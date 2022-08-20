Peterhead: Jim McInally eager for stability after turbulent start

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Peterhead FC

Peterhead: Jim McInally eager for stability after turbulent start

By Jamie Durent
August 20, 2022, 6:00 am
Peterhead manager Jim McInally. Photo by Duncan Brown
Peterhead manager Jim McInally. Photo by Duncan Brown

Jim McInally feels Peterhead are finally able to get some stability after a tumultuous start to the season.

The Blue Toon had been beset by injury issues and player shortages during pre-season, which had led McInally to call for the club to “batten down the hatches”.

But with four new signings through the door and the return from injury of experienced defender Ryan Strachan, the picture is looking slightly rosier at Balmoor.

The club has still yet to record a victory in the campaign to date, with their only point coming in the 2-2 draw with Clyde.

But McInally feels with the stability the team now has, results should start to come for Peterhead.

“We were making it up as we went along to a certain extent but now we can try to settle down,” said McInally. “Even though boys are not match-fit, like Jason Brown, we’ve got to play them and get them through to get them up to speed.

“It’ll just be good to get a bit of stability as once we get that, we’ll get better performances.

“The senior players who have been playing have had to take the burden of carrying a team that hasn’t got a bench. Hopefully we’ve got everything out of the road now, with having competition for places. We just need to up performances.”

Max Gillies in action for Peterhead against Airdrieonians. Photo by Duncan Brown
Max Gillies in action for Peterhead against Airdrieonians. Photo by Duncan Brown

Max Gillies is one of those new recruits, having joined on loan from Queen’s Park, along with Dundee loan pair Jack Wilkie and Ewan Murray and former Partick Thistle youngster Robbie Scullion.

Gillies spoke yesterday about his desire to use his loan at Peterhead to further his Spiders career and McInally has been impressed by his impact so far.

“He’s done really well since he’s come in and will only get better with games,” said McInally. “He’s got good attributes, good pace and I’m delighted with him.

“Jack and Ewan were thrown in a wee bit last Saturday but it was good to get them amongst the boys.”

Queen of the South are the visitors to Balmoor today – a third full-time opponent for the Blue Toon in four games.

“We know Queens have got good players,” added McInally. “Connor Murray, Gavin Reilly, we know we need to stop these guys.

“That’s what we didn’t do last week with Callumn Morrison and he was the one that killed us.”

Peterhead will have Jason Brown back available after a head knock, but Andy McCarthy, Hamish Ritchie and Russell McLean remain out.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Peterhead FC

Max Gillies, left, celebrates his first Peterhead goal with Ewan Murray and Jack Brown. Photo by Duncan Brown
Max Gillies wants to use Peterhead loan to further Queen's Park career
Peterhead's Conor O'Keefe is sent off against Falkirk.
Falkirk 3-1 Peterhead: Jim McInally admits Blue Toon were well beaten
Peterhead striker Ola Adeyemo. Photo by Duncan Brown
Forward Ola Adeyemo embracing baptism of fire to Peterhead career
Cove Rangers are one of the teams who have won a game - and then lost one.
Richard Gordon: 42 clubs, but just 6 with back-to-back wins - SPFL living up…
0
Robbie Scullion in action for Peterhead. Photo by Duncan Brown
Peterhead: Jim McInally to tie up deal for trialist Robbie Scullion
Jack Newman made his Peterhead debut on Sunday
Peterhead 'not brave enough' in 2-2 League One draw with 10-man Clyde - Jack…
Peterhead boss Jim McInally.
Peterhead boss Jim McInally hoping for confidence boost against Clyde
Jason Brown
Peterhead: Jason Brown on his recovery from 'scary' head injury and why he is…
Peterhead manager Jim McInally
Peterhead 0-2 Airdrieonians: Jim McInally looks to bolster squad after opening day loss
Peterhead midfielder Jordon Brown.
Peterhead due a change of luck, insists Jordon Brown

More from Press and Journal

Rory and James Downie with SCAA volunteers in Dyce. Picture by Kenny Elrick.
Teenager breaks world record visiting 76 north-east castles in a week by bicycle
0
Ayr Utd's Dipo Akinyemi scores his team's second goal against Cove Rangers. Photos by Dave Cowe
Cove Rangers deliver poor display in 2-1 loss to Ayr United
Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson celebrates after making it 1-0 against St Johnstone.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin hails 'absolutely fantastic' goal hero Leighton Clarkson
DINGWALL, SCOTLAND - AUGUST 20: Ross County Manager Malky Mackay during a cinch Premiership match between Ross County and Kilmarnock at the Global Energy Stadium, on August 20, 2022, in Dingwall, Scotland. (Photo by Roddy Scott / SNS Group)
Malky Mackay praises Ross County's character in digging out late victory over Kilmarnock
Post Thumbnail
12 of the best pictures of craft beer fans at Inverurie Brew Fest at…
0
Ross Callachan in action for Ross County.
Ten man Ross County claim first league win of season with late 1-0 triumph…
0