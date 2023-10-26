Malky Mackay striving for perfect balance of defensive strength and attacking threat at Ross County

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Malky Mackay striving for perfect balance of defensive strength and attacking threat at Ross County

The Staggies have kept three clean sheets from eight Premiership games so far this season, but have failed to score in their last three outings.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS

Malky Mackay is striving for Ross County’s perfect balance between attack and defence.

The Staggies kept their third clean sheet from their opening eight Premiership matches in Tuesday’s 0-0 draw against Dundee.

A lack of clinical edge in front of goal, however, saw them fail to take all three points from Dens Park – although James Brown’s close-range effort was dubiously ruled out for offside.

Mackay is wary of placing too heavy a stock on either attacking or defending, insisting both components must be spot on in order to find the winning formula.

He said: “The balance is what all managers have to try and strive for.

“I remember talking to Ian Holloway a long time ago, about when Blackpool went into the Premier League a long time ago for the first time.

Ian Holloway. Image: Shutterstock.

“They were incredibly adventurous and exciting. They were losing games 5-4, because they were playing against really good teams who could catch them on the break better than they could flood forward.

“The conversation was actually after his time at Blackpool, when he went to Crystal Palace.

“He then tried to rethink about how they stayed in the Premier League. It was about being more conservative, but they got to a point where they couldn’t score a goal.

“This was his dilemma – but we are all the same.

“You go through a wee period when you are losing too many goals, and you need to be tighter, but then you can’t score a goal. It’s about that balance.”

Solid foundations breed confidence for Staggies

Mackay is eager to build on the strong defensive foundations shown against Dundee, with the clean sheet helping County end a run of three straight losses.

He added: “In the early part of last year. we were conceding too many goals.

“We tightened it up as the season went on, and certainly managed to score more goals.

“If you keep a clean sheet, you just need the one chance. That breeds confidence as well, with defences and goalkeepers and as a team, that you can go to places and it can be tight, and you can make sure you defend well.

Ross County goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw. Image: SNS.

“Other than those silly individual errors, your team is strong.

“We needed that. We came off the back of a game at Pittodrie where we let ourselves down (4-0 league loss).

“There are a handful of games in three years that we have really not been at the races in the game. There are a couple last year that I remember distinctly – but it was two.

“You’ve got to try and be as consistent as you can. I’m delighted the boys were resilient.

“I said to them that there was a time before when we would have lost that game on Tuesday, but we didn’t.”

‘Final thing needs to be best thing’

Mackay believes it is only a clinical edge in final decision making which is preventing them from hitting the goal trail, with the Dingwall side having not netted in their last three league outings.

The Staggies boss, whose side travel to Motherwell on Saturday, added: “In the final third, I talk to them about the last thing they do being the best thing they do.

Simon Murray in action for Ross County against Dundee. Image: SNS.

“It’s the clinical bit that changes things. In that final third – it’s that decision you make.

“That’s more about where we are at the moment.

“When you look at the Hearts game, the Aberdeen game and the Dundee game – we are creating good chances and we are not taking the chances we maybe took against Kilmarnock, St Johnstone and Celtic.”

More from Ross County

Josh Sims in action for Ross County against Airdrieonians. Image: SNS
Ross County winger Josh Sims dealt fresh setback ahead of Motherwell trip
Nairn County celebrate their North of Scotland Cup triumph over Caley Thistle. Image: Jasperimage
All roads lead to Grant Street for North of Scotland Cup final between Ross…
Ross County defender James Brown. Image: SNS.
James Brown adamant goal should have stood in Ross County's draw with Dundee
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay questions decision to disallow James Brown goal against Dundee
Jordan White in action against Dundee. Image: SNS
Ross County denied breakthrough by VAR in stalemate against Dundee
Ross County goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw. Image: SNS
Ross Laidlaw eager to capitalise on Ross County's top-flight games in hand
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates after he scores to make it 1-1 against HJK Helsinki. Image: SNS.
Duncan Shearer: Downing PAOK could boost Aberdeen's European progression hopes - and also fuel…
Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend
Malky Mackay reveals Gregor Townsend insight as he prepares for hectic Ross County schedule
Harry Lodovica scores the first of two Caley Thistle goals against Nairn County on Wednesday. Image: Jasperimage
Andy Skinner: Here's hoping Ross County and Caley Thistle are in North of Scotland…
Ross County chief executive Steven Ferguson. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Steven Ferguson explains process which led to postponement of Ross County's game against St…

Conversation