Steven Ferguson thrilled with backing of Ross County fans – with over 600 expected to make trip to Pittodrie

The Staggies will have a bumper following behind them for the crucial fixture against Aberdeen this weekend.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County fans celebrate with the players after they sealed a top six finish in 2022. Image: Shutterstock.
Ross County fans celebrate with the players after they sealed a top six finish in 2022. Image: Shutterstock.

Steven Ferguson has praised the collective effort which will see Ross County backed by a bumper following at Aberdeen on Saturday.

More than 600 Staggies supporters are expected to be at Pittodrie for Saturday’s crucial Premiership fixture.

The uptake has been the result of a major push to restore the “Dark Blue Saturday” event, which was last staged for a succession of away matches in 2014.

In addition to the regular Black Isle supporters club bus, Ross County’s newly-formed official supporters club has also booked out a further two coaches for the trip along the A96.

Staggies chief executive Ferguson is thrilled with the togetherness shown by the club’s supporters to rally behind Don Cowie’s side.

Staggies support ‘never let us down’

Ferguson said: “For a club of our size to take so many of our supporters to Aberdeen is really great.

“I think the fans will have recognised the last couple of results have been pretty positive.

“They understand we have been here before, and we know what it’s like at this business end of the season.

“Momentum and backing is so important, and our supporters never let us down.

Ross County chief executive Steven Ferguson. Image: SNS

“We are doing Dark Blue Saturday which we did 10 years ago. Gary Bissett, who is sadly no longer with us, was involved in it.

“There feels like there’s a real togetherness. Each individual supporter has kind of bought into that, in knowing they have an important part to play in Ross County still being in the Premiership next season.

“History will tell you they get right behind the club and the team. It’s hugely appreciated from the football club.

“There has been a real collective effort. We understand it has been a tough season, but there’s a real sign of togetherness and everyone at the club pulling in the same direction. That gives us a better chance.”

County aiming to provide accessible travel

The Staggies recently appointed Shaun Campbell as their second supporter liaison officer, to assist Kenny MacLennan who already held the role.

Ferguson says their efforts will allow the Dingwall club to provide a further offering for supporters wishing to travel to matches.

He added: “First and foremost we need to recognise the long-standing Black Isle supporters club.

“They continually run a bus and have a real nucleus of supporters who travel, which is a credit to them.

“We have looked at trying to make it more accessible for our supporters to travel to away games, and tackle the challenges that you can have by running a bus.

“Shaun, who is our away SLO, has taken the lead on that and managed to drum up a fair bit of interest.

Jordan White celebrates scoring in front of Ross County’s fans at Easter Road. Image: Shutterstock.

“He has spoken with Stagecoach himself, and got some support which has allowed us to run family friendly buses, with disability access and zero tolerance on alcohol.

“That ticks every box for our corporate social responsibility, and it’s really important we make it accessible to everybody.

“That’s not to take over from the Black Isle supporters club – that’s to enhance the offering the club have got at the moment. The uptake shows there’s real demand for it.”

Support can make difference to County players

The Staggies occupy the relegation play-off position at present, however a victory on Saturday would see them move level on points with the ninth-placed Dons.

Ferguson, who previously represented County as a player and as co-manager, says the packed out away section will be of huge benefit to the Staggies side on the day.

He added: “Having played the game, and been a manager, the backing of the supporters in numbers really does bring a different edge to the game.

Ross County chief executive Steven Ferguson. Image: SNS

“You really don’t want to be letting anybody down – especially when fans have made a huge effort to be there and get behind the team.

“The people that will benefit most will definitely be Don and the group of players, to have that travelling support behind them all wishing them well.”

Interim boss Cowie hopes his side can reward the travelling support, adding: “I’ve said from day one, when I came into this role, how important it was that, not just the team but the supporters were together and united.

Ross County interim boss Don Cowie celebrates the win against Hearts. Image: SNS

“The numbers I’m hearing that are going to travel to the game are excellent and it will be great for the boys to come out on Saturday and see that support behind them.”

Conversation