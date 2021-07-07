Shinty: Double setback for Newtonmore ahead of Kingussie cup tie

Newtonmore were yesterday drawn to face Kingussie in their third different cup competition just as their two most experienced players indicated that they will not be available for the foreseeable future due to concerns over Covid-19.

Attackers Fraser Mackintosh and Paul MacArthur have withdrawn from this weekend’s Artemis Macaulay Cup quarter final against Kingussie at The Eilean and next week’s Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup first round tie with the same opponents at the same venue.

Meanwhile, the Badenoch teams were drawn together yet again in the quarter final ballot for the Cottages.com MacTavish Cup, made in Inverness by Camanachd Association president Steven Mackenzie.

Newtonmore manager Orston Gardner said: “We’re happy enough with the draw, but it could be a short season for one pf us.

“We’ll be without Fraser Mackintosh and Paul MacArthur for possibly the rest of the season due to the virus, which is a setback but we appreciate their reasons. In addition, Craig Ritchie is self-isolating and misses Saturday’s tie.

“We’ll be short but we’re cracking on with preparation. We’ve got good young boys who are keen to play and due their opportunity.”

Beauly host Premiership side Caberfeidh in the other clear-cut MacTavish quarter final.

An Aird will be the venue for an attractive tussle in which 2007 cup winners Fort William face Lovat, winners in 2013 and 2014, or Glen Urquhart, victors in 2015.

The other tie will be at Cannich, where Strathglass entertain the winners of Kinlochshiel v Lochaber. Ties are on August 14.