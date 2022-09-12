‘I’ve probably been a bit too reserved about it’: Strathpeffer cyclist Finn Crockett reflects on Commonwealth Games bronze medal

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Finn Crockett delivered the final cycling medal of the Commonwealth Games for Team Scotland, but he isn’t one to shout about it.

Strathpeffer rider Crockett took a superb bronze in the road race on the final Sunday of the Games, underlining his huge potential on the world stage.

But he is already back at work in Stirling, where he is a sales executive for nutrition company Fuel 10K, and continuing to combine his job with a sporting career.

“Coming out of the Commonwealth Games bubble was the biggest thing that took a while to get used to,” said Crockett, who started cycling with Square Wheels Cycles in his home village. “When you come out and start doing normal things again, it feels a bit strange.

“Especially on that Sunday, having all my family supporting, friends, my girlfriend, it was an experience I won’t forget that’s for sure.

“I’m good mates with all the guys I was racing against. I’ve raced Sean (Flynn) since I was 12 so to be there on the biggest stage racing for Scotland was amazing. Now I’ve got some memorabilia for it, it’ll be a memory I’ll never forget.

“I’ve probably been a bit too reserved about it – I don’t take the medal round with me. I’ve been at work and once people have found out I’ve got a medal, they’re asking me to bring it next time.

“It’s on show at the moment and I’ve got to be proud of it.”

‘Cruel’ to not have Kyle Gordon racing alongside

Crockett delivered the second medal on the road that day, with fellow north cyclist Neah Evans taking silver in the road race just hours before.

The Team Scotland cycling squad at the Games was packed with north interest, with Kyle Gordon, Lauren Bell, Ellie Stone and Neil Fachie also competing, with the latter pair bringing home two medals of their own.

Gordon’s Games was cut cruelly short, having broken his collarbone in the horrific velodrome crash on the final day of the track cycling. But the influence of Crockett’s fellow Highlander was not lost after Gordon predicted he would pick up a medal.

“Kyle is such a positive guy, so he was getting into my head trying to get some motivation going. He called it, didn’t he?

“It was funny after the race because he came up to me and said ‘I told you!’. It was cruel not to have him racing with us but having him there in a supporting role is great.

“For cycling it was the best haul (of medals). It would have been even more if the mountain-biking had gone to plan.

“To do it over every discipline, male and female, is amazing. To be part of that a Scottish team, which is an up and coming nation, at the forefront of it is great.

“There is a family feel in the Scottish team; I’ve known the staff and riders for years and it’s a relaxed environment. Good things come from that.”

‘Who knows where I’ll be in four years?’

Before the Games, Crockett spoke about trying to match his neighbour and friend Fin Graham, who has been making his own mark on the international cycling scene.

Not to be outdone by Crockett’s bronze, Graham picked up a gold and silver at the World Paracycling Championships in Canada.

“The Fins are doing alright aren’t they! It was amazing to see. I’ve known Fin for years and he’s done amazing things as well.

“To become world champion is awesome. I don’t know if a Commonwealth medal matches that but it’s great to see us both do well.”

At just 23 and with the Tour of Britain now under his belt, Crockett’s star is in the ascendancy. Four years time in Victoria, Australia, he may well be the name on everyone’s lips.

“You achieve this sporting high and you do come back to reality quite quickly. But it’s swings and roundabouts.

“It’s so different to any other race I get to do it and only comes round every four years. I’m trying to really appreciate what I did.

“Who knows where I’ll be in four years? Hopefully a bit stronger and a bit faster.”