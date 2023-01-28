Major disruption to ferry services due to strong winds forecast for Shetland and Western Isles

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ferry services across Shetland and the Western Isles are facing major disruption due to adverse weather forecast over the weekend.

All NorthLink sailings to and from Shetland on Sunday have been cancelled as the Met Office warns of gale force westerly winds, which are expected to exceed 50mph.

It comes as thousands of spectators from across the globe are preparing to flock to the island for the return of Up Helly Aa – one of the world’s most famous fire festivals.

Passengers have been advised the 7pm ferry to Aberdeen tomorrow has been called off, while the 5pm service from Aberdeen to Lerwick will now sail only as far as Kirkwall.

Meanwhile, CalMac services to Mallaig have also been cancelled due to the forecast for strong winds and services between Ullapool and Stornoway are subject to disruption.

***Advance Warning of Disruptions*** Sunday 29th January 2023 Southbound Sailing M.V. Hjaltland was scheduled to depart Lerwick sailing for Aberdeen at 19:00. Due to forecasted adverse weather conditions this sailing is now cancelledhttps://t.co/xs7xfl3Bcu — NorthLink Ferries (@NLFerries) January 28, 2023

There could be possible delays and short-notice cancellations to Sunday sailings between the Highland village and the Western Isles town, currently scheduled at 9.30am, 5pm and 9.30pm.

Ferry bosses have warned there could be further disruption to sailings on these routes on Monday morning, although winds are forecast to ease at the start of the week.

The severe weather is expected to hit the islands on Sunday morning, with persistent rain and winds of up to 51mph sweeping across Shetland and the Western Isles.

While forecasters are warning of stronger winds and heavier showers that could turn to hail in the evening, the day is expected to be relatively warm with temperatures of 9C.

⚠️YELLOW #Ullapool #Stornoway 30Jan Due to adverse weather forecast, the 0600 sailing from Stornoway will be liable to disruption or cancellation at short notice. — CalMac Service Info (@CalMac_Updates) January 28, 2023

People in the north-east will be graced with dry weather over the weekend, though a bit colder in some areas compared to the islands in the north.

Temperatures are expected to keep steady between 5C and 11C, with some patchy rain and brighter spells in coastal areas – including Aberdeen, Lossiemouth and Stonehaven.

It comes as temperatures across the north and north-east reached an unexpected January high this week, as Dyce was said to be the warmest place in the UK on Tuesday.

Minimum and maximum temperatures on Sunday:

Aberdeen: Minimum 4C; Maximum 10C

Inverness: Minimum 7C; Maximum 10C

Elgin: Minimum 7C; Maximum 11C

Lossiemouth: Minimum 7C; Maximum 11C

Tomintoul: Minimum 5C; Maximum 8C

Peterhead: Minimum 5C; Maximum 10C

Stonehaven: Minimum 5C; Maximum 8C

Braemar: Minimum 5C; Maximum 8C

Newtonmore: Minimum 5C; Maximum 8C

Fort William: Minimum 6C; Maximum 10C

Wick: Minimum 6C; Maximum 10C

Stornoway: Minimum 7C; Maximum 10C

Lerwick: Minimum 7C; Maximum 10C

Kirkwall: Minimum 7C; Maximum 10C