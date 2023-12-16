Joe McKee happy to see Peterhead benefit from set-piece specialities

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Joe McKee happy to see Peterhead benefit from set-piece specialities

The midfielder has scored two free-kicks this season which helped the Blue Toon to a win against Stranraer and a draw with Bonnyrigg Rose.

By Sophie Goodwin
Peterhead's Joe McKee celebrates his winning goal against Stranraer.
Peterhead FC midfielder Joe McKee celebrates scoring a free-kick against Stranraer earlier in the season. Image: Duncan Brown.

Joe McKee is glad Peterhead are reaping the rewards of his set-piece skills after his stunning free-kick last weekend.

The midfielder has scored two goals from free-kicks in League Two this season: an 89th-minute winner against Stranraer and the equaliser in last week’s 1-1 draw at Bonnyrigg Rose.

McKee rescued a point for second-placed Peterhead who sit five points behind Stenhousemuir with a game in hand ahead of hosting basement side Clyde.

He said: “It doesn’t matter who scores the goals. It is whoever can pitch in with goals because what is important is that we are doing all we can to try and win games.

“I did an interview after the Stranraer game and scoring from free-kicks is something I have done at times throughout my career, but maybe I haven’t been consistent with it as I would like.

“Sometimes you can go through an entire game and you don’t have the opportunity of a free-kick from shooting range.

“This season I’ve scored two already and I hit the bar down at Spartans. I seem to have found my range a bit with them.

“I don’t want to jinx myself, but hopefully if opportunities keep coming up on the edge of the box then I can get a few more goals this season.”

Peterhead can’t underestimate Clyde

McKee’s dead-ball deliveries is something the midfielder feels he has been able to contribute with throughout his career.

He added: “It’s something I have always been able to do since I was a kid coming through the ranks at Livingston and then going down to Burnley.

“I was always taking and scoring free-kicks or getting assists by taking corners and wide free-kicks.

“Sometimes you can put seven, eight or nine good deliveries in, but someone has not taken their chance. You just have to hope someone is going to step up and score off the back of it.”

The Blue Toon host Clyde at Balmoor where McKee is expecting a difficult match, despite the Bully Wee’s lowly standing in the league table.

Peterhead FC midfielder Joe McKee whips in a free-kick against Bonnyrigg Rose
Peterhead midfielder Joe McKee whips in a free-kick against Bonnyrigg Rose. Image: Duncan Brown.

Clyde sit bottom of League Two with eight points, four behind Elgin City in ninth, having won only one of their 14 games so far this season.

McKee said: “It would be disrespectful for us to think we’re just going to turn up and win the game.

“There are boys at Clyde who I have played with and against. There are some good players there.

“It has been a rough start to the season for them and they have had the change of management team and have brought in Ian McCall.

“They got a draw (against Stranraer) last weekend and played well by all accounts.

“I’ve played against Ian McCall’s teams a number of times over the years.

“He has been a manager at the top of the game in Scotland for a long time. He’s an experienced manager. He will get them well organised, so it will be up to us to turn up and realise that they will be hard to beat.

“We know we will need to be on our game to go out and get the three points.”

Conversation