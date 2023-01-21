Nohan Kenneh credits Marco Bielsa in his development following Ross County switch

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Nohan Kenneh is determined to apply his learnings from the tutelage of Marco Bielsa into Ross County’s Premiership survival effort.

Kenneh has joined the Staggies on loan from top-flight rivals Hibernian, on a deal until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old has made 19 appearances for Hibs, since joining on a three-year deal from Leeds United in the summer.

Kenneh spent eight years in Leeds’ youth setup, and regularly featured on the first team bench in Premier League matches towards the end of last season.

Bielsa, who led United to promotion to the Premier League in 2020, was responsible for initially taking Kenneh into the first team environment at Elland Road.

The midfielder says the Argentinian, who is renowned for demanding an aggressive pressing style of play, has had a major influence on his career.

Kenneh said: “I was in the academy and Bielsa took me into the first team setup.

“It was really good training with the boys – I was learning from the likes of Kalvin Phillips, who plays a similar position to me.

“The manager did a lot to try and improve me, as a person first and foremost.

“I feel like I developed really well under him.

“The intensity in training was out of this roof. We did a thing called murderball where the staff would line up. If the ball went out, it would just go back in.

“There were no breaks, no fouls, no offside – we were just playing.

“When you get on the pitch in a match it gets easier, because of the intensity you’ve had in training. You got used to it.

“Everyone has their own training ways but if you have that in you, you can never lose it. In training you work hard, and on the pitch you show the same commitment and intensity.”

Kenneh embracing step up to senior football

Having not made an appearance for Leeds’ first team, Kenneh’s move to Scotland has exposed him to senior football for the first time.

Kenneh, who was born in Liberia but represented England up to under-18 level, feels he has taken a big stride in his development.

He added: “It’s my first full professional season, and I want to get as many games as possible.

“I have already played a few games for Hibs. I’m more confident in myself and my abilities now.

“When you come into senior football you don’t know what to expect, but I feel I have coped with it really well physically, tactically and technically.

“I’m improving, and that’s the main aim really.

“I have had a conversation with the Hibs manager about what he thinks, and he backed everything I said.

“He wants me to come out and play a lot of games, which is one of the main reasons I came here.

“If the team has an impact on my qualities, that will be good for me, but it was more about coming here to help the team and play as many games as possible.”

Focus switches to cup action

Malky Mackay’s men are bottom of the Premiership table, with three points separating them from Motherwell, Dundee United and Kilmarnock.

The Staggies’ focus switches to Scottish Cup action on Saturday, when they make the trip to Championship side Hamilton Accies.

Kenneh is determined to build momentum, after making his debut in last weekend’s 1-1 draw away to Motherwell.

Kenneh added: “The main aim for us is to stay in the league. With the game coming up, we are looking to get a good cup run as well.

“I have said it a few times about the league, but if you win two or three games you can be up to fifth or sixth.

“We just need to get that consistent run of winning games. Quality-wise, we can definitely be up there.”