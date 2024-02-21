Fit-again Caley Thistle attacker Austin Samuels eager to impress Duncan Ferguson – but says he won’t ‘be like Mbappe’ straight away

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fit-again Caley Thistle attacker Austin Samuels eager to impress Duncan Ferguson – but says he won’t ‘be like Mbappe’ straight away

Forward Samuels has been sidelined since October due to knee and ankle injuries.

By Andy Skinner
Austin Samuels in action for Caley Thistle against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Austin Samuels in action for Caley Thistle against Arbroath. Image: SNS.

Fit-again Austin Samuels is desperate to show Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson what he is capable of.

Forward Samuels has returned to Inverness’ bench in recent weeks, having been sidelined since October with successive knee and ankle injuries.

Samuels only featured twice from the bench after Ferguson took charge, before suffering the initial knee injury in a bounce game against Ross County.

Former Wolves youngster Samuels, who had a loan spell with Aberdeen in 2021, is now eager for an opportunity to show what he is capable of in the 12 remaining games in the Championship campaign.

Austin Samuels in action for Caley Thistle against Queen’s Park. Image: SNS.

Samuels said: “I have been in full training for a while now, and in the squad for the last couple of games.

“I have just been biding my team and hoping to get an opportunity now.

“I know what I can do on the pitch when given the opportunity, so I’m just waiting for the chance to do so.

“It has been a while – it has been about four months since I played a proper league game.

“It has been frustrating being back on the sidelines. I’m happy to be back training regardless, but I want to be back playing.

“I’ve got to catch the manager’s eye in training, and hopefully he sees what capabilities I have that I can bring to the team.

Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS.

“If I do get a chance on the pitch I will try to take it – but at the same time after so long out I’m not going to be expected to come back and be like Mbappe.

“I still know if I get the opportunity I can bring a good thing to the team.

“It’s just all about getting the opportunity to play, and taking it when I get it.”

Austin Samuels eager to overcome latest setback after rotten run

Samuels suffered a torn medial collateral ligament in October, before going on to suffer the ankle injury as he was stepping up his return to action around the turn of the year.

The 23-year-old, who spent much of last season sidelined with a a hairline fracture to his fibula and damaged ligaments, was frustrated to be dealt a further setback.

Austin Samuels in action against Cove Rangers. Image: SNS.

He added: “We were playing a bounce game against Ross County, and obviously Aaron Doran had just been injured against Partick Thistle so I was hoping this would be my opportunity to get into the team and play.

“In the bounce game I took a shot, and one of the Ross County players fell directly on to my knee and I ended up tearing the MCL.

“At the end of December, I was actually back training and was meant to be back playing.

“Unfortunately I got another injury in my ankle in training, so it has been a bit difficult for me.

“I was injured for a long period of time last year, too, at the start of the season when I was just getting going.

Austin Samuels takes it all in after scoring for Inverness against Dundee. Image: SNS.

“It has been a bit frustrating, but I’m just keeping my faith that I will get an opportunity.”

Crucial fixture awaits against Arbroath

Caley Thistle are eighth in the Championship at present and make the trip to bottom-placed Arbroath on Saturday.

Arbroath manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS.

Samuels knows the margins are tight as the Highlanders approach a crunch period of the campaign.

The Englishman added: “Because of how tight it is at the bottom, one loss or draw could be painful to us, while one win could be amazing.

“Between four teams, we are all basically on the same amount of points.

“We have to pick up as many points as possible, and hopefully they drop points – every game is going to be basically a cup final until the end of the season.

“Unless someone goes on a run and breaks that points barrier to push on a bit, it’s going to end up going down to the wire.

“We seem to go on a run every year at the exact same period of the year – since I have been here anyway.

“Hopefully we go on one this year as we did last year, and the year before, so we can stay in the league and go from there.”

Conversation