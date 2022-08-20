Yvie Burnett: Dogs show their love so easily – and they deserve to be celebrated

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Have you ever watched “The Dog House” on Channel 4?

It’s a show where people are matched with rescue dogs at Wood Green Animal Shelter and we see the process of them falling in love with their pets.

As a cat lover, it wouldn’t usually have been a programme I would have got into. I just never fancied having a dog, it seems like such a big commitment compared to cats who go out and in through the cat flap and are pretty independent.

However, this programme really shows so many breeds of dogs and their individual personalities, and how they fit into these families – and I gradually began to imagine some of these dogs fitting into our family.

Then, of course, lockdown happened and families spent more time at home. Time and time again I hear of stories where children persuaded their mums and dads that this was the time they could get that longed-for pet.

Those lockdown walks suddenly had a purpose and it was wonderful, not just for families but for people who were spending the time alone.

Is it the case that having a dog is now really a luxury that many can’t afford?

Cats are wonderful company but dogs seem even more so, because they show a love for their human much more demonstrably.

I must say, though, that our cat Webster thinks he is a dog, as he regularly jumps up in the “bosie” and snuggles in.

But, sadly, we have now seen such a rise in both cats and dogs ending up at rescue centres.

Maybe now people are not working from home so much, it’s too big a commitment or, of course, with the cost of living crisis, buying pet food and paying vet bills is costing more than ever.

Health benefits to having furry friends

On the other hand, we have seen such a rise in problems with mental health over the past few years, and a pet is cheaper than a therapist.

It’s not too much of an exaggeration to say that our furry friends can have so many health benefits. They get people out exercising taking them for a walk.

They seem to sense when you need a cuddle. They give unconditional love. You can be in as bad a mood as you like but the dog will still cuddle up.

And stroking an animal is known to lower our blood pressure when we are stressed.

National Dog Day gives us a reason to celebrate these wonderful animals. They really are man and woman’s best friend.

If you are thinking of getting one have a look at a rescue centre rather than a breeder. You will save so much money and it’s so hard not to fall in love with them when they look at you longingly on your visit.

We have always got our cats from rescue homes and somehow it’s as if they were sitting there waiting for us to take them home.

Sad loss of a charismatic performer

While at work this week I had my phone on silent and when I switched it back on I saw messages from STV, BBC, radio and newspaper journalists.

My friend, Laura, had texted me how sad it was about Darius Campbell Danesh.

It was dreadful to hear the news that the wonderfully talented 41-year-old had been found dead, and it was a shock to us all.

I didn’t work on Popstars the Rivals or Pop Idol but Darius was undoubtedly a huge star on both of those shows and his rendition of Britney Spears Hit Me Baby One More Time is still talked about.

Not always in a good way, may I add, because it was a bit of a strange song choice for him. But that was Darius through and through.

He had such a confidence and uniqueness as a performer and could take risks in his performances, so we all knew he was bound for stardom.

Indeed his single Colourblind reached number one in the charts and he went on to star in the West End, and had been involved in film production in recent years. He seemed to be successful at whatever he turned his hand to.

I’ve met Darius several times and he always had time to chat to everyone and was incredibly charismatic. Last time I saw him we sang a duet together at a party. Always ready to get up and perform, his star quality shone through.

I just can’t bear to think of the awful shock for his elderly parents and my thoughts go out to all his friends and family. Just a tragic loss of such a wonderful young man.

Hold all your loved ones and your furry friends close.

Have a good week everyone,

Yvie x