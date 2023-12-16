Joe McKee happy to see Peterhead benefit from set-piece specialities

Joe McKee is glad Peterhead are reaping the rewards of his set-piece skills after his stunning free-kick last weekend.

The midfielder has scored two goals from free-kicks in League Two this season: an 89th-minute winner against Stranraer and the equaliser in last week’s 1-1 draw at Bonnyrigg Rose.

McKee rescued a point for second-placed Peterhead who sit five points behind Stenhousemuir with a game in hand ahead of hosting basement side Clyde.

He said: “It doesn’t matter who scores the goals. It is whoever can pitch in with goals because what is important is that we are doing all we can to try and win games.

“I did an interview after the Stranraer game and scoring from free-kicks is something I have done at times throughout my career, but maybe I haven’t been consistent with it as I would like.

“Sometimes you can go through an entire game and you don’t have the opportunity of a free-kick from shooting range.

“This season I’ve scored two already and I hit the bar down at Spartans. I seem to have found my range a bit with them.

“I don’t want to jinx myself, but hopefully if opportunities keep coming up on the edge of the box then I can get a few more goals this season.”

Peterhead can’t underestimate Clyde

McKee’s dead-ball deliveries is something the midfielder feels he has been able to contribute with throughout his career.

He added: “It’s something I have always been able to do since I was a kid coming through the ranks at Livingston and then going down to Burnley.

“I was always taking and scoring free-kicks or getting assists by taking corners and wide free-kicks.

“Sometimes you can put seven, eight or nine good deliveries in, but someone has not taken their chance. You just have to hope someone is going to step up and score off the back of it.”

The Blue Toon host Clyde at Balmoor where McKee is expecting a difficult match, despite the Bully Wee’s lowly standing in the league table.

Clyde sit bottom of League Two with eight points, four behind Elgin City in ninth, having won only one of their 14 games so far this season.

McKee said: “It would be disrespectful for us to think we’re just going to turn up and win the game.

“There are boys at Clyde who I have played with and against. There are some good players there.

“It has been a rough start to the season for them and they have had the change of management team and have brought in Ian McCall.

“They got a draw (against Stranraer) last weekend and played well by all accounts.

“I’ve played against Ian McCall’s teams a number of times over the years.

“He has been a manager at the top of the game in Scotland for a long time. He’s an experienced manager. He will get them well organised, so it will be up to us to turn up and realise that they will be hard to beat.

“We know we will need to be on our game to go out and get the three points.”