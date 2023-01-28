Major disruption to ferry services due to strong winds forecast for Shetland and Western Isles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Major disruption to ferry services due to strong winds forecast for Shetland and Western Isles

By Denny Andonova
January 28, 2023, 1:23 pm Updated: January 28, 2023, 4:05 pm
ferries
Ferry services to Shetland and Western Isles face disruption amid adverse weather forecast. Image: Andrew Price/Shutterstock.

Ferry services across Shetland and the Western Isles are facing major disruption due to adverse weather forecast over the weekend.

All NorthLink sailings to and from Shetland on Sunday have been cancelled as the Met Office warns of gale force westerly winds, which are expected to exceed 50mph.

It comes as thousands of spectators from across the globe are preparing to flock to the island for the return of Up Helly Aa – one of the world’s most famous fire festivals.

Passengers have been advised the 7pm ferry to Aberdeen tomorrow has been called off, while the 5pm service from Aberdeen to Lerwick will now sail only as far as Kirkwall.

Meanwhile, CalMac services to Mallaig have also been cancelled due to the forecast for strong winds and services between Ullapool and Stornoway are subject to disruption.

There could be possible delays and short-notice cancellations to Sunday sailings between the Highland village and the Western Isles town, currently scheduled at 9.30am, 5pm and 9.30pm.

Ferry bosses have warned there could be further disruption to sailings on these routes on Monday morning, although winds are forecast to ease at the start of the week.

The severe weather is expected to hit the islands on Sunday morning, with persistent rain and winds of up to 51mph sweeping across Shetland and the Western Isles.

While forecasters are warning of stronger winds and heavier showers that could turn to hail in the evening, the day is expected to be relatively warm with temperatures of 9C.

People in the north-east will be graced with dry weather over the weekend, though a bit colder in some areas compared to the islands in the north.

Temperatures are expected to keep steady between 5C and 11C, with some patchy rain and brighter spells in coastal areas – including Aberdeen, Lossiemouth and Stonehaven.

It comes as temperatures across the north and north-east reached an unexpected January high this week, as Dyce was said to be the warmest place in the UK on Tuesday.

Minimum and maximum temperatures on Sunday:

  • Aberdeen: Minimum 4C; Maximum 10C
  • Inverness: Minimum 7C; Maximum 10C
  • Elgin: Minimum 7C; Maximum 11C
  • Lossiemouth: Minimum 7C; Maximum 11C
  • Tomintoul: Minimum 5C; Maximum 8C
  • Peterhead: Minimum 5C; Maximum 10C
  • Stonehaven: Minimum 5C; Maximum 8C
  • Braemar: Minimum 5C; Maximum 8C
  • Newtonmore: Minimum 5C; Maximum 8C
  • Fort William: Minimum 6C; Maximum 10C
  • Wick: Minimum 6C; Maximum 10C
  • Stornoway: Minimum 7C; Maximum 10C
  • Lerwick: Minimum 7C; Maximum 10C
  • Kirkwall: Minimum 7C; Maximum 10C

