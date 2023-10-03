Brian Irvine says Ross County have the firepower to bounce back against Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Brian Irvine says Ross County have the firepower to bounce back against Dundee

League and cup defeats against the Dons and a home loss to Hearts in the Premiership means the Staggies are aiming to return to winning ways at Dens Park.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
Former Ross County and Aberdeen star Brian Irvine. Image: SNS Group
Brian Irvine backs strikers Eamonn Brophy and Simon Murray to give Ross County a chance of victory at Dundee this weekend.

The Staggies’ 1-0 home defeat against Hearts saw them slide from seventh to 11th in the Premiership table on Saturday.

However, they are level on seven points with Kilmarnock, Dundee and Livingston, while Hibs and Aberdeen are just one point further ahead.

A 4-0 league loss at Aberdeen last week was followed by a 2-1 defeat against the Dons in the quarter-finals of the Viaplay Cup in Dingwall.

The setback against Hearts, when they lost to an Alan Forrest header, completed an unwanted treble.

Strikers Eamonn Brophy and Simon Murray
As well as the goal threat from Jordan White, County have Eamonn Brophy fit and ready again after being hampered by a thigh injury.

The ex-St Mirren and Kilmarnock forward bolsters their options, with Simon Murray, who has nine goals this term, looking to hit the net after three scoreless outings.

Brophy will be sharp and ready

Former Staggies defender Irvine is sure the duo will fancy their chances at Dundee.

He said: “Eamonn might just be getting over his injury, but when he’s sharp he’s more than capable of turning a draw at Dundee into a win with his ability.

“To have him back is a plus, but the manager needs to have him back consistently. He has to get his match fitness and sharpness back.

“Simon’s had a great start to the season. He was unlucky. He was taken off last week against Aberdeen, which was a good decision by the manager because he had been booked.

“With his style of play, he could have picked up another booking, even when it’s not deliberate and County could have been down to nine men.

“He’s such an enthusiastic player, whether he starts or comes off. He’s always looking for a chance.

“The return of nine goals so far is fantastic. Simon and Eamonn will be desperate to get goals against Dundee this weekend. That can only be good for County.”

Irvine points towards the positives

Irvine insists County cannot let their heads drop after three successive defeats and said the signs are still good ahead of their Tayside trip.

He said: “I was at the cup-tie against Aberdeen last Wednesday then the game against Hearts on Saturday.

“Results-wise, it was a bad week for County, going from mid-table to 11th on goal difference, albeit with three other teams, including Dundee, who they play on Saturday.

“Although the last few results haven’t been positive, the performances have been okay.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay
“Against Aberdeen in the cup, they were unlucky. They had a man sent off (Jack Baldwin) early on and conceded to a (Graeme Shinnie) wonder goal. They still held their own.

“To be a goal down and a man down so early, it might have been 2-0 or 3-0, but they made it a good cup-tie. There are positives in the way they’re playing.”

Looking for victory to make a move

And Irvine hopes County can get a positive result to ensure they at least don’t fall behind Dundee in the table, while aiming to make moves back up the division.

He added: “The two games against Aberdeen and then against Hearts were always going to be tough.

“They will be looking to get at least a point from Dens Park. It’s a big game going into the international break.

“It’s important they take a draw or a win against a Dundee team who have been picking up points as well.”

