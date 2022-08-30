Juvenile football: All the reaction from the opening weekend of fixtures in the Alba Gaskets ADJFA leagues

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

There were goals galore on the opening weekend of the Aberdeen and District Juvenile Football Association leagues.

Kintore United were the big winners in the Alba Gaskets 18s League on day one with a 9-0 success against Huntly FC, while Culter Deeside laid down a marker with an 8-2 victory against Dee United.

Colony Colts manager Fraser Skene bemoaned his side’s profligacy in front of goal after their 2-2 draw against Banchory Boys at Milton of Crathes.

He said: “We didn’t take our chances and Banchory took advantage of some weak defending to grab an equaliser. We need to be more clinical in front of goal.”

Newmachar United edged a close contest against 10-man Northstar CFC 3-2.

Graeme Strachan, the Newmachar United coach, said: “It was a tough start to the season against a very resilient Northstar team who were very unlucky given they played more than half the game with 10 men.”

In the 17s League A, bragging rights went to Westdyke CC after their 5-0 win against Westdyke Thistle in a Lawsondale derby.

Westdyke CC’s manager Bob Taylor said: “A great start to the new season from the team as derby days are always tough affairs.”

Elsewhere in the U17 A, Cove YFC won 4-1 against Dyce BC Whites, Fraserburgh LinkUp YFC defeated Stonehaven YFC 4-1 and Formartine United YFC won 6-1 against West End Reds.

Blair Thompson, Morgan Reid, Calum Lewis and Rhys Argo were on target as East End Lewis Youth Gold defeated Mormond Thistle 4-1 in the 17s League B.

Mormond Thistle’s head coach Sean Beddie said: “We battled away but it just wasn’t our day and East End deserved the result in the end.”

In the other games in the U17 B, West End FC defeated Cove Youth United 7-2, Colony Park beat Portlethen SC 2-0, Thistle YFC ran out 6-1 winners against Middlefield Wasps and Banchory Boys won 4-1 against Kintore United.

Six-goal thriller at Balmoral Stadium

Cove YFC manager Mitch Robertson was pleased to see his side start the 16s League A with a 4-2 win against Culter Colts at Balmoral Stadium.

He said: “I thought the boys started the game slowly but grew into the game the longer it went on.

“At times we played some really good football and scored a couple of really good goals.”

Culter Colts manager Craig Ross said: “Disappointed to lose the match but a lot of positives to take away from our performance.”

Cuminestown YAFC’s coach Martyn Ritchie was also delighted to begin the campaign with a 3-0 win against Banks o’ Dee Albion.

He said: “To beat a quality team like Albion 3-0 in our first A League game is fantastic.”

Peterhead BC started with a 2-1 win at Dyce BC, while Westdyke CC picked up a 4-1 victory at Thistle YFC.

The 16s League B started with four close games with Deveronvale beating Bridge of Don Thistle 2-1, Blackburn BC winning 1-0 at Cove YFC, Fraserburgh LinkUp edging Colony Park 1-0 and Stonehaven United beating Westdyke Thistle 2-1.

Aboyne impressed in 16s League C with a 9-0 win against Huntly with manager Gavin Sim praising his players for “a great performance”.

Archie Topp scored both goals as Formartine United beat Culter United 2-1 while Northstar CFC beat Kintore United 1-0.

Northstar CFC’s head coach Leslie Kilminster said: “As a team we’re absolutely delighted to get our campaign under way with a clean sheet and three points.

“Ben Ellington scored a fantastic free kick in the first half to give us all the points in the blazing Northfield sun.”

Colony Colts were the winners in the league’s other fixture with a 4-1 victory at Turriff United.

Steven Leask, the Colony Colts coach, said he was “proud” of his players after they produced a “tremendous performance”.

