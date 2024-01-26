Injury blow for Peterhead captain Jason Brown

Peterhead have suffered a fresh injury blow after captain Jason Brown ruptured ankle ligaments.

Brown had been playing through the pain due to a lengthy injury list at Balmoor but was forced off in his side’s 3-1 win against Dumbarton on January 9.

He was expected to miss a couple of weeks but scans have revealed the extent of the injury which has a typical recovery time of between six and 12 weeks.

Co-manager Jordon Brown, Jason’s brother, says losing the skipper is a huge blow.

He said: “He’s the club captain and one of the most experienced players here in central defence.

“It is a big blow for us but it’s one of those injuries which takes time.

“He has had a scan and he has ruptured some ankle ligaments. It is going to be medium to long term which is a massive blow.

“Jason has been his own worst enemy. I’m the same myself in that you want to be back and available for the team.

“He came back against Elgin and went off at half-time. He should have had another couple of weeks off but we were short of bodies.”

New arrivals bolster squad

The loss of the club captain has been tempered by the return of key players to the squad while defender Flynn Duffy and midfielder Alfie Stewart have also settled well after joining the club on loan last week from Dundee United and Aberdeen respectively.

Blue Toon co-boss Brown said: “With Peter Pawlett coming in the week before, adding the two other lads was great.

“Flynn comes with great experience and maturity. He was great here two years ago and he gives us left-sided balance.

“Alfie is an exciting signing too.

“He was a standout for Aberdeen in the Scotitsh Youth Cup in midweek and he gave us something else when he came on for his senior debut last weekend.

“We’re just about there in terms of having players back. Only Jason and Joe McKee are out.

“Last Saturday we had a much healthier looking bench at East Fife and we managed to train this week which is a bonus.”

Can Blue Toon end Stenhousemuir’s winning run?

The Blue Toon return to Balmoor this weekend looking to build on their late fightback for a point in the 2-2 draw at East Fife.

Peterhead welcome league leaders Stenhousemuir, who are on a remarkable 12 game winning streak, and Brown has admiration for the incredible run from Stenny which has taken them 16 points clear at the top of League Two.

He said: “To come back like we did, especially after missing the penalty in the first half, was great and hopefully it puts a stop to the rut away from home.

“We had a disappointing trip to Stranraer so it was a positive to come back and take a point and we hope it has given everyone a lift going into Saturday.

“Stenhousemuir is a massive game. We have huge respect for what they’ve done.

“I saw a stat claiming they are the third most in-form team in the world at the minute and to win as many games as they have done is incredible.

“But every run has to come to an end at some point and it’s up to make sure that it’s on Saturday.”