Home Sport Football Ross County

Malky Mackay says absence of Eamonn Brophy for St Mirren clash opens up chance for another Ross County forward

By Andy Skinner
February 17, 2023, 6:00 am
Eamonn Brophy celebrates netting a debut goal for Ross County. Image: SNS
Eamonn Brophy celebrates netting a debut goal for Ross County. Image: SNS

Malky Mackay has challenged other forwards to fill the void left by Eamonn Brophy for Ross County’s trip to St Mirren.

Brophy, who is on loan from the Buddies, is ineligible for Saturday’s trip to Paisley.

The one-time Scotland international has started all three games alongside Jordan White since making the switch last month, getting off the mark in a debut win over Kilmarnock.

Simon Murray and Josh Stones also arrived during the January window, while Jordy Hiwula, Alex Samuel and Dominic Samuel are also vying for an attacking slot.

Mackay is looking for another striker to seize his chance.

He said: “Brophy is out of this one, but there are three or four others who are going to be looking to take his place.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

“It’s disappointing because he has started really well. Considering his lack of starts, I thought when he came in against Kilmarnock he never stopped running. He got a real centre-forward’s goal.

“His hold up play, especially in the first half against Hibs, was excellent.

“At Ibrox, his brain showed in the job I asked him to do initially against Lundstram and then Kamara.

“It was a really clever position he was pulling up, and that was against the best.

“I’m delighted he’s in with us for every game except Saturday.

“He will step out, but there are three or four others queuing to get in.”

Challenge laid down to Staggies’ existing forwards

Mackay hopes the addition of three fresh strikers during the transfer window will trigger a strong response from his existing forwards.

He added: “It puts real pressure on anybody that was here already.

“We have brought in Eamonn, who is proven at Premiership level, and Simon who has been on fire in the first half of the season and played in the Premiership as well.

“It’s great to get Alex Samuel back, while Josh is just a youngster, but he acts like a man.

Alex Samuel in action for Ross County.

“He has come in with a real verve.

“There’s a real scramble on top of Jordan, Jordy and Dom, who were here already, to take those positions upfront and make sure you stay in the team because you are scoring goals.”

White has less weight on his shoulders

Mackay feels he has eased the burden on leading scorer White, who has netted twice in his last three games.

Throughout last season, White was heavily aided in the scoring charts by Regan Charles-Cook, Joseph Hungbo and Blair Spittal, who all moved on in the summer.

Mackay is keen to strike a healthy balance in County’s firepower.

He added: “Even last year, we were having to find goals from a lot of other places. I think there was a lot on Jordan’s shoulders last year – too much.

Jordan White celebrates netting against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS

“It has helped in the last week or two, and you can see that – as Jordan has played well and scored goals.

“Maybe he has had that little bit off his shoulders, and he’s had that bit more space because there are other people playing as well.

“It makes a difference.

“It’s refreshing because, since I have been here, in the other aspects of the pitch I have had the ability to change things around and see strengths.

“From when I have turned up, we have been a bit bereft of forwards.

“There was no point in bringing them in for the sake of it, but when Eamonn and Simon were available at that level, we snapped them up.”

