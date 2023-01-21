Nohan Kenneh credits Marco Bielsa in his development following Ross County switch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport Football Ross County

Nohan Kenneh credits Marco Bielsa in his development following Ross County switch

By Andy Skinner
January 21, 2023, 6:00 am
Nohan Kenneh in action for Ross County against Hibernian. Image: SNS
Nohan Kenneh in action for Ross County against Hibernian. Image: SNS

Nohan Kenneh is determined to apply his learnings from the tutelage of Marco Bielsa into Ross County’s Premiership survival effort.

Kenneh has joined the Staggies on loan from top-flight rivals Hibernian, on a deal until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old has made 19 appearances for Hibs, since joining on a three-year deal from Leeds United in the summer.

Kenneh spent eight years in Leeds’ youth setup, and regularly featured on the first team bench in Premier League matches towards the end of last season.

Bielsa, who led United to promotion to the Premier League in 2020, was responsible for initially taking Kenneh into the first team environment at Elland Road.

Marco Bielsa. Image: PA

The midfielder says the Argentinian, who is renowned for demanding an aggressive pressing style of play, has had a major influence on his career.

Kenneh said: “I was in the academy and Bielsa took me into the first team setup.

“It was really good training with the boys – I was learning from the likes of Kalvin Phillips, who plays a similar position to me.

“The manager did a lot to try and improve me, as a person first and foremost.

“I feel like I developed really well under him.

“The intensity in training was out of this roof. We did a thing called murderball where the staff would line up. If the ball went out, it would just go back in.

Nohan Kenneh during his youth career with Leeds United. Image: PA

“There were no breaks, no fouls, no offside – we were just playing.

“When you get on the pitch in a match it gets easier, because of the intensity you’ve had in training. You got used to it.

“Everyone has their own training ways but if you have that in you, you can never lose it. In training you work hard, and on the pitch you show the same commitment and intensity.”

Kenneh embracing step up to senior football

Having not made an appearance for Leeds’ first team, Kenneh’s move to Scotland has exposed him to senior football for the first time.

Kenneh, who was born in Liberia but represented England up to under-18 level, feels he has taken a big stride in his development.

He added: “It’s my first full professional season, and I want to get as many games as possible.

Aberdeen’s Luis Lopes and Hibernian’s Nohan Kenneh wrestle for the ball

“I have already played a few games for Hibs. I’m more confident in myself and my abilities now.

“When you come into senior football you don’t know what to expect, but I feel I have coped with it really well physically, tactically and technically.

“I’m improving, and that’s the main aim really.

“I have had a conversation with the Hibs manager about what he thinks, and he backed everything I said.

“He wants me to come out and play a lot of games, which is one of the main reasons I came here.

“If the team has an impact on my qualities, that will be good for me, but it was more about coming here to help the team and play as many games as possible.”

Focus switches to cup action

Malky Mackay’s men are bottom of the Premiership table, with three points separating them from Motherwell, Dundee United and Kilmarnock.

The Staggies’ focus switches to Scottish Cup action on Saturday, when they make the trip to Championship side Hamilton Accies.

Ross County boss Malky Mackay. Image: SNS

Kenneh is determined to build momentum, after making his debut in last weekend’s 1-1 draw away to Motherwell.

Kenneh added: “The main aim for us is to stay in the league. With the game coming up, we are looking to get a good cup run as well.

“I have said it a few times about the league, but if you win two or three games you can be up to fifth or sixth.

“We just need to get that consistent run of winning games. Quality-wise, we can definitely be up there.”

