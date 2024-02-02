Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson demands home improvement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson demands home improvement

Just two league wins all season at home are a cause for concern ahead of the visit of Queen's Park on Saturday.

By Paul Chalk
Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS
Manager Duncan Ferguson wants Caley Thistle to address their alarming home form in a bid to widen the gap between themselves and bottom spot in the Championship.

Eighth-placed Inverness have recorded just two league wins at the Caledonian Stadium this season – and Saturday’s clash against Queen’s Park is the first of three successive home fixtures.

Next weekend, they welcome Premiership Hibernian to the Highlands for the fifth round of the Scottish Cup before hosting Partick Thistle on league business on February 17.

Ferguson’s side are going for their third successive win in all competitions and their fourth victory in five games.

Caley Thistle aim to improve home form to widen gap at bottom of table

ICT have taken 15 points on their travels, but only nine points on home soil and Ferguson knows that must improve.

He said: “We have been poor at home and have not quite got the results we’ve been looking for.

“We have been very good away from home. Hopefully we can produce a good performance at home this weekend and give us a little bit of daylight away from the bottom of the table.

“It has been a long haul and yet we are stuck in that wee band near the bottom. If you string two or three results together then you can get away from it.

“We have been unable to do that, but hopefully we can on Saturday.”

Duncan Ferguson ready for Queen’s reshuffle

Former St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson replaced Robin Veldman in the Queen’s hot-seat last month.

Veldman’s final game in charge was a 2-1 Hampden win against Dunfermline, then Davidson – boosted by the capture of Sean Welsh from ICT – got off to a dream start with a 2-1 victory at Raith Rovers. 

The Glasgow team were beaten 2-1 by Scott Brown’s Ayr United last week, with Welsh sent off for two bookable offences, ruling him out this weekend.

In Veldman’s final fixture at the boss, Caley Thistle beat Queen’s 4-1 at Hampden in December. 

Ferguson, whose side are four points ahead of their visitors but have played one match more, believes this contest will be tighter.

He said: “They will be set up differently from our 4-1 win at Hampden. The previous manager had them set up as a 4-3-3, whereas Callum goes with five at the back.

“It’s a different tactical set-up and manager, but it will be a tough match. They were unlucky with a sending off at the weekend, which set them back a little bit after winning two games.”

Longstaff fit after injury scare – boss

The ICT boss said winger Luis Longstaff made a “miraculous recovery” to shake off what was first thought to be a pulled hamstring, which must have just been a bad case of cramp, so he’s in the weekend squad.

Defenders Danny Devine, James Carragher and Wallace Duffy and midfielder Aaron Doran are all aiming to shrug off knocks in time for the match.

