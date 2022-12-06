Dylan Smith reflects on memorable six months after surprise offer saw him leave school to sign professionally with Ross County

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Dylan Smith reflects on memorable six months after surprise offer saw him leave school to sign professionally with Ross County

By Andy Skinner
December 6, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: December 6, 2022, 7:21 am
Dylan Smith in action for Scotland under-17s.
Dylan Smith in action for Scotland under-17s.

Dylan Smith was fully expecting to continue his school studies when Ross County phoned to offer him a professional deal.

Defender Smith, who turned 16 in the summer, had already started his fifth year at Culloden Academy when the Staggies came forward with the offer of a two-year apprenticeship contract.

Smith has been with County for almost four years, since former Victoria Park youth development chief Richard Hastings scouted him playing for his local street league side.

Prior to joining the Staggies, Inverness-born Smith was part of the youth ranks at Clachnacuddin.

Having made two substitute appearances and earned two Scotland under-17 caps since turning full-time, Smith insists he has not looked back.

Smith said: “We got the call that I had to rush to my mum’s work.

“I knew it was about County, but I had no idea what else it was about.

Dylan Smith (left), Connall Ewan, Andrew Macleod and George Robesten signed professional deals with Ross County in summer 2022.

“I then had a phone call with one of my academy managers, who said County had offered me a deal.

“It meant I would have to leave school, but it was an opportunity that I always wanted.

“I was 100% wanting to go for it.

“I had all my subjects picked and had started fifth year. But, as soon as that opportunity came around, I knew I just had to do it.

“It has always been the dream.”

A debut to remember at Ibrox

Smith’s potential has not gone unnoticed by Staggies manager Malky Mackay, who has already handed him two first-team substitute appearances.

The first of those came at one of Scottish football’s biggest settings, in the latter stages of a 4-0 loss to Rangers at Ibrox in August.

It is an experience which Smith will forever cherish.

Smith added: “Since I signed professionally the manager has put a lot of confidence in me.

“He said I either go out on loan, or I train hard and get the opportunities I have been given so far.

“He has called me into the first-team squad and got me involved, which led to me making my debut.

“It was a surreal experience against one of the biggest teams in Scotland. They were top-class players and I learned a lot.

“Showing the faith he had in me gave me a lot of confidence. Playing in front of 50,000 is what dreams are made of.

“I knew there was one substitution left, and it was myself and Ben Paton.

“I was really hoping it was me, because my mum was in the corner and I could imagine she was really excited.

“She said she saw me come on and started greeting.

“I was just so excited in the moment. When you look around, it’s such a big stadium.

“I was really nervous to be fair, but you get excited nerves as well.

“I didn’t get much of the ball, but I got a couple of tackles in and a couple of headers, which was big.”

International recognition has come defender’s way

After Ibrox, Smith was called up to Brian McLaughlin’s Scotland under-17s squad for a European Championship qualifying triple-header in October.

Scotland under-17s head coach Brian McLaughlin.

In starting victories over Malta and Northern Ireland, Smith helped the Scots progress to the elite round, which will be played in the new year.

Smith added: “Playing for my country is something I have always wanted to do since I was young.

“What a feeling it was being called up. I told all my family, who were buzzing as well.

“We got to the elite rounds. I was happy to start the first two games, and to keep a clean sheet in both of them.

“I had only been abroad once, and now I’ve been abroad more with football than I have on holiday.

“It was a great experience for me.”

‘I just want to keep getting in the matchday squad’

Although time is still very much on his side, Smith is determined to take further strides into the Dingwall first team in the coming months.

The teenager said: “The manager wants me to develop well with the first team, so I think he’s keeping me there.

Ross County boss Malky Mackay.

“In terms of the next stage, I just want to keep getting in the matchday squad. Maybe not this year, but in years to come, I want to get into that starting 11.

“I feel like I can contribute. Even next year, I will try and get a couple of starts and just work towards it.

“I’m not sure about anything longer-term yet, I have only thought about County so far.

“I just want to get into that first team, cement my position there and we will see what there is to come from there.”










