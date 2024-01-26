Injury blow for Peterhead captain Jason Brown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Peterhead FC

Injury blow for Peterhead captain Jason Brown

Defender set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after rupturing ankle ligaments.

By Paul Third
Peterhead captain Jason Brown
Peterhead captain Jason Brown. Image: SNS.

Peterhead have suffered a fresh injury blow after captain Jason Brown ruptured ankle ligaments.

Brown had been playing through the pain due to a lengthy injury list at Balmoor but was forced off in his side’s 3-1 win against Dumbarton on January 9.

He was expected to miss a couple of weeks but scans have revealed the extent of the injury which has a typical recovery time of between six and 12 weeks.

Co-manager Jordon Brown, Jason’s brother, says losing the skipper is a huge blow.

Jason Brown in action in his last game against Dumbarton. Image: Duncan Brown

He said: “He’s the club captain and one of the most experienced players here in central defence.

“It is a big blow for us but it’s one of those injuries which takes time.

“He has had a scan and he has ruptured some ankle ligaments. It is going to be medium to long term which is a massive blow.

“Jason has been his own worst enemy. I’m the same myself in that you want to be back and available for the team.

“He came back against Elgin and went off at half-time. He should have had another couple of weeks off but we were short of bodies.”

New arrivals bolster squad

Flynn Duffy in action at East Fife last weekend. Image: Duncan Brown

The loss of the club captain has been tempered by the return of key players to the squad while defender Flynn Duffy and midfielder Alfie Stewart have also settled well after joining the club on loan last week from Dundee United and Aberdeen respectively.

Blue Toon co-boss Brown said: “With Peter Pawlett coming in the week before, adding the two other lads was great.

“Flynn comes with great experience and maturity. He was great here two years ago and he gives us left-sided balance.

“Alfie is an exciting signing too.

“He was a standout for Aberdeen in the Scotitsh Youth Cup in midweek and he gave us something else when he came on for his senior debut last weekend.

“We’re just about there in terms of having players back. Only Jason and Joe McKee are out.

“Last Saturday we had a much healthier looking bench at East Fife and we managed to train this week which is a bonus.”

Can Blue Toon end Stenhousemuir’s winning run?

The Blue Toon return to Balmoor this weekend looking to build on their late fightback for a point in the 2-2 draw at East Fife.

Peterhead welcome league leaders Stenhousemuir, who are on a remarkable 12 game winning streak, and Brown has admiration for the incredible run from Stenny which has taken them 16 points clear at the top of League Two.

He said: “To come back like we did, especially after missing the penalty in the first half, was great and hopefully it puts a stop to the rut away from home.

“We had a disappointing trip to Stranraer so it was a positive to come back and take a point and we hope it has given everyone a lift going into Saturday.

“Stenhousemuir is a massive game. We have huge respect for what they’ve done.

“I saw a stat claiming they are the third most in-form team in the world at the minute and to win as many games as they have done is incredible.

“But every run has to come to an end at some point and it’s up to make sure that it’s on Saturday.”

