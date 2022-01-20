Malky Mackay does not expect add to Ross County squad before Scottish Cup trip to Livingston

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross County manager Malky Mackay does not expect to add to his squad before Saturday’s Scottish Cup trip to Livingston.

The Staggies have been linked with a loan move for Amiens defender Emmanuel Lomotey, who has three caps for the Ghana national team.

The 24-year-old, who has two years remaining on his contract, is believed to be keen on a move to British football.

Although Mackay did not specifically comment on the link, he says the Staggies have been inundated with inquiries from agents from all over the world in recent weeks.

Mackay is keen to take his time to ensure County make the right moves.

He said: “Anyone that comes in can’t just be another player.

“I don’t want that at the club. It’s something that might have happened before in terms of January recruitment – people are stacked and racked, and then at the end of the season they haven’t played a game.

“They’ve taken money out of the club, so why were they there in the first place?

“We’re linked with people genuinely every day. Emails come in from agents all over the world every day who ask us to take their player, (and) ask us to take players that aren’t their player, which his an interesting one – an awful lot of that comes in every day.

“That will be up to Enda Barron to filter those, and invariably it will be one in a blue moon that will actually be able to come in and be part of this once you take into account work permits and visas and SFA permits.

“There is one that we’re talking to at the moment.

“I’m probably pitching somewhere we can’t get to, but I’m not going to stop asking those questions of players and clubs that are just unattainable, because those unattainable ones sometimes become just attainable.”

Tillson to miss Staggies’ next two games

Mackay confirmed County will not be appealing the red card shown to midfielder Jordan Tillson in Tuesday’s 3-1 win over Motherwell.

The Staggies boss described the dismissal as harsh following the match, however, his two-match suspension means he will now miss upcoming games against Livi this weekend and Dundee United on Wednesday.

Mackay added: “We won’t be appealing.

“As much as I see it and see what’s happened, it’s got to be a clear and obvious error from the referee, and when you slow it down you can see a picture that they can say means it isn’t a clear and obvious error.

“We just have to get on with it.”