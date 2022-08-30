Juvenile football: All the reaction from the opening weekend of fixtures in the Alba Gaskets ADJFA leagues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Youth Football

Juvenile football: All the reaction from the opening weekend of fixtures in the Alba Gaskets ADJFA leagues

By Danny Law
August 30, 2022, 5:00 pm
Cove YFC's Scott Reid (right) and Culter Colts' Aaron Considine. Pic by Chris Sumner
Cove YFC's Scott Reid (right) and Culter Colts' Aaron Considine. Pic by Chris Sumner

There were goals galore on the opening weekend of the Aberdeen and District Juvenile Football Association leagues.

Kintore United were the big winners in the Alba Gaskets 18s League on day one with a 9-0 success against Huntly FC, while Culter Deeside laid down a marker with an 8-2 victory against Dee United.

Colony Colts manager Fraser Skene bemoaned his side’s profligacy in front of goal after their 2-2 draw against Banchory Boys at Milton of Crathes.

He said: “We didn’t take our chances and Banchory took advantage of some weak defending to grab an equaliser. We need to be more clinical in front of goal.”

Newmachar United edged a close contest against 10-man Northstar CFC 3-2.

Pictured are Culter Colts from left, back, Callum Bertram, Reuben McCauley, Aaron Considine, Alex Tough, Brodie Skinner, Mitchell Smith, John Heywood, Jack Craigie and Nathan Ross. Front from left, Lochlan Sutherland, Jamie Reid, Daniel Salamibakhsh, Lochlan Reid, Angus Scott, Mathew Jack, Findlay Shand. Pic by Chris Sumner

Graeme Strachan, the Newmachar United coach, said: “It was a tough start to the season against a very resilient Northstar team who were very unlucky given they played more than half the game with 10 men.”

In the 17s League A, bragging rights went to Westdyke CC after their 5-0 win against Westdyke Thistle in a Lawsondale derby.

Westdyke CC’s manager Bob Taylor said: “A great start to the new season from the team as derby days are always tough affairs.”

Elsewhere in the U17 A, Cove YFC won 4-1 against Dyce BC Whites, Fraserburgh LinkUp YFC defeated Stonehaven YFC 4-1 and Formartine United YFC won 6-1 against West End Reds.

Cove YFC, pictured are, from left, front, Oliver Najkowski, Sam Cowie, Aiden Robertson, Angus Booth, Jake Davidson, Lewis Bell, Lucas Norwood and David Hale. Front from left, Scott Reid, Seid Mody, Calum Johnstone, Fraser Booth, Freddie Kinghan and Oj ISA. Pic by Chris Sumner

Blair Thompson, Morgan Reid, Calum Lewis and Rhys Argo were on target as East End Lewis Youth Gold defeated Mormond Thistle 4-1 in the 17s League B.

Mormond Thistle’s head coach Sean Beddie said: “We battled away but it just wasn’t our day and East End deserved the result in the end.”

In the other games in the U17 B, West End FC defeated Cove Youth United 7-2, Colony Park beat Portlethen SC 2-0, Thistle YFC ran out 6-1 winners against Middlefield Wasps and Banchory Boys won 4-1 against Kintore United.

Six-goal thriller at Balmoral Stadium

Cove YFC manager Mitch Robertson was pleased to see his side start the 16s League A with a 4-2 win against Culter Colts at Balmoral Stadium.

Cove YFC’s Angus Booth closing down Culter Colts’ Daniel Salamibakhsh.

He said: “I thought the boys started the game slowly but grew into the game the longer it went on.

“At times we played some really good football and scored a couple of really good goals.”

Culter Colts manager Craig Ross said: “Disappointed to lose the match but a lot of positives to take away from our performance.”

Cuminestown YAFC’s coach Martyn Ritchie was also delighted to begin the campaign with a 3-0 win against Banks o’ Dee Albion.

He said: “To beat a quality team like Albion 3-0 in our first A League game is fantastic.”

Cove YFC on the attack against Culter Colts.

Peterhead BC started with a 2-1 win at Dyce BC, while Westdyke CC picked up a 4-1 victory at Thistle YFC.

The 16s League B started with four close games with Deveronvale beating Bridge of Don Thistle 2-1, Blackburn BC winning 1-0 at Cove YFC, Fraserburgh LinkUp edging Colony Park 1-0 and Stonehaven United beating Westdyke Thistle 2-1.

Aboyne impressed in 16s League C with a 9-0 win against Huntly with manager Gavin Sim praising his players for “a great performance”.

Archie Topp scored both goals as Formartine United beat Culter United 2-1 while Northstar CFC beat Kintore United 1-0.

Northstar CFC’s head coach Leslie Kilminster said: “As a team we’re absolutely delighted to get our campaign under way with a clean sheet and three points.

“Ben Ellington scored a fantastic free kick in the first half to give us all the points in the blazing Northfield sun.”

Colony Colts were the winners in the league’s other fixture with a 4-1 victory at Turriff United.

Steven Leask, the Colony Colts coach, said he was “proud” of his players after they produced a “tremendous performance”.

The Press and Journal and Evening Express are publishing reports and reaction to every U18, U17 and U16 match in the Aberdeen and District Juvenile Football Association. The reports are published on the Press and Journal website at 5pm on Sundays.  

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Youth Football

Juvenile football: All the reaction from the opening weekend of fixtures in the Alba Gaskets ADJFA leagues
West End FC score a magnificent seven at Cove Youth United
Juvenile football: All the reaction from the opening weekend of fixtures in the Alba Gaskets ADJFA leagues
Kintore United impress in emphatic victory away to Huntly FC
Juvenile football: All the reaction from the opening weekend of fixtures in the Alba Gaskets ADJFA leagues
Peterhead BC win 2-1 away against Dyce BC
Juvenile football: All the reaction from the opening weekend of fixtures in the Alba Gaskets ADJFA leagues
Fraserburgh LinkUp YFC take all three points against Stonehaven YFC
Juvenile football: All the reaction from the opening weekend of fixtures in the Alba Gaskets ADJFA leagues
Ben Ellington free kick gives Northstar CFC victory against Kintore United
Juvenile football: All the reaction from the opening weekend of fixtures in the Alba Gaskets ADJFA leagues
Culter Deeside find their scoring touch in victory against Dee United
Juvenile football: All the reaction from the opening weekend of fixtures in the Alba Gaskets ADJFA leagues
East End Lewis Youth Gold begin new campaign with 4-1 win against Mormond Thistle
Juvenile football: All the reaction from the opening weekend of fixtures in the Alba Gaskets ADJFA leagues
Formartine United YFC edge away win against Culter United
Juvenile football: All the reaction from the opening weekend of fixtures in the Alba Gaskets ADJFA leagues
Banchory Boys ease to win against Kintore United
Juvenile football: All the reaction from the opening weekend of fixtures in the Alba Gaskets ADJFA leagues
Goal extravaganza when Westdyke CC beat Westdyke Thistle in Lawsondale derby

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen's Vicente Besuijen (R) celebrates scoring.
Aberdeen's 'class, quality and fitness' came to the fore in extra-time against minnows Annan…
0
Aberdeen's Luis Lopes celebrates making it 2-1 in extra time against Annan Athletic.
Aberdeen need extra-time to edge past lower league Annan Athletic and reach Premier Sports…
0
A communal bin caught fire on Belmont Road. Picture by Alastair Gammack.
Fire crews extinguish bin blaze on Belmont Road
0
CR0037743 Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup quarter-final Huntly (yellow) v Aberdeen (red) Picture of Brodie Allen and Dylan Lobban. Picture by Kenny Elrick 30/08/2022
EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Huntly beat Aberdeen on penalties
The Findrassie Masterplan by EMA Architecture Design Limited. Supplied by Moray Council.
Public invited to share views on proposed new primary school in Elgin
There were no queues outside the Westhill Shopping Centre branch on Tuesday now both pharmacies are open again.
Lloyds Pharmacy in Westhill reopens following queue chaos earlier this month
0