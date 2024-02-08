Steven Hislop says Don Cowie deserves chance as Ross County interim boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Steven Hislop says Don Cowie deserves chance as Ross County interim boss

Cowie has been placed in temporary charge of the Staggies following the resignation of Derek Adams.

By Andy Skinner
Steven Hislop believes the time is right for Don Cowie to make the step up as Ross County’s interim manager.

Cowie has been placed in temporary charge of the Staggies, following the resignation of Derek Adams earlier this week.

No timescale has been put on the interim appointment, with the Staggies next in action away to Rangers on Wednesday.

Cowie had been assistant to both Adams and previous manager Malky Mackay, and served in the coaching team under Stuart Kettlewell and John Hughes.

Having been a long-serving member of staff at Victoria Park, former Staggies team-mate Hislop believes the 40-year-old is deserving of the opportunity to stake his claim for the permanent job.

Hislop said: “I actually hoped he would get it before Derek Adams came in.

“Don deserves a shot at it. I don’t know how long interim is, but hopefully enough for him to get a wee opportunity at it – and almost do a job interview at the same time.

“He will have picked up plenty tips and experience from different guys he has worked under in coaching and management.

“He has probably dissected the best bits from the managers, taken out the bad bits and learned from what happened.”

Staggies players will have a point to prove

Cowie takes over at a time when the Staggies are sitting second bottom of the Premiership table, having failed to record a win in nine matches across all competitions.

Adams’ reign lasted just 12 matches within the space of 80 days, following his return for a third stint at Victoria Park in November.

Adams was highly critical of his squad at certain points during his tenure – most notably in the wake of a 1-0 defeat to Dundee in December.

Hislop believes Cowie will inherit a squad determined to prove their former manager wrong.

He added: “It’s a hostile job – it’s not easy no matter what level you are at.

“I would imagine the players will relate well to Don.

“When you are an assistant or coach you have got that bond between the players and management, but the trickiest thing now will be to take a step back from the players.

“You can’t be as close.

“But I would imagine he has built up a good relationship with the players that are there, and hopefully they will give their utmost for him.

“I think you might see a wee change in fortune, given what Derek said about the players.

“They were slaughtered to the nation and the media. That’s hard to take.”

Cowie has shown professionalism to reach the top

Cowie was a young emerging midfield talent when Hislop played as a forward for the Staggies between 2001 and 2003.

Having made the breakthrough with the Staggies, Cowie went on to enjoy success in English football with Watford, Cardiff City and Wigan, before returning to Scotland with Hearts.

Cowie, who is from Strathpeffer, was also capped 10 times for Scotland.

Hislop feels Cowie reaped the rewards of his professionalism throughout his career, which he feels will serve him well in management.

Hislop, who was most recently assistant at Lowland League side Tranent, added: “He was very young when I played with him. I could see the talent he had – and he was a great professional back then.

“Even at a young age, the young ones can get led astray, but Don was always head down – first into training and last out.

“He has obviously taken that throughout his career, with the moves he has had.

“It has been great to watch him – I saw him a lot when he was at Hearts.

“I could never say back then that I thought he would be a manager.

“But the professionalism he had at that age has obviously taken him through, and I would imagine he has now taken that into management.”

