North Caledonian League: Golspie Sutherland eager to build on five-match win streak

Andrew Banks is challenging his North Caledonian League form team Golspie Sutherland to keep the heat on the top four as they get set to host Orkney.

Banks returned for his second spell in charge of Golspie in November as he replaced Mark McKernie in the hot-seat.

Last term, McKernie’s side were runners-up to Invergordon in the North Caledonian Cup and this season he led the team to the Football Times Cup semi-finals, but they struggled for form in the league.

Having guided the club to the league title in 2018-2019, as well as the North Caledonian Cup in 2017, Banks is eager to add to the trophy cabinet.

It’s five wins from five for Banks, with a below-par performance against Bonar Bonar last week still resulting in a 3-1 away victory.

Prior to that, they crushed St Duthus 8-2, edged out Orkney 1-0, were 4-2 winners against Inverness Athletic, and were 6-2 victors over Alness United.

Those 15 points have placed Golspie four points behind fourth-placed Fort William with a game in hand, but they are well out of title contention for 2024.

FT Bonar Bridge 1-3 GSFC.

The boys overcame an early set back in tough conditions to get the job done.

Goals from Graham Macnab x 2 and Cameron Sutherland.@GrahamMacnab @Cameron_Suth @NorthCaleyFA — Golspie Sutherland (@GolspieSuthFC) January 13, 2024

Momentum can take Golspie higher

The manager hopes his players continue to have the thirst for success – with the North Caledonian Cup to aim for from February 10 and Bonar are their visitors in the last eight.

He said: “I could not have asked for a better start. Everyone has given exactly what we’ve asked of them.

“Everyone seems to be together and determined to keep the results going. Everyone is playing and fighting for one another.

“On Saturday, it probably wasn’t our best performance (at Bonar Bridge), but we still got a result.

“It was the first game since I took over that we’ve not had a great performance, but it was still positive to come away with the result.

“We look to win every game we go into and see where that takes us come the end of the season.

“The league title this season is out of reach, but we still want to keep winning games.

“There is also one more cup competition to play, so we will see how well we can do in that.”

🔴🔵 MATCH POSTPONED 🔴🔵 Unfortunately the ferry was unable to dock at Gill’s Bay. We head back home and the fixture against Loch Ness FC will be rescheduled towards the end of the season. @NorthCaleyFA @OrtakJewellery @PentlandFerries pic.twitter.com/398bKPb1mG — Orkney FC (@OrkneyFC) January 13, 2024

Golspie expect tough test v Orkney

The bleak weather could threaten many fixtures in the region this weekend, but Golspie and opponents Orkney will hope it will be game on at King George V Park.

Banks insists Charlie Alway’s visitors, who are ninth in the table, have enough quality in their team to provide a real challenge this weekend.

He added: “We won 1-0 up there (on December 2) and it was a closely-fought game.

“Orkney are a decent side and I don’t think their position in the table truly reflects the side that they are.

“We came away with the win last time against them and we’ll be looking for the same again this Saturday.

“I know they never made it across on the ferry to play Loch Ness last week (as the boat was unable to dock at Gill’s Bay), but hopefully they get across to make this game.

“We should be pretty much full strength for Saturday.

“That’s been another great thing – everyone wants to be involved in every match.”

Top three teams are on their travels

At the top of the table, new leaders Invergordon are away to eighth-placed Inverness Athletic, defending champions Loch Ness, who are second, are on their travels to basement hosts Thurso, while Halkirk United, in third, are at Alness United.

Clachnacuddin reserves entertain Bonar Bridge, but Fort William v St Duthus is off due to the weather.

Note – Fort William v St.Duthus (OFF – Snowbound pitch and bad forecast) #NCFA #NorthCaley — North Caledonian FA (@NorthCaleyFA) January 18, 2024

The NCL, meanwhile, are inviting applications for league secretary after Sandy Stephen stepped down from the role last week.

Applicants seeking nomination should send a letter and any other relevant information to league@northcaleyfa.com for the attention of the officer bearers.

See full details on the league’s X (formerly Twitter) page.