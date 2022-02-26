Connor Randall says home form key to Ross County’s bid to climb Premiership

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Connor Randall believes home form will be the foundation for Ross County’s bid to move away from the Premiership’s relegation zone.

The Staggies go into today’s game against placed St Johnstone just four points ahead of the 11th placed Perth outfit, underlining the importance of the encounter.

Although County were defeated 2-0 by Hibernian at Easter Road last weekend, Malky Mackay’s men have shown up strongly at Dingwall in recent weeks.

Defender Randall feels his side’s Victoria Park form will be key in the final weeks of the campaign.

Randall said: “It’s one defeat in seven at home.

“If you can make your home ground a place that people don’t want to come to, you’re hard to beat and picking up results, then that’s a big positive.

“The fans have been massive this season. You definitely feel it around the pitch, no doubt about it.

“We all feel it, when we’re pushing for a late goal the atmosphere is brilliant. It’s a big help for us, and if that’s the case for the rest of the season it will do us good.

“It’s obviously important for us to start the game well on the pitch, but when the atmosphere is good it gives you that extra lift that you need sometimes.

“When you start the game well, it gets the atmosphere going in the stadium, and late on in games it has been good as well.

“It has been a massive help for us, and something that we’re very pleased to have with us this season.”

Randall remains focused in Staggies’ closing stretch of season

County will remain 10th regardless of today’s result, with Livingston and Aberdeen both four points ahead of them.

Englishman Randall is refusing to pay close attention to the league standings, with the former Liverpool defender adding: “It is very tight, but the main thing for us is to concentrate on ourselves.

“We have a decent record at home of late. That’s important, but we’ve got to put in performances and pick up points away as well.

“We don’t look too far ahead.

“That’s what everyone always says, but it’s definitely the case here. That’s the message that we’re getting.

“We just look at the next game and try to get points on the board, and look forward.

“We’ve got to look to move up the table obviously, but we just take each game the same way every week.”

Randall has been a regular in Mackay’s side, having been deployed in both full back positions among his 22 outings this term.

The 26-year-old is confident in the Staggies’ strength in depth, adding: “We’ve got a good squad of players, and I think that’s very important.

“We’ve had a tough schedule, there are a lot of games, so you need everyone.

“Good competition in the team is important to push everyone on, and everyone is working hard and on the same page.

“If they need to be called upon, we’ve got good players on the pitch and good players ready to come on and make a difference.

“That’s massive for us to have a good squad of players.”