Peterhead boss Jim McInally pleased to beat off interest to sign duo Conor O’Keefe and Robbie McGale

By Jamie Durent
May 21, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: May 21, 2022, 12:02 pm
Peterhead manager Jim McInally
Peterhead manager Jim McInally.

Peterhead boss Jim McInally revealed the Blue Toon beat off Lowland League interest to land Conor O’Keefe and Robbie McGale.

O’Keefe had a more lucrative offer waiting for him at Darvel but the chance to step up a league and join Peterhead proved more tempting.

McGale had been in training with the Buchan side towards the end of last season and had been watched by former Peterhead midfielder Simon Ferry, who is the new manager at Broomhill.

Both players signed on at Balmoor yesterday to become McInally’s first recruits of the summer.

“Andy McDonald spoke to Conor and he hadn’t signed anything from Darvel,” said the Blue Toon manager. “As soon as he knew we were interested he was keen to talk.

“He’s showed a wee bit of ambition as he’s coming to us for less money than he would have got at Darvel, which is pleasing.

Elgin City’s Conor O’Keefe (right) on the attack against Edinburgh City.

“He fits the model of what we’re trying to do, of bringing in younger players with potential. He played in a practice match at training and showed lightning pace – he caused Rico (Quitongo) a lot of problems.

“I spoke to Gavin Price (Elgin manager) about him and although he decided not to use him after Christmas because he wouldn’t sign a new contract, he didn’t have a bad word to say about him.”

O’Keefe had spent the last three years at Elgin, making 80 appearances, after leaving St Mirren. He has also had loan spells at Annan Athletic and Stranraer.

With Niah Payne and Ryan Duncan departing, it also gives Peterhead additional options on the flanks.

“We have never really been blessed with blistering pace,” said McInally. “I felt Niah was better through the middle than out wide and it gives us a different outlet.

“If we’re pressing teams high then we’ve got speed on the break.”

McGale had been playing Lowland League football with the University of Stirling for the last four years after leaving the youth setup at Queen of the South. He was one of three players who impressed in a trial period at Peterhead towards the end of the season.

“We had three of them up for a game and Robbie caught the eye,” added McInally. “Simon (Ferry) wasn’t at training one night as he was doing homework for his new side and was actually watching Stirling.

“He said they had a right-back he was wanting to sign and I said to him ‘he’s already been in with us’. Robbie had intimated he was wanting to go into the leagues after finishing at university.

“Stirling are one of the better footballing sides in that league and Paul Watson spoke highly of him from his time with Montrose during last season, when Cammy Ballantyne was injured.”

Peterhead extended the deals of Andy McCarthy and Andy McDonald earlier this week, with Payne and Brett Long both departing.

There is confirmation yet whether Scott Brown will be remaining at Balmoor next season while Rico Quitongo is pursuing opportunities at full-time level.

Peterhead defender Rico Quitongo
Rico Quitongo in action for Peterhead.

“I haven’t offered Rico anything as he said he was going away to look for something full-time,” added McInally. “But he is someone I would be happy to have back if it doesn’t work out.”

