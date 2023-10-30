Eamonn Brophy sets sights on Hibs after Ross County ‘throw away’ lead to draw at Motherwell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Eamonn Brophy sets sights on Hibs after Ross County ‘throw away’ lead to draw at Motherwell

The Staggies striker was back with a goal when handed a start - but Motherwell hit twice late on for a 3-3 draw. Now, the experienced hitman is aiming for full points at Easter Road.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
Ross County's Eamonn Brophy lets fly to give Ross County the lead at Motherwell. Images: Craig Hoy/SNS Group
Ross County's Eamonn Brophy lets fly to give Ross County the lead at Motherwell. Images: Craig Hoy/SNS Group

Eamonn Brophy scored on his first Ross County start since April – but was reeling at having to settle for a solitary Premiership point at Motherwell.

The experienced front-man, whose summer was spent recovering from a thigh injury, partnered Simon Murray in a fluid 4-4-2 line-up at Fir Park and shot the Staggies in front in the second half.

Murray then lashed home a second before Mika Biereth’s spot-kick got Well on the scoresheet.

When Victor Loturi made it 3-1 in an action-packed second period, it seemed as if County were leaving Lanarkshire with full points and a place potentially in the top six.

Ross County’s Eamonn Brophy celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 at Fir Park.

However, Well subs Conor Wilkinson and Luca Ross scored goals on 88 and 94 minutes to snatch a dramatic 3-3 draw, a result which keeps County 11th, but also within striking range of several sides.

Brophy’s fantastic finish was his second of the season, having come off the bench to score the extra-time winner in the Viaplay Cup at Airdrie in August.

The 27-year-old was signed from St Mirren in June after a superb loan spell up north on loan from the Buddies.

Nicknamed “The Wolf”, he is hunting down more starts and goal, with County’s next chance of points coming at Hibs on Tuesday night.

Ross County’s Eamonn Brophy appeals for a penalty after a Stephen O’Donnell tackle at Motherwell, but after a VAR check, it was a case of ‘play on’.

Draw was ‘massive disappointment’

Brophy, a big fans’ favourite, felt losing 2-0 and 3-1 advantages so swiftly at Motherwell was tough for County to take.

He said: “It was a massive disappointment to have a two-goal lead twice in the game and come away with just a point.

“It feels like a loss, to be honest. It wasn’t good enough.

“But we just need to put it right and look ahead to Tuesday. We need to put this behind us and look forward to our next games.

Eamonn Brophy celebrates his goal for Ross County at Motherwell.

“When you go two ahead, the game is never done, but to throw it away the way we did was massively disappointing.

“It’s done now and we need to move on to Tuesday. Hibs will be a difficult game, but we need to go there and try to get all three points.

“We’d maybe have taken a point at the start of the game. The way the game went, we should have taken three points.”

Brophy thrilled to start – and score

Following a 0-0 draw at Dundee last Tuesday, County manager Malky Mackay brought Brophy, Scott Allardice and George Harmon into his starting side.

It was a long time coming for Brophy, who came off with a thigh injury in a crucial 2-0 win at St Johnstone in April as County battled to stay up.

Having since signed for the Staggies permanently, he said: “I enjoyed it. It was my first start since I got injured, so it was good to just get out there playing again.

“It was a disappointing result, but it was good to get my first start in a while and to get a goal, which was a positive.

“I scored against Airdrie in the cup, so this was my first proper goal!

“I wasn’t too sure if it was going to stand or not, but I was delighted to see it did.

“It was unfortunate it didn’t lead to three points at Motherwell.”

Win would take County above Hibs

The fact County were inside the top six when they led at Fir Park shows how bunched up most of the sides are in the top-flight.

A win at Easter Road would see the Staggies overtake Hibs, and Brophy said they cannot afford to let any further leads slip.

He added: “There’s nothing between so many teams in the division.

“That’s why we need to win games such as Saturday – when we’re ahead, we need to take advantage.

“We didn’t, but we look ahead to Tuesday.”

More from Ross County

Ross County manager Malky Mackay looks dejected at full-time. Images: Craig Foy/SNS Group
Malky Mackay rues Ross County's collapse after 3-1 lead ends in 3-3 draw at…
Ryan Leak in action for Ross County against St Johnstone. Image: SNS
Ryan Leak focused on racking up Ross County clean sheets
Josh Sims in action for Ross County against Airdrieonians. Image: SNS
Ross County winger Josh Sims dealt fresh setback ahead of Motherwell trip
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay striving for perfect balance of defensive strength and attacking threat at Ross…
Nairn County celebrate their North of Scotland Cup triumph over Caley Thistle. Image: Jasperimage
All roads lead to Grant Street for North of Scotland Cup final between Ross…
Ross County defender James Brown. Image: SNS.
James Brown adamant goal should have stood in Ross County's draw with Dundee
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay questions decision to disallow James Brown goal against Dundee
Jordan White in action against Dundee. Image: SNS
Ross County denied breakthrough by VAR in stalemate against Dundee
Ross County goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw. Image: SNS
Ross Laidlaw eager to capitalise on Ross County's top-flight games in hand
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates after he scores to make it 1-1 against HJK Helsinki. Image: SNS.
Duncan Shearer: Downing PAOK could boost Aberdeen's European progression hopes - and also fuel…

Conversation