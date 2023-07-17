Kyle Turner reveals chance holiday meeting with Malky Mackay led to Ross County move

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Kyle Turner reveals chance holiday meeting with Malky Mackay led to Ross County move

Midfielder Turner joined the Staggies on a two-year deal from Partick Thistle.

By Andy Skinner
Kyle Turner celebrates Ross County's opener against Stranraer with Josh Sims. Image: SNS
Kyle Turner celebrates Ross County's opener against Stranraer with Josh Sims. Image: SNS

Kyle Turner revealed a chance meeting with Ross County manager Malky Mackay in Dubai led to him joining the Staggies.

Midfielder Turner is among seven summer arrivals at Dingwall, joining on a two-year deal from Championship side Partick Thistle.

Turner was part of the Jags side which suffered defeat to County in the dramatic Premiership play-off, despite the Glasgow side holding a three-goal lead with just 19 minutes of the tie remaining.

Having been out of contract in the summer, Turner revealed he went on his summer break not knowing what the future would hold for him until Mackay talked him into a move to the Highlands.

Turner, who made his Staggies debut in Saturday’s 5-1 win over Stranraer in Group D of the Viaplay Cup said: “Ross County came in for me and I spoke to the manager after I’d actually met him on holiday.

Kyle Turner celebrates after Stranraer defender Craig Ross turns home his cross in the Viaplay Cup tie. Image: SNS

“I went to Dubai with my mate and the manager was on the same flight as me. We then got to our hotel and checked in and he came in behind us as he was staying in the same place.

“There had been no conversations at all about a move at that point.

“About three or four days into the holiday we had a chat and he asked if I would be interested in coming up to sign.

Ross County boss Malky Mackay. Image: SNS

“It snowballed from there – I didn’t expect that when I went on holiday.

“I had gone on holiday not really knowing what the future was going to hold for me.

“That’s football, though.”

Turner came full circle with the Jags, having come through the Firhill youth ranks.

Although he did not make the breakthrough, successful spells with Stranraer and Dunfermline led to him rejoining the Glasgow outfit in 2021.

Turner, who made 90 appearances and netted nine goals from midfield for Thistle, says leaving the club was a difficult decision, however the 25-year-old was eager to test himself in the top flight.

He added: “What happened at the end with Thistle is not something I really want to talk about.

Kyle Turner in action against Ross County. Image: SNS

“It still stings a bit. But that’s football and things like that can happen. I just had to do what was best for me and this is a great opportunity at a great club.

“I had a good season at Thistle and it was a tough one leaving there. I had two good years there and the manager, Kris Doolan, was great with me when he came in there.

“There were a great bunch of boys. But the attraction of going to play in the top league was too good to turn down. I wanted to test myself against the best teams in the country.

“I wanted to go and challenge myself at the best level I could.

“That attraction of playing in the Premiership was something I wanted to do. Playing against County at the end of last season was obviously bittersweet. That was a tough one at time but I’m just happy to be here now.”

Turner says he leant on the advice of two former Staggies favourites, who he played with at Partick, before making the switch north.

Turner added: “I had actually spoken to big Brian Graham who’d played there before, as well as Richard Foster, and they couldn’t say any better about the club.

Brian Graham celebrates winning the League Cup in 2016. Image: SNS

“They loved the set-up at County and how well looked after you are. The manager came across the same and then meeting the owner, Roy MacGregor, before I signed and also Steven Ferguson, the chief executive.

“It just felt like an attractive club for me to go to.”

More from Ross County

Ross County boss Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay hoping to bring in defender during coming week
Simon Murray celebrates his hat-trick against Stranraer. Image: SNS
Stranraer 1-5 Ross County – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man…
Hometown defender Josh Reid cannot wait to play for Ross County in front of fans, having missed that experience during the Covid-restricted days. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Returning Josh Reid ready to show Ross County fans what he's capable of
Ross County manager Malky Mackay is eager to take the club to Hampden success this season. Image: SNS Group
Malky Mackay dares to dream of Viaplay Cup glory for Ross County
Ross County manager Malky Mackay.
Ross County boss Malky Mackay targets flawless route to Viaplay Cup knock-outs
Ryan MacLeman, right, in action for Forres Mechanics. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Ross County send midfielder Ryan MacLeman on loan to Elgin City
Jack Baldwin, the new Ross County club captain, celebrating that epic play-off final win against Partick Thistle last month. Image: SNS
Shake-up at Ross County as Jack Baldwin becomes club captain
Ross County's Jack Baldwin is the club captain for 2023/24. Image: SNS
Ross County reveal club captains and vice-skippers for the new season
Nairn County manager Steven Mackay is looking for an improvement after seeing his side suffer against a sharp Caley Jags team on Tuesday. Image: Jasper Image
Nairn County score two top talents from Ross County
Ross County goalkeeper Ross Munro. Image: SNS
Goalkeeper Ross Munro urged to grasp chance during Ross County's Viaplay Cup group campaign