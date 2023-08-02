Aberdeen boss Barry Robson playing a transfer game of patience

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson playing a transfer game of patience

Dons manager expecting a busy final month at Pittodrie before the transfer window closes.

By Paul Third
Dons boss Barry Robson. Image: Shutterstock
Dons boss Barry Robson. Image: Shutterstock

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson is prepared to be patient in his pursuit of new players.

Slobodan Rubezic this week became the eighth new arrival at Pittodrie and the Dons are closing in on the signing of New Zealand international defender James McGarry.

The Dons are understood to have agreed a fee with Australian club Central Coast Mariners for the 25-year-old left back.

Robson’s recruitment work will not stop there, however, but the Dons manager has stressed the importance of patience.

He said: “It’s never easy. People think you just identify a player and then go and get him.

“It doesn’t work like that. Some you get, some you don’t. We have a list in each position and sometimes you don’t get the first target and have to go to number two or three.

“We have found that so far but I think the fans will be pleased at the ones we’ve brought in so far.

“We’ve made some important signings.”

Aberdeen boss playing the waiting game

Aberdeen want to bring Liam Scales back to Pittodrie. Image: SNS

Robson would have loved to have his squad in place before the first game of the Premiership season at Livingston on Saturday.

Celtic defender Liam Scales remains a target after his impressive campaign on loan last season.

But with four weeks to go until the transfer window closes, Robson, like his counterparts in Scotland, is having to play a waiting game.

The Dons boss said: “When you are trying to build a squad, you have to do it within the restraints of a budget.

“You need to try to get a bang for your buck.

“It’s about getting the right amount in with the right amount of quality.

“The club has been really good and we’ve recruited in the right way.

“We’ve not panicked. We’ve waited to get the right ones and we’re still looking to do more business.

“Every manager is the same, while the window is open you are still active. We have four weeks to go so there’s plenty of time.

“Ideally you’d like to have every single player in for the start of the season but it doesn’t work like that.

“Things will start to fall for the bigger clubs and there’s a knock on effect.

“We have players we have identified and we are in dialogue with them, hopefully we can get a few in that will help us.”

‘This is Aberdeen. There’s always expectation’

With the new campaign set to begin, optimism among the Aberdeen support is sky high.

The Dons were backed by 1,600 fans in their final pre-season friendly at Charlton Athletic last weekend and more than 4,000 supporters are expected to follow the team to the Tony Macaroni Arena.

With that optimism comes expectation but Robson does not shy away from it.

He said: “This is Aberdeen. There’s always expectation.

“Neil Simpson is in here every day and he’s a Gothenburg Great. I keep saying to him he’s killing us.

“The club is in a great place. All we need is the support – which I know they will give.

“We need patience – and I know we’ll get that too.

“Hopefully we can perform as well as we can. It won’t be due to a lack of organisation or hard work.

“All of that will be there and we’ll take it as far as we can.”

‘If you don’t want to play two games a week, join a rubbish team’: Gordon Strachan urges Aberdeen players to embrace hectic schedule

More from Aberdeen FC

Dons boss Barry Robson. Image: Shutterstock
SPFL Trust Trophy: Aberdeen B to face Peterhead after beating Brora Rangers on penalties
Dons boss Barry Robson. Image: Shutterstock
Ylber Ramadani poised for Lecce move after Aberdeen accept £1.2million bid for midfielder
Dons boss Barry Robson. Image: Shutterstock
Exclusive: Aberdeen close in on deal to sign New Zealand international defender 
Dons boss Barry Robson. Image: Shutterstock
'If you don’t want to play two games a week, join a rubbish team':…
Dons boss Barry Robson. Image: Shutterstock
Slobodan Rubezic insists he is ready to make his Aberdeen debut this weekend
Gordon Strachan playing golf
Gordon Strachan on his love of golf and why he followed Sir Alex Ferguson's…
Dons boss Barry Robson. Image: Shutterstock
Rejuvenated midfielder Dante Polvara like a 'new signing' says Aberdeen boss Barry Robson
Or Dadia in the new Aberdeen away kit
Willie Miller: Aberdeen close to having depth in all areas ahead of Premiership opener
Dons boss Barry Robson. Image: Shutterstock
Duncan Shearer: Defensive reinforcements are the priority for Aberdeen this week
Dons boss Barry Robson. Image: Shutterstock
Exclusive: Aberdeen reject £1.1m bid for Ylber Ramadani from Lecce