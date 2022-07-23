William Akio says reaction to open goal miss is no distraction ahead of new chapter with Ross County

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

New Ross County forward William Akio is keen to laugh off the response that greeted his shocking open goal miss for previous club Valour FC.

Akio has joined the Staggies on a three-year deal, after making the switch from Canadian outfit Valour for an undisclosed fee.

In his final outing for the club against HFX Wanderers, Akio inexplicably appeared to clear a goalbound effort from one of his team-mates off the line as it trundled towards the net.

The miss gained online traction around the world, with Akio revealing a string of unsavoury messages forced him to turn his phone off for several days.

Akio insists he did not allow the reaction get to his head, as he relishes a fresh chapter in his career with the Staggies.

He said: “I laugh about it.

“The ball got played over the top. My team-mate Moses Dyer was running down the line and I was just watching everything, I was on the right-hand side.

“I had my hand up shouting for him to cross it. He crossed it, but one of our midfielders made a run into the channel and he tapped it.

“I was in the six-yard box, and I just went blank a little bit. I was excited thinking ‘it’s a goal’ so I was just running as fast as I could and tried to smash it with my toe into the side-netting, but it was an absolute fail.

👋𝐖𝐄𝐋𝐂𝐎𝐌𝐄, 𝐖𝐈𝐋𝐋𝐈𝐀𝐌 𝐀𝐊𝐈𝐎🦌 William has today joined County from Canadian Premier League side Valour FC! Let's do this🤝 @willyakio — Ross County FC (@RossCounty) July 17, 2022

“I got a lot of stick for it, but I’m the type of person that just laughs about it because I know I will have more opportunities in the future.

“I can’t really let it get to me and bring me down.

“It went everywhere. I had to turn my phone off for a couple of days actually, as I got a lot of mean messages. But I just laughed at them.”

Akio aims to bring ‘goals and backflips’ to Dingwall

While the viral footage of his miss has provided much amusement, Akio is focused on entertaining the Staggies’ fans through his performances on the field.

In making the switch to Dingwall, Akio has joined up with his brother Victor Loturi who joined Malky Mackay’s side earlier this summer.

Akio, who could mark his 24th birthday with his County debut against East Fife today, said: “I’m very excited. This is something I used to dream about, to play in Europe.

“To be here in Dingwall for my first contract in Europe means everything. I’m ready to give this club everything I’ve got.

“I want to excite the fans when I’m out there on the field. Hopefully I can play as much as I can, and adjust to this level.

“I want to score some goals and do some backflips.

“It helps me get going too, when I score a goal or do something nice. If I can get all excited and start cheering it just gives me the energy to keep on going.”

Career in law awaits after football

Akio’s rise to professional football has been a relatively recent one, having previously played college soccer before signing his first full-time contract with Valour last May.

During the course of the last 14 months, Akio has netted 10 goals in 43 appearances for the Canadian Premier League outfit.

He has also won four caps for the South Sudan national team, after making his international debut in January.

Akio revealed he already has the foundations in place for a career in law when he finishes playing.

He added: “I didn’t know I was going to take my game this far. When I was in Canada I was in school, I was studying to be a lawyer and I got my degree.

“I did my associates degree in legal studies. That was a three-year programme, before I did my degree in psychology.

“I can potentially go into law school when I finish football. That’s my dream, I always wanted to be a lawyer before football.

“It was for my dad as well, as I’m a first generation graduate. None of my family have got a degree so it meant a lot to my dad Paul. I did it for him mostly.

“I enjoyed school at the time, it was fun studying and trying to get a good job.

“Only 18 months ago I turned professional.

“It was something I always had in my heart, thinking that one day I could come here and play. It just happened so quickly.

“I knew that this was my moment to make the most of it.”