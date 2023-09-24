Exclusive: Farmfoods eyeing up new supermarket on Aberdeen’s King Street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Exclusive: Farmfoods eyeing up new supermarket on Aberdeen’s King Street

The proposal would bring another budget option to the city.

By Ben Hendry
The Roy Strethdee building could make way for a new Aberdeen Farmfoods on King Street.
The Roy Strethdee building could make way for a new Aberdeen Farmfoods on King Street. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Farmfoods could transform an “eyesore” site on Aberdeen’s King Street into a new supermarket.

The frozen food specialist is considering turning a plot of land at the corner with Don Street into its latest north-east shop.

It would mean the demolition of a 50-year-old former barracks building.

Representatives from the chain recently discussed the plans, understood to be in their early stages, with Old Aberdeen Community Council.

The site in question on the junction of Don Street and King Street.
The site in question on the junction of Don Street and King Street. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

What Aberdeen site is Farmfoods eyeing up for King Street branch?

The firm, which has its roots in the city with the first branch opening in Woodside in 1954, is working on plans for the Roy Strathdee building.

The former Territorial Army barracks building was hit by a fire in 2019, while left empty and up for sale.

While vacant in the past, the building was hit by firebugs. Image: DC Thomson
The blackened building after firefighters extinguished the blaze. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

In March 2020 plans to demolish it to make way for a block of 86 flats were lodged.

But they fell apart during the pandemic.

And at that time, the venue was turned into a Covid testing centre.

As the pandemic eased, it was vacated and it’s been left lying empty again ever since.

Signs warning about social distancing and wearing a face mask went up around the building as it was transformed to play a role in the fight against Covid. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

How does Farmfoods hope to change the site?

The community council was recently told that the buildings “can not be repurposed and will be removed” under the new vision for the site.

Farmfoods says their planned branch would be 1,540sqm, making it slightly smaller than the nearby Lidl.

The Roy Strathdee building could be demolished by the end of next year. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

It would come with 61 parking spaces, and 11 EV charging points.

The firm says there is a “retail deficiency” in this part of Aberdeen, but that the neighbouring Lidl, King Street Morrisons and Berryden Sainsbury’s would be hardest hit by the rival opening.

If all goes to plan, they would be keen to welcome the first shoppers in early 2025.

Roy Strathdee was an Aberdeen-born chemist educated at the nearby university, who later trained students in the university officers’ training corps. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Would you like to see Farmfoods open a new King Street branch? Let us know in our comments section below

Would new Farmfoods be welcomed by locals?

Chairman of Old Aberdeen Community Council, David Craik, is all for the site “being utlisied”, and the anticipated jobs boost the development would bring.

He told us: “It seems positive for the area.”

There are fears the empty block could attract anti-social behaviour. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

And member Gordon Mutch welcomed the idea of Farmfoods making use of the “eyesore” site.

He said: “We would like to see the plans in detail, but it sounds like it would be positive.

“We don’t see it as controversial at all, and think it would be welcome in the area.”

Farmfoods declined to comment, but a formal planning application is expected to be lodged with Aberdeen City Council in the coming weeks.

