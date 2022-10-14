Alness United looking to maintain recent upsurge in North Caledonian League form

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Robert MacCormack believes a fully firing Alness United side can be a match for any team in the North Caledonian League.

Alness have scored 15 goals and conceded just one from their last two matches, in victories over Bonar Bridge and Thurso.

United’s form has helped them rise to fifth in the table, ahead of Saturday’s trip to Clachnacuddin reserves.

Alness endured a disappointing campaign last year, finishing 10th, and only above bottom side Bonar Bridge on goal difference.

Following a bright start to the season, manager MacCormack insists confidence is flowing within the Dalmore Park squad.

He said: “I have said for the last few weeks that I think we have been playing quite well.

“Small margins have gone against us when we have been on top. We maybe haven’t taken our chances or been punished for silly mistakes.

“I have always said the group of players are good enough to compete with any team in the league.

“Hopefully the players will take confidence from the last couple of results.

Full time in our @NorthCaleyFA match against Thurso

“We have a very good squad and we are training really well.

“I think the guys are starting to realise the squad we’ve got. If we work hard and play to our potential ability, we can compete with every team.

“The confidence is up and hopefully after the last couple of games, we can go on a wee run.”

Although Clach reserves are second bottom in the table, they have only played three league matches so far.

Paul Maclennan’s side were narrowly defeated on penalties by St Duthus last weekend, in their Football Times Cup semi-final.

MacCormack, who has doubts over Mikey Grimes and Mikey Rae, expects a testing afternoon.

He added: “It will be another difficult game, we will need to play well to get the three points.

“They have had a couple of very good results. They have a Highland League setup, so they will have decent players.

“There are no whipping boys in the league this year, with all teams taking points off each other.

“We have to be at our best to get anything from every game this season.

“In the past two games we have scored quite a lot of goals, and managed to concede only one.

“Thurso is always a difficult place to go to get any kind of result, but to come away with a 5-0 victory was absolutely brilliant. The boys were fantastic.”

Key tussle at top of table

Only a point separates leaders Loch Ness from Golspie Sutherland at the top, with the pair meeting in a crucial encounter at King George V Park.

Invergordon reached the final of the Football Times Cup with a 3-1 defeat of Loch Ness last weekend, and the champions will aim to take that boost into the league when they travel to Halkirk United.

Bonar Bridge remain the only side without a win so far, but will look to make the most of home advantage against fourth-placed Inverness Athletic.

MATCH GOALS – Here are the goals from yesterday's meeting with @NairnCounty 'A' at Station Park

Thurso are aiming to bounce back from last weekend’s heavy home defeat when they make the trip to St Duthus, while Fort William are also aiming to return to winning ways at home to Nairn County reserves.