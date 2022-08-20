Yvie Burnett: Dogs show their love so easily – and they deserve to be celebrated

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Yvie Burnett: Dogs show their love so easily – and they deserve to be celebrated

By Yvie Burnett
August 20, 2022, 6:00 am
Dogs really are a man and woman's best friend, says Yvie.
Dogs really are a man and woman's best friend, says Yvie.

Have you ever watched “The Dog House” on Channel 4?

It’s a show where people are matched with rescue dogs at Wood Green Animal Shelter and we see the process of them falling in love with their pets.

As a cat lover, it wouldn’t usually have been a programme I would have got into. I just never fancied having a dog, it seems like such a big commitment compared to cats who go out and in through the cat flap and are pretty independent.

Having a dog brings many benefits.

However, this programme really shows so many breeds of dogs and their individual personalities, and how they fit into these families – and I gradually began to imagine some of these dogs fitting into our family.

Then, of course, lockdown happened and families spent more time at home. Time and time again I hear of stories where children persuaded their mums and dads that this was the time they could get that longed-for pet.

Those lockdown walks suddenly had a purpose and it was wonderful, not just for families but for people who were spending the time alone.

Is it the case that having a dog is now really a luxury that many can’t afford?

Cats are wonderful company but dogs seem even more so, because they show a love for their human much more demonstrably.

I must say, though, that our cat Webster thinks he is a dog, as he regularly jumps up in the “bosie” and snuggles in.

But, sadly, we have now seen such a rise in both cats and dogs ending up at rescue centres.

Maybe now people are not working from home so much, it’s too big a commitment or, of course, with the cost of living crisis, buying pet food and paying vet bills is costing more than ever.

Is it the case that having a dog is now really a luxury that many can’t afford?

Health benefits to having furry friends

Dogs show their love so easily, says Yvie.

On the other hand, we have seen such a rise in problems with mental health over the past few years, and a pet is cheaper than a therapist.

It’s not too much of an exaggeration to say that our furry friends can have so many health benefits. They get people out exercising taking them for a walk.

They seem to sense when you need a cuddle. They give unconditional love. You can be in as bad a mood as you like but the dog will still cuddle up.

And stroking an animal is known to lower our blood pressure when we are stressed.

National Dog Day gives us a reason to celebrate these wonderful animals. They really are man and woman’s best friend.

If you are thinking of getting one have a look at a rescue centre rather than a breeder. You will save so much money and it’s so hard not to fall in love with them when they look at you longingly on your visit.

We have always got our cats from rescue homes and somehow it’s as if they were sitting there waiting for us to take them home.

Sad loss of a charismatic performer

Darius Campbell Danesh.

While at work this week I had my phone on silent and when I switched it back on I saw messages from STV, BBC, radio and newspaper journalists.

My friend, Laura, had texted me how sad it was about Darius Campbell Danesh.
It was dreadful to hear the news that the wonderfully talented 41-year-old had been found dead, and it was a shock to us all.

I didn’t work on Popstars the Rivals or Pop Idol but Darius was undoubtedly a huge star on both of those shows and his rendition of Britney Spears Hit Me Baby One More Time is still talked about.

Not always in a good way, may I add, because it was a bit of a strange song choice for him. But that was Darius through and through.

Yvie Burnett: Boris takes a break while country battles with bills

He had such a confidence and uniqueness as a performer and could take risks in his performances, so we all knew he was bound for stardom.

Indeed his single Colourblind reached number one in the charts and he went on to star in the West End, and had been involved in film production in recent years. He seemed to be successful at whatever he turned his hand to.

I’ve met Darius several times and he always had time to chat to everyone and was incredibly charismatic. Last time I saw him we sang a duet together at a party. Always ready to get up and perform, his star quality shone through.

I just can’t bear to think of the awful shock for his elderly parents and my thoughts go out to all his friends and family. Just a tragic loss of such a wonderful young man.

Hold all your loved ones and your furry friends close.

Have a good week everyone,
Yvie x

Yvie Burnett: Big events make memories that last forever

National Dog Day

