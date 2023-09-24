Exclusive: Farmfoods eyeing up new supermarket on Aberdeen’s King Street

Farmfoods could transform an “eyesore” site on Aberdeen’s King Street into a new supermarket.

The frozen food specialist is considering turning a plot of land at the corner with Don Street into its latest north-east shop.

It would mean the demolition of a 50-year-old former barracks building.

Representatives from the chain recently discussed the plans, understood to be in their early stages, with Old Aberdeen Community Council.

What Aberdeen site is Farmfoods eyeing up for King Street branch?

The firm, which has its roots in the city with the first branch opening in Woodside in 1954, is working on plans for the Roy Strathdee building.

The former Territorial Army barracks building was hit by a fire in 2019, while left empty and up for sale.

In March 2020 plans to demolish it to make way for a block of 86 flats were lodged.

But they fell apart during the pandemic.

And at that time, the venue was turned into a Covid testing centre.

As the pandemic eased, it was vacated and it’s been left lying empty again ever since.

How does Farmfoods hope to change the site?

The community council was recently told that the buildings “can not be repurposed and will be removed” under the new vision for the site.

Farmfoods says their planned branch would be 1,540sqm, making it slightly smaller than the nearby Lidl.

It would come with 61 parking spaces, and 11 EV charging points.

The firm says there is a “retail deficiency” in this part of Aberdeen, but that the neighbouring Lidl, King Street Morrisons and Berryden Sainsbury’s would be hardest hit by the rival opening.

If all goes to plan, they would be keen to welcome the first shoppers in early 2025.

Would new Farmfoods be welcomed by locals?

Chairman of Old Aberdeen Community Council, David Craik, is all for the site “being utlisied”, and the anticipated jobs boost the development would bring.

He told us: “It seems positive for the area.”

And member Gordon Mutch welcomed the idea of Farmfoods making use of the “eyesore” site.

He said: “We would like to see the plans in detail, but it sounds like it would be positive.

“We don’t see it as controversial at all, and think it would be welcome in the area.”

Farmfoods declined to comment, but a formal planning application is expected to be lodged with Aberdeen City Council in the coming weeks.