Ross County’s memorable Pittodrie moments revisited

Ross County are taking a bumper crowd to Pittodrie for Saturday’s vital Premiership encounter against Aberdeen.

Although both sides still have eight matches remaining, a victory for either side could signal a huge statement in the Premiership survival battle.

Aberdeen are currently three points above the Dingwall side, who occupy the relegation play-off spot.

County’s cause will be boosted by an excellent away following of around 600 supporters who will make the journey to the north-east.

Since the sides met for the first time in competitive action in 2012, County have triumphed on four of their 17 visits to the Granite City.

We look back at the memorable moments the Staggies faithful will hope they can add to this weekend.

Aberdeen 0-1 Ross County

February 26, 2013

County’s impressive debut top-flight season gathered further momentum as they racked up a fourth straight victory against a toiling Dons side.

The midweek encounter was bereft of much drama, but a notable flashpoint came on 72 minutes when the Staggies’ on-form winger Ivan Sproule was involved in a confrontation with manager Derek Adams after taking issue with being substituted.

It proved an inspired move by Adams however, with his replacement Gary Glen going on to net the game’s decisive goal just eight minutes later.

It proved a crucial result as County went on to secure a top-half, and ultimately fifth placed finish in their maiden top-flight campaign, while Aberdeen had to settle for eighth.

Aberdeen 0-4 Ross County

May 15, 2016

Nothing was at stake on the final day encounter, with the Dons long having secured second place and County unable to finish higher than sixth. It was future Dons boss Barry Robson’s final playing outing before joining the Reds’ coaching staff.

Nevertheless, this emphatic victory was the perfect way for County to round off a memorable campaign which saw them lift the League Cup and record just their second top-half finish.

The Staggies raced into a commanding first-half lead, through Brian Graham’s penalty and an acrobatic finish from League Cup final hero Alex Schalk.

Liam Boyce added a third, before Martin Woods rounded off the scoring with a long-range strike. Staggies boss Jim McIntyre would receive the Scottish Football Writers’ Association manager of the year award later that evening.

Aberdeen 1-2 Ross County

February 22, 2020

Little did they know at the time, but the Staggies recorded a victory which went a long way towards securing safety in their first season since returning to the Premiership.

Aberdeen looked to be well on track when Curtis Main gave them an early lead, however they were dealt a blow when midfielder Dean Campbell picked up two quickfire bookings which left the Dons to play the final hour with 10 men.

Billy Mckay headed home an equaliser on the stroke of half-time, before coming up with the winner two minutes before the end – assisted by current interim boss Cowie – to secure a priceless away victory.

The Staggies would play only two further matches before the season was curtailed due to Covid-19. County were six points clear of bottom side Hearts with eight matches remaining, with the placings ultimately determined on a points-per-game basis.

Aberdeen 0-1 Ross County

April 9, 2022

County’s trip to Pittodrie in the final pre-split fixture turned out to be a top-six decider, as both sides could secure a top-half finish with a victory if Hibernian failed to defeat Hearts on the same day.

The Jambos ran out 3-1 winners against Hibs, however a point would not be enough for either Aberdeen or the Staggies to capitalise.

It looked increasingly like both sides would miss out, until County were awarded a penalty four minutes from time which Joseph Hungbo tucked home.

The result capped a remarkable turnaround in Malky Mackay’s first season in charge, with the Staggies having looked in trouble after failing to win any of their opening 10 matches.

County had to settle for sixth place, while the Dons’ campaign fizzled out to a 10th-placed finish.