club.

He added: “It was a really good result at the weekend. Everyone is in high spirits and we know the game on Saturday is just as big.

“The start we had to the season wasn’t great. Since the manager has come in, he’s turning it around in terms of the intensity at training and that is fed throughout the whole group.

“You can see the hunger and desire on the park. It’s definitely been positive since he’s come in.”

Fans invited to second local meeting

Caley Thistle Supporters’ Trust are holding their second public meeting for ICT fans at the Innes Bar beer garden on Innes Street this Saturday from noon until 2.15pm, allowing time to get to the game against Ayr United at the Caledonian Stadium.

The first meeting in September attracted around 50 fans, who gave opinions to club representatives on a wide variety of topics, including relating to matchday experiences and the request for better communication between the club and supporters.

 

 

More from Caley Thistle

Former Caley Jags star Richie Hart, pictured in 2006 at the Caledonian Stadium. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Richie Hart: Caley Thistle can soar under Duncan Ferguson
Gavin Morrison (centre) celebrates after scoring the last goal for ICT in the 7-0 victory at Ayr United in April 2010. Image: SNS Group
Gavin Morrison will never forget Caley Thistle's magnificent seven at Ayr United
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson celebrates his side's Viaplay Cup semi-final win against Hibs. Image: SNS
Duncan Shearer: Time for Barry Robson to focus on the positives - not fixture…
Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson acknowledges the home and away fans at Dundee United on Saturday. Image: SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson eyes table leap after 'best display yet'
Nathan Shaw fires Caley Thistle in front against Dundee United in Saturday's game which ended 1-1. Image: Euan Cherry/SNS.
Caley Thistle fan view: Dundee United have made the Championship a predictable place
Nathan Shaw fires Caley Thistle in front against Dundee United in Saturday's game which ended 1-1. Image: Euan Cherry/SNS.
Nathan Shaw eyes play-off push for Caley Thistle
Duncan Ferguson shows his delight after Nathan Shaw put Caley Thistle 1-0 ahead at Dundee United. Images: Euan Cherry/SNS Group
Duncan Ferguson delighted as Caley Thistle hold leaders Dundee United
Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: Ross Brownlee/SNS Group
Duncan Ferguson says Caley Thistle revival is down to players
Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson focused for return to 'title favourites' Dundee United
Caley Jags midfielder Max Anderson is determined to cause an upset at Dundee United. Image: SNS Group
Caley Thistle's Max Anderson aims to halt Dundee United's title push