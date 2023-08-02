Aberdeen boss Barry Robson playing a transfer game of patience

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson is prepared to be patient in his pursuit of new players.

Slobodan Rubezic this week became the eighth new arrival at Pittodrie and the Dons are closing in on the signing of New Zealand international defender James McGarry.

The Dons are understood to have agreed a fee with Australian club Central Coast Mariners for the 25-year-old left back.

Robson’s recruitment work will not stop there, however, but the Dons manager has stressed the importance of patience.

He said: “It’s never easy. People think you just identify a player and then go and get him.

“It doesn’t work like that. Some you get, some you don’t. We have a list in each position and sometimes you don’t get the first target and have to go to number two or three.

“We have found that so far but I think the fans will be pleased at the ones we’ve brought in so far.

“We’ve made some important signings.”

Aberdeen boss playing the waiting game

Robson would have loved to have his squad in place before the first game of the Premiership season at Livingston on Saturday.

Celtic defender Liam Scales remains a target after his impressive campaign on loan last season.

But with four weeks to go until the transfer window closes, Robson, like his counterparts in Scotland, is having to play a waiting game.

The Dons boss said: “When you are trying to build a squad, you have to do it within the restraints of a budget.

“You need to try to get a bang for your buck.

“It’s about getting the right amount in with the right amount of quality.

“The club has been really good and we’ve recruited in the right way.

“We’ve not panicked. We’ve waited to get the right ones and we’re still looking to do more business.

“Every manager is the same, while the window is open you are still active. We have four weeks to go so there’s plenty of time.

“Ideally you’d like to have every single player in for the start of the season but it doesn’t work like that.

“Things will start to fall for the bigger clubs and there’s a knock on effect.

“We have players we have identified and we are in dialogue with them, hopefully we can get a few in that will help us.”

‘This is Aberdeen. There’s always expectation’

With the new campaign set to begin, optimism among the Aberdeen support is sky high.

The Dons were backed by 1,600 fans in their final pre-season friendly at Charlton Athletic last weekend and more than 4,000 supporters are expected to follow the team to the Tony Macaroni Arena.

With that optimism comes expectation but Robson does not shy away from it.

He said: “This is Aberdeen. There’s always expectation.

“Neil Simpson is in here every day and he’s a Gothenburg Great. I keep saying to him he’s killing us.

“The club is in a great place. All we need is the support – which I know they will give.

“We need patience – and I know we’ll get that too.

“Hopefully we can perform as well as we can. It won’t be due to a lack of organisation or hard work.

“All of that will be there and we’ll take it as far as we can.”