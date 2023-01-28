Ross County forward William Akio joins Raith Rovers on loan

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross County forward William Akio will spend the rest of the season on loan with Championship side Raith Rovers.

South Sudan international Akio has struggled for regular game time since making the move from Canadian side Valour FC on a three-year deal in the summer.

Although he made an instant impact by netting a late goal against Aberdeen on his Premiership debut, he has gone on to make just two starts and 12 substitute appearances.

Following the arrival of forwards Josh Stones and Eamonn Brophy in recent days, Staggies boss Malky Mackay has allowed the 24-year-old to join John McGlynn’s side on a temporary deal.

Akio could make his debut for Rovers in today’s Championship match against Caley Thistle.

Mackay said: “It is important that William plays games regularly and Raith will hopefully provide him the opportunity to do so.

“This will be a good chance for William to continue adapting to the demands of Scottish Football in a very competitive league.”