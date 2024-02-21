Fit-again Caley Thistle attacker Austin Samuels eager to impress Duncan Ferguson – but says he won’t ‘be like Mbappe’ straight away

Fit-again Austin Samuels is desperate to show Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson what he is capable of.

Forward Samuels has returned to Inverness’ bench in recent weeks, having been sidelined since October with successive knee and ankle injuries.

Samuels only featured twice from the bench after Ferguson took charge, before suffering the initial knee injury in a bounce game against Ross County.

Former Wolves youngster Samuels, who had a loan spell with Aberdeen in 2021, is now eager for an opportunity to show what he is capable of in the 12 remaining games in the Championship campaign.

Samuels said: “I have been in full training for a while now, and in the squad for the last couple of games.

“I have just been biding my team and hoping to get an opportunity now.

“I know what I can do on the pitch when given the opportunity, so I’m just waiting for the chance to do so.

“It has been a while – it has been about four months since I played a proper league game.

“It has been frustrating being back on the sidelines. I’m happy to be back training regardless, but I want to be back playing.

“I’ve got to catch the manager’s eye in training, and hopefully he sees what capabilities I have that I can bring to the team.

“If I do get a chance on the pitch I will try to take it – but at the same time after so long out I’m not going to be expected to come back and be like Mbappe.

“I still know if I get the opportunity I can bring a good thing to the team.

“It’s just all about getting the opportunity to play, and taking it when I get it.”

Austin Samuels eager to overcome latest setback after rotten run

Samuels suffered a torn medial collateral ligament in October, before going on to suffer the ankle injury as he was stepping up his return to action around the turn of the year.

The 23-year-old, who spent much of last season sidelined with a a hairline fracture to his fibula and damaged ligaments, was frustrated to be dealt a further setback.

He added: “We were playing a bounce game against Ross County, and obviously Aaron Doran had just been injured against Partick Thistle so I was hoping this would be my opportunity to get into the team and play.

“In the bounce game I took a shot, and one of the Ross County players fell directly on to my knee and I ended up tearing the MCL.

“At the end of December, I was actually back training and was meant to be back playing.

“Unfortunately I got another injury in my ankle in training, so it has been a bit difficult for me.

“I was injured for a long period of time last year, too, at the start of the season when I was just getting going.

“It has been a bit frustrating, but I’m just keeping my faith that I will get an opportunity.”

Crucial fixture awaits against Arbroath

Caley Thistle are eighth in the Championship at present and make the trip to bottom-placed Arbroath on Saturday.

Samuels knows the margins are tight as the Highlanders approach a crunch period of the campaign.

The Englishman added: “Because of how tight it is at the bottom, one loss or draw could be painful to us, while one win could be amazing.

“Between four teams, we are all basically on the same amount of points.

“We have to pick up as many points as possible, and hopefully they drop points – every game is going to be basically a cup final until the end of the season.

“Unless someone goes on a run and breaks that points barrier to push on a bit, it’s going to end up going down to the wire.

“We seem to go on a run every year at the exact same period of the year – since I have been here anyway.

“Hopefully we go on one this year as we did last year, and the year before, so we can stay in the league and go from there.”