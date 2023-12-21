Billy Dodds: Harsh to factor cup losses into Caley Thistle sack call

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Billy Dodds: Harsh to factor cup losses into Caley Thistle sack call

The ex-Inverness boss spoke candidly about the weeks which led to him being sacked by the Championship club.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
Billy Dodds in charge of Caley Thistle for the final time in their 1-0 defeat at Raith Rovers on September 16.
Billy Dodds in charge of Caley Thistle for the final time in their 1-0 defeat at Raith Rovers on September 16. Image: SNS.

Billy Dodds knows why he was axed as Caley Thistle boss – but feels it was harsh cup defeats factored into the club’s decision.

The former Inverness head coach lost his job, along with assistant Barry Wilson, after a run of nine winless fixtures in September.

A last-gasp 1-0 Championship defeat at Raith Rovers was the final straw for the Caledonian Stadium board, with ICT taking just one point from their first five league fixtures this term and sitting bottom of the division as a result.

It all came just a few months after Dodds signed a new two-year deal after leading Inverness to the Scottish Cup final.

Reflecting on the period building up to his departure, Dodds pointed to the horrible run of injuries which had threatened to derail ICT’s bid for success in 2021-22 – a season where they eventually reached the Premiership play-off final, losing to St Johnstone.

Following that campaign, going forward, Dodds says he and his coaching staff decided to use the season-opening Viaplay Cup group matches, and SPFL Trust Trophy ties, to maintain their squad’s fitness.

At the start of this term, Caley Thistle bowed out of the League Cup after group losses against Dumbarton, Airdrie and Dundee. 

Dodds, speaking for the first time about losing his job, told The Press and Journal: “I am pragmatic about the decision (to sack me). It was just my time.

“One thing I would say is I’ve been in dressing rooms where it’s all gone – that was not the case with me at Inverness. We had a great dressing room – it was thriving.

“Anyone that saw the performance at Raith, it was all there, and we almost got a result.

Jamie Gullan nets the winner for Raith Rovers against Caley Thistle in September. Image: SNS.
Jamie Gullan nets the winner for Raith Rovers against Caley Thistle in September. Image: SNS.

“The results were not coming, but it was always missing out by the odd goal.

“I don’t count the SPFL Trust Trophy defeat at Arbroath, because I was protecting my players (and changed the team). It was counted as part of the bad run, but it shouldn’t have.

“We, as a staff, looked at how we would handle the start of this season, given the injuries we had last season.

“We still wanted to get through in the Viaplay Cup, of course we did, but we had to use that like a pre-season.

‘It would have come good – 100%’

“For me, it was all about trying to get results in our first five league games, and we never – although we came ever so close, never losing by more than a goal.

“It would have come good – 100%

“You could see the run the team went on when Duncan Ferguson came in. That didn’t surprise me, I knew they would.

“Of course, I understand why I was sacked. I never got the results in those first five games, but I didn’t look at the Viaplay Cup and SPFL Trust Trophy games as part of that run of results.

“The five Championship games didn’t go the way I wanted, so I do understand why the decision was made.

“Managing Inverness comes with highs and lows, but in the end, I have no problem with the decision due to results, but you must take into account the reasons for some of those defeats (in the cups).”

Dodds’ best wishes for new ICT management team

Duncan Ferguson replaced Billy Dodds as the Inverness manager in September. Image: SNS

Connections in the city of Dundee link Dodds to Caley Thistle replacement boss Ferguson and his assistant Gary Bollan – and Dodds hopes they can deliver success for Inverness.

He added: “Duncan was at Dundee United when I was at Dundee, so we played against one another loads of times.

“I was with Gary Bollan at Dundee United as a player – we used to go to Cheltenham together, so I know Gary well.

“They are both good lads and I wish them all the best.”

Inverness capable of promotion push

With ICT now eighth in the Championship table, they sit five points beneath fourth-placed Dunfermline, having played one match more.

Dodds believes the Highlanders have enough quality in their ranks to make a challenge for a promotion spot in the second half of the season.

He added: “There is a gap between the top four and the rest this season, which is not how it was last season.

“I’m not saying a club might not latch on to Dunfermline, but it might require some run to do that.

“Inverness are one of the clubs capable of it.”

EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds ready for managerial return

Conversation