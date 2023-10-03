Brian Irvine says Ross County have the firepower to bounce back against Dundee

Brian Irvine backs strikers Eamonn Brophy and Simon Murray to give Ross County a chance of victory at Dundee this weekend.

The Staggies’ 1-0 home defeat against Hearts saw them slide from seventh to 11th in the Premiership table on Saturday.

However, they are level on seven points with Kilmarnock, Dundee and Livingston, while Hibs and Aberdeen are just one point further ahead.

A 4-0 league loss at Aberdeen last week was followed by a 2-1 defeat against the Dons in the quarter-finals of the Viaplay Cup in Dingwall.

The setback against Hearts, when they lost to an Alan Forrest header, completed an unwanted treble.

As well as the goal threat from Jordan White, County have Eamonn Brophy fit and ready again after being hampered by a thigh injury.

The ex-St Mirren and Kilmarnock forward bolsters their options, with Simon Murray, who has nine goals this term, looking to hit the net after three scoreless outings.

Brophy will be sharp and ready

Former Staggies defender Irvine is sure the duo will fancy their chances at Dundee.

He said: “Eamonn might just be getting over his injury, but when he’s sharp he’s more than capable of turning a draw at Dundee into a win with his ability.

“To have him back is a plus, but the manager needs to have him back consistently. He has to get his match fitness and sharpness back.

Dundee V Ross County – additional ticket info 🎫 For anyone who can’t purchase online in advance from Ross County, there will be a cash gate on Saturday at Dundee. Please try to purchase in advance if you are able to to avoid queuing on the day.#staggies https://t.co/mqkcpH6fBO — ROSS COUNTY FC – SLO 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇺🇦 (@RCFC_SLO) October 3, 2023

“Simon’s had a great start to the season. He was unlucky. He was taken off last week against Aberdeen, which was a good decision by the manager because he had been booked.

“With his style of play, he could have picked up another booking, even when it’s not deliberate and County could have been down to nine men.

“He’s such an enthusiastic player, whether he starts or comes off. He’s always looking for a chance.

“The return of nine goals so far is fantastic. Simon and Eamonn will be desperate to get goals against Dundee this weekend. That can only be good for County.”

Irvine points towards the positives

Irvine insists County cannot let their heads drop after three successive defeats and said the signs are still good ahead of their Tayside trip.

He said: “I was at the cup-tie against Aberdeen last Wednesday then the game against Hearts on Saturday.

“Results-wise, it was a bad week for County, going from mid-table to 11th on goal difference, albeit with three other teams, including Dundee, who they play on Saturday.

“Although the last few results haven’t been positive, the performances have been okay.

“Against Aberdeen in the cup, they were unlucky. They had a man sent off (Jack Baldwin) early on and conceded to a (Graeme Shinnie) wonder goal. They still held their own.

“To be a goal down and a man down so early, it might have been 2-0 or 3-0, but they made it a good cup-tie. There are positives in the way they’re playing.”

Looking for victory to make a move

And Irvine hopes County can get a positive result to ensure they at least don’t fall behind Dundee in the table, while aiming to make moves back up the division.

He added: “The two games against Aberdeen and then against Hearts were always going to be tough.

“They will be looking to get at least a point from Dens Park. It’s a big game going into the international break.

“It’s important they take a draw or a win against a Dundee team who have been picking up points as well.”