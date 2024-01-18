North Caledonian League: Golspie Sutherland eager to build on five-match win streak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

North Caledonian League: Golspie Sutherland eager to build on five-match win streak

Golspie boss Andrew Banks wants his team to maintain their perfect start since he came in and work towards a strong finish and a shot at the North Caledonian Cup.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
Golspie Sutherland boss Andrew Banks, back centre.
Golspie Sutherland boss Andrew Banks, back centre.

Andrew Banks is challenging his North Caledonian League form team Golspie Sutherland to keep the heat on the top four as they get set to host Orkney.

Banks returned for his second spell in charge of Golspie in November as he replaced Mark McKernie in the hot-seat.

Last term, McKernie’s side were runners-up to Invergordon in the North Caledonian Cup and this season he led the team to the Football Times Cup semi-finals, but they struggled for form in the league.

Having guided the club to the league title in 2018-2019, as well as the North Caledonian Cup in 2017, Banks is eager to add to the trophy cabinet.

It’s five wins from five for Banks, with a below-par performance against Bonar Bonar last week still resulting in a 3-1 away victory.

Prior to that, they crushed St Duthus 8-2, edged out Orkney 1-0, were 4-2 winners against Inverness Athletic, and were 6-2 victors over Alness United.

Those 15 points have placed Golspie four points behind fourth-placed Fort William with a game in hand, but they are well out of title contention for 2024.

Momentum can take Golspie higher

The manager hopes his players continue to have the thirst for success – with the North Caledonian Cup to aim for from February 10 and Bonar are their visitors in the last eight.

He said: “I could not have asked for a better start. Everyone has given exactly what we’ve asked of them.

“Everyone seems to be together and determined to keep the results going. Everyone is playing and fighting for one another.

“On Saturday, it probably wasn’t our best performance (at Bonar Bridge), but we still got a result.

“It was the first game since I took over that we’ve not had a great performance, but it was still positive to come away with the result.

“We look to win every game we go into and see where that takes us come the end of the season.

“The league title this season is out of reach, but we still want to keep winning games.

“There is also one more cup competition to play, so we will see how well we can do in that.”

Golspie expect tough test v Orkney

The bleak weather could threaten many fixtures in the region this weekend, but Golspie and opponents Orkney will hope it will be game on at King George V Park.

Banks insists Charlie Alway’s visitors, who are ninth in the table, have enough quality in their team to provide a real challenge this weekend.

He added: “We won 1-0 up there (on December 2) and it was a closely-fought game.

“Orkney are a decent side and I don’t think their position in the table truly reflects the side that they are.

“We came away with the win last time against them and we’ll be looking for the same again this Saturday.

“I know they never made it across on the ferry to play Loch Ness last week (as the boat was unable to dock at Gill’s Bay), but hopefully they get across to make this game.

“We should be pretty much full strength for Saturday.

“That’s been another great thing – everyone wants to be involved in every match.”

Top three teams are on their travels

At the top of the table, new leaders Invergordon are away to eighth-placed Inverness Athletic, defending champions Loch Ness, who are second, are on their travels to basement hosts Thurso, while Halkirk United, in third, are at Alness United.

Clachnacuddin reserves entertain Bonar Bridge, but Fort William v St Duthus is off due to the weather.

The NCL, meanwhile, are inviting applications for league secretary after Sandy Stephen stepped down from the role last week.

Applicants seeking nomination should send a letter and any other relevant information to league@northcaleyfa.com for the attention of the officer bearers.

See full details on the league’s X (formerly Twitter) page.

More from Scottish Football

Bridge of Don Thistle manager Lewis Muirhead, left. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Junior football: Bridge of Don Thistle boss says McBookie.com Premier League title race is…
Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath (right) celebrates with team mate Graeme Shinnie after scoring to make it 1-0 against Ross County. Image: SNS
Duncan Shearer: Aberdeen's Scottish Cup road to redemption starts this week
Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart. Image: SNS
Paul Third: The Scottish Cup has lost none of its magic
Fort William's David Neil shows his delight as one of Connor McLeod's three goals hits the net against Alness United.
North Caledonian League: Fort William hit eight in late goal rush
Ben McGregor, right, scored for Culter. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Junior football: Champions Culter move to second spot with Fraserburgh United victory
St Duthus manager Alan Geegan.
St Duthus set sights on third successive top-half finish in North Caledonian League
Culter in action against Sunnybank with Culter's Ryan Smart waiting for the ball to come into the box. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Junior football: Culter boss eager to build on Rothie Rovers victory
Victor Loturi in action for Ross County against Aberdeen. Image: SNS.
Duncan Shearer: My crystal ball predictions for 2024 in Scottish football
Willie Collum is set to referee Aberdeen's match against Dundee.
Paul Third: Who can blame our officials if they decide to strike again?
Scorer of Fort William's fourth goal against Bonar Bridge, Andrew Sneddon, in the thick of the action.
North Caledonian League: Sam Urquhart hits hat-trick as Loch Ness beat Halkirk United

Conversation