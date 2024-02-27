Ross County must target winning ‘roll’ after Livingston victory, says two-goal hero Eamonn Brophy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross County must target winning ‘roll’ after Livingston victory, says two-goal hero Eamonn Brophy

The Premiership games keep coming for County with St Mirren set to visit Dingwall on Tuesday night.

By Alasdair Fraser
Ross County's Eamonn Brophy celebrates scoring to make it 2-0 against Livingston at the Global Energy Stadium. Image: SNS.
Eamonn Brophy wants Ross County to use Saturday’s long-awaited victory as the launchpad for revival in the Premiership.

After 12 winless matches, Josh Sims’ 92nd-minute clincher to beat fellow strugglers Livingston 3-2 in Dingwall had the Staggies’ dressing room celebrating a three-point haul for the first time since early December.

Earlier in the match, a Brophy double – his first goals since late October – had created a lead which was eventually pegged back by Bruce Anderson’s brace.

With 11th-placed County now six points clear of bottom side Livi with a game in hand, and four of their next five fixtures at home, including Tuesday night’s visit from St Mirren, Brophy feels the winning sensation can be transformative for their campaign.

“We’ve stretched the gap on Livingston, which is great, but we need to try and look above us now,” the 27-year-old striker said.

“We’re only two points behind St Johnstone (with a game in hand). It is going to go right down to the wire, there’s no doubt about it.

“But we needed that first win as we hadn’t won in a while.

“Sometimes when that win comes, you can go on a roll – and that’s what we need to do.”

Brophy added:  “That’s us off that run now and we need to build on it. There’s no point in winning one game of football and thinking we’ve arrived.

“We have to look up the table, because we’re still right in the mix for relegation.”

Ross County's Eamonn Brophy shakes hands with interim manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS.
County manager Don Cowie made a bold statement at the weekend, fielding three strikers in Brophy, Jordan White and Simon Murray – who provided two assists.

Ross County v St Mirren: Brophy thinks former side will be ‘tough’

Looking ahead to the St Mirren clash, ex-Buddies forward Brophy said: “It is going to be tough on Tuesday evening, but we’ll go into it believing we can win the game.

“Take away the Old Firm, every game in our league is winnable. There’s not much between the teams.

“I know we’ve been on a bad run, but the difference between the players in the majority of sides is nothing. It is just about confidence, togetherness and getting on that good run of results.

“Going into Saturday’s game, the most important thing was the three points, knowing how much was at stake.

“Obviously going 2-0 up by the break was very good, and it was massively disappointing when they pegged it back to 2-2.

“To get the winner at the end, we’re absolutely delighted. We absolutely needed it.”

Ross County's Eamonn Brophy scores to make it 2-0 against Livingston. Image: SNS.
Brophy – Great to make goalscoring impact

On ending his wait to hit the back of the net, Brophy said: “As a striker, I’m judged on goals, and especially having been out of the team it is great to make an impact.

“I was glad I was able to help the team, but the points were what mattered most.”

Brophy also highlighted how much the players were enjoying working with interim manager Don Cowie.

He added: “All of the boys know him well and he knows the squad very well. We all respect him, massively.

“We’re delighted he is the man taking us forward and we’re together.

“That’s what we need to stay in the league.”

Don Cowie says Ross County have ‘sights on teams above us now’

Cowie, for his part, wants to keep building that confidence and positivity in the Ross County camp, but is realistic about the scale of challenges ahead.

“We’ve got to set our sights on the teams above us now. We have to think positively,” he said.

“We enjoyed the feeling on Saturday evening of getting that win, as it had been too long without one, but it is now about recovery and preparation for St Mirren.

“We’ve had a very difficult run fixture-wise, with five out of six away from home. It’s nice to be at home.

“It was nice to be a threat and score goals. I’m sure the supporters enjoyed that aspect.

Ross County interim manager Don Cowie celebrates at full-time against Livingston. Image: SNS.
“It is now about trying to eradicate the sloppy goals we conceded.

“The biggest thing is the spirit and togetherness.

“In the dressing room on Saturday, every injured player was in there after the game. I can’t stress enough how important it is that we’re united.”

Conversation