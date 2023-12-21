Billy Dodds: Harsh to factor cup losses into Caley Thistle sack call

Billy Dodds knows why he was axed as Caley Thistle boss – but feels it was harsh cup defeats factored into the club’s decision.

The former Inverness head coach lost his job, along with assistant Barry Wilson, after a run of nine winless fixtures in September.

A last-gasp 1-0 Championship defeat at Raith Rovers was the final straw for the Caledonian Stadium board, with ICT taking just one point from their first five league fixtures this term and sitting bottom of the division as a result.

It all came just a few months after Dodds signed a new two-year deal after leading Inverness to the Scottish Cup final.

Reflecting on the period building up to his departure, Dodds pointed to the horrible run of injuries which had threatened to derail ICT’s bid for success in 2021-22 – a season where they eventually reached the Premiership play-off final, losing to St Johnstone.

Following that campaign, going forward, Dodds says he and his coaching staff decided to use the season-opening Viaplay Cup group matches, and SPFL Trust Trophy ties, to maintain their squad’s fitness.

At the start of this term, Caley Thistle bowed out of the League Cup after group losses against Dumbarton, Airdrie and Dundee.

Dodds, speaking for the first time about losing his job, told The Press and Journal: “I am pragmatic about the decision (to sack me). It was just my time.

“One thing I would say is I’ve been in dressing rooms where it’s all gone – that was not the case with me at Inverness. We had a great dressing room – it was thriving.

“Anyone that saw the performance at Raith, it was all there, and we almost got a result.

“The results were not coming, but it was always missing out by the odd goal.

“I don’t count the SPFL Trust Trophy defeat at Arbroath, because I was protecting my players (and changed the team). It was counted as part of the bad run, but it shouldn’t have.

“We, as a staff, looked at how we would handle the start of this season, given the injuries we had last season.

“We still wanted to get through in the Viaplay Cup, of course we did, but we had to use that like a pre-season.

‘It would have come good – 100%’

“For me, it was all about trying to get results in our first five league games, and we never – although we came ever so close, never losing by more than a goal.

“It would have come good – 100%

“You could see the run the team went on when Duncan Ferguson came in. That didn’t surprise me, I knew they would.

“Of course, I understand why I was sacked. I never got the results in those first five games, but I didn’t look at the Viaplay Cup and SPFL Trust Trophy games as part of that run of results.

“The five Championship games didn’t go the way I wanted, so I do understand why the decision was made.

“Managing Inverness comes with highs and lows, but in the end, I have no problem with the decision due to results, but you must take into account the reasons for some of those defeats (in the cups).”

Dodds’ best wishes for new ICT management team

Connections in the city of Dundee link Dodds to Caley Thistle replacement boss Ferguson and his assistant Gary Bollan – and Dodds hopes they can deliver success for Inverness.

He added: “Duncan was at Dundee United when I was at Dundee, so we played against one another loads of times.

“I was with Gary Bollan at Dundee United as a player – we used to go to Cheltenham together, so I know Gary well.

“They are both good lads and I wish them all the best.”

Inverness capable of promotion push

With ICT now eighth in the Championship table, they sit five points beneath fourth-placed Dunfermline, having played one match more.

Dodds believes the Highlanders have enough quality in their ranks to make a challenge for a promotion spot in the second half of the season.

He added: “There is a gap between the top four and the rest this season, which is not how it was last season.

“I’m not saying a club might not latch on to Dunfermline, but it might require some run to do that.

“Inverness are one of the clubs capable of it.”