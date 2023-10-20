Elgin City face another idle weekend – but Jake Dolzanski targeting rise on return to action

Jake Dolzanski reckons Elgin City’s experienced players can help the talented loanee youngsters as the club seeks to rise from the foot of League Two.

City had been due to host Forfar Athletic on Saturday, however the match has been called off due to severe weather warnings caused by Storm Babet.

It is the third successive weekend in which Elgin have not played, with their next scheduled action coming in Tuesday’s rearranged home fixture against Stenhousemuir.

It has been a tough start to the campaign for the side from Moray on and off the park.

Ross Draper replaced Gavin Price as manager in May and kicked off a recruitment drive to rebuild the squad after avoiding the relegation play-offs in the closing weeks of last term.

However, at the start of September after just 11 games at the helm, former Caley Jags and Ross County star Draper stepped down for personal reasons, but maintains his role as a key figure in the heart of defence.

Barry Smith is now the manager and an encouraging 2-0 win over Dumbarton was followed by a 2-1 loss at fellow strugglers Clyde, and a 6-0 thrashing at leaders Peterhead.

The rough run of results has been challenging for all City players, with the team bottom of the division, one point behind Clyde and two adrift of East Fife.

But with Blair Mackenzie and Liam Harvey (both 18) on loan from Aberdeen, and Connall Ewan (17) and Ryan McLeman (19) on loan from Ross County, it’s a steep learning curve, especially for a squad low on numbers overall.

Boss Smith is looking to address that, confirming he is on the lookout to add free agents to his squad.

Elgin City ‘must find consistency’

Defender Dolzanski (25) says there is a determination for the older heads to lead by example when Elgin return to action.

He said: “We have had a chat as a group and we have to manage games better and be more streetwise at times.

“It is up to the older, more experienced boys, such as myself, Ross Draper, Matthew Cooper and Brian Cameron to really step up and help the younger boys through it.

“There is no doubt there is enough quality at Elgin.

“The younger lads will find League Two different to what they are used to. There’s no doubt they have quality and it’s just the other side of the game that we must do better with.

“There is not too much between any of the teams in League Two. Any side, on their day, can beat any other. We showed that when we beat Dumbarton.

“On the other hand, if you’re not at it, you will get punished, like we have in certain games. We do know we’re capable of beating any team in this league.

“Recent results show we must find our consistency.”

Training time has helped City squad

A postponed match against Stenhousemuir was followed by an idle Saturday as Elgin were no longer involved in the SPFL Trust Trophy after losing 2-1 to Championship Morton in Smith’s dugout debut.

Former Jeanfield Swifts centre half Dolzanski, who moved to Elgin in June 2022, is sure they have used that time away from matches in the best way.

He said: “After the last couple of games, having no games has been good and given us a bit more time to work on a few things on the training ground with the gaffer, such as the formations we’re going to play.

“It’s been a blessing in that regard.”